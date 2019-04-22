Rakuten: Think Of It Like An ETF

In my view, Rakuten can be thought of as a sort of Japanese ETF. It has e-commerce, fintech, transport as a service and 5G.

I believe that Rakuten (OTC: OTCPK:RKUNY) can be understood as a sort of Japanese ETF. The company's diversified operations and long history offer investors an excellent play on the Japanese market and exciting trends like e-commerce and fintech. Even after the recent price appreciation, it's possible that RKUNY still has room to run.

Source: Retail 360 Asia. Rakuten has a strong foothold in Japanese e-commerce. However, Amazon (AMZN) and Yahoo Japan (OTCPK:YAHOF) offer fierce competition.

Overview

Rakuten is a massive conglomerate that has various Japanese subsidiaries over different sectors. This company operates in finance, e-commerce, internet services, transport as a service, to name a few. As a whole, Rakuten is a well-diversified conglomerate that covers Japan and has room for international expansion. You see, RKUNY has stakes in transport as a service, 5G, e-commerce, fintech, investment banking, brokerages, and even credit cards. Suffice it to say Rakuten is a sprawling conglomerate with many tentacles all over Japan.

Recently, Citi released a note detailing a positive outlook and indicated a 36% potential upside. I imagine that the recent 5G developments and the Lyft's (LYFT) IPO had something to do with it.

Nevertheless, Rakuten's e-commerce segment has been a drag for the shares. This segment competes directly with Amazon, which instantly spooks most investors. This is probably the main reason why the shares traded at a discount for the past few months. In my view, investors possibly mistake Rakuten for a run of the mill e-commerce company. However, in reality, it's a Japanese growth conglomerate.

Source: Rakuten. The company operates its own credit card business and even has partnerships with MasterCard (MA) and American Express (AXP).

You see, RKUNY's ecosystem sets it apart from the competition. For example, users can buy and pay items over the internet with RKUNY. Then they can manage their financial statements over their cellphones and eventually they'll even make phone calls and browse on RKUNY's 5G network. Moreover, Rakuten can employ AI algorithms to suggest items or deploy advertisements to monetize its user base even further. You see, RKUNY's real value and business moat reside on its ecosystem of users and complementing services.

In my view, this type of user base at some point reaches a critical mass at which success compounds on itself. After all, if everyone you know is on RKUNY's financial, e-commerce and telecommunications network, then you'll probably do the same just for convenience. Not to mention that this builds a "share of mind" in customers all over Japan because people continuously feel its presence.

Valuation

I believe it isn't necessary to analyze RKUNY segment by segment to have a reasonable estimation of its fair value. Since RKUNY is exceptionally diversified over Japan, it'll likely produce smooth and moderate returns for shareholders over the long term. Historical growth should give us a good reference point for future growth. Over the past few years, we can calculate RKUNY's revenue growth rate at 17.96% YoY. Likewise, its long-term average profit margin has been 9.6%. With these inputs, we can estimate Rakuten's fair value.

Notice that under this scenario RKUNY appears to be close to its fair value. Here I assumed that Rakuten would repeat its historical average growth of 17.97%. This is a fundamental assumption which might not pan out. In my view, it's reasonable to expect that growth will moderate. After all, as companies grow, growth tends to slow down (generally speaking).

Hence, I want to offer the reader a supplementary valuation scenario. Let's assume a 15% growth rate and a terminal PE ratio of 15 as well. This would imply that the RKUNY would be trading at a PEG ratio of 1, which is a good proxy for fair value. With these inputs, my model indicates a fair value of $14.99 per share for Rakuten. This would offer investors an additional 40.11% potential upside. Thus, I think a reasonable fair value range for RKUNY's shares is $11.35 to $14.99, depending on how optimistic you wish to be. As a side note, this range would fall in line with Citi’s estimate.

A sudden change in market sentiment

I believe the market suddenly became optimistic about RKUNY because of a confluence of positive news. Furthermore, Citi's bullish price target bolstered the bull thesis as well. I believe that two developments, in particular, helped Rakuten's stock the most: 1) Lyft’s IPO (LYFT) and 2) Japan’s recent 5G developments. As a result, shares have traded higher, and investors are taking notice.

Rakuten owns 13% of Lyft shares and is its biggest shareholder. It was recently reported that RKUNY had made almost $1 billion from the Lyft IPO. Nevertheless, at the time of that report, Lyft was trading at nearly $80 per share and has since fallen approximately 25%. Suffice to say that Lyft had a disastrous IPO and has probably lost retail investors a lot of money. So we’ll have to wait for RKUNY's next earnings report to know exactly how the company did on this particular investment.

Source: Rakuten. The company will report its Q1 results on May 10, 2019.

Rakuten is also aiming to become a mobile network operator in Japan. Usually, this would be a highly capital intensive endeavor. However, RKUNY already has a large number of e-commerce cloud sites built with high-speed fiber connections in Japan. This offers RKUNY natural expansion capabilities into virtual mobile networks and 5G. If successful, this investment will put RKUNY at the forefront of Japanese telecoms, and it would further strengthen its user ecosystem.

Building a 5G network would typically involve huge investments. Luckily, RKUNY can bypass this because of its already existing infrastructure in Japan. However, it's unlikely that RKUNY will be able to repeat the same feat internationally because it doesn't have the infrastructure worldwide. Still, I think that RKUNY is brilliantly seizing this opportunity in Japan because 5G is set to revolutionize the internet once again.

Source: Ovum Technologies. A mobile virtual network is currently extremely rare. Rakuten will initially offer 4G LTE and Wi-Fi in 2019 and has 5G planned for 2020.

It's worth mentioning that investors have been worried about RKUNY's decision to move into telecommunications. Capital expenditures can quickly get out of control, which has been a cause for concern. However, so far RKUNY’s CapEx have remained steady at $11.3 billion. Also, Rakuten's balance sheet has cash and short-term investments worth roughly $12.5 billion. So overall I believe Rakuten will likely be fine regarding liquidity. I don't think it'll need to raise additional capital to complete this new venture.

Synergies in a competitive market

Probably the most exciting part of Rakuten's business is that segments tend to complement each other. For example, the fintech segment complements the e-commerce segment. Clients can purchase items and pay with their credit cards, all within Rakuten's services. Also, RKUNY’s upcoming mobile network will further strengthen its user base and establish it as the leading internet services company in Japan.

Still, keep in mind that Rakuten operates in Japan which is an extremely competitive market. Investors have been pessimistic about Rakuten prospects because Amazon (AMZN) is competing with them in their e-commerce segment. This is probably the reason why the company’s stock has remained depressed for so long. In my view, RKUNY traded at a discount from late 2017 until early 2019 because of this. Furthermore, Rakuten also competes with Japanese behemoths like NTT DoCoMo (TYO: 9437), KDDI (TYO: 9433), and Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY / OTCPK:SFTBF) in the telecommunication sector. So it’s not like RKUNY is going to dominate the Japanese market.

Source: News Bitcoin. Rakuten closed its acquisition of Everybody’s Bitcoin Inc. (a crypto exchange) on October 1, 2018. This expanded RKUNY’s reach even into crypto.

Nevertheless, I think that RKUNY’s management has proved itself time and time again. So far they’ve managed to deliver uninterrupted growth since 2011 at an 18% CAGR.

Putting it all together

RKUNY provides investors with exposure to Japan, growth, 5G, e-commerce, financials, and tech. It's a very well-run business with capable management and a proven track record. Also, its diversification is a plus because it'll smooth out returns over the long term, which should help investors sleep better at night. This is why I think that RKUNY can be thought of like a Japanese growth ETF of sorts.

Nevertheless, investors have to keep in mind that Rakuten is probably very close to its fair value by now. I still think that there's some room to run, but not as much as a year ago. The potential upside has diminished considerably because of the recent 40% run since March 2019. Still, Rakuten remains attractively valued below $11. My valuation range for RKUNY is $11.35 to $14.99 per share. It’s without a doubt superb Japanese conglomerate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RKUNY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.