Special Gold Alert: Is The $1456 Handle Possible In 2019?

It's probable the gold market will turn on a short-, intermediate- and long-term basis, and we'll see a reversion in gold with a $1476 target throughout the rest of 2019.

The second filter is the weekly price momentum indicator, which is at $1281; with the price closing below $1281, it identifies a bearish weekly price momentum as well.

The first filter of the VC PMI is the 9-day moving average of $1305; the market closed below $1305, activating a bearish trend momentum for next week.

We are very close to a potential activation and completion of the reversion to the mean from the $1336 target posted on September 28, 2018.

On September 28, 2018, we published an article on Seeking Alpha that forecast the price of gold for the next twelve months. In it, we used the 360-day cycle of the supply and demand outlook for the price of gold for the period beginning September 28, 2018 through September 28, 2019. Gold was trading at $1196.20 when the article was published. It identified the average price as $1251.

'With the market closing below $1251,' Patrick MontesDeOca, CEO of the Equity Management Academy said, 'we came into the next 360-day cycle with a bearish sentiment. But it told you that if the price was to close above $1251, which was the average price in 2019, that it would activate the extreme levels above the mean of the sell 1 (S1) target of $1336. It also identified the second target above the mean of $1476.'

The Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) artificial intelligence tells us that when the price reaches the S1 level above the mean, it usually identifies the one-to-one extreme relative implied volatility. The artificial intelligence identifies this as a 90% probability that when the price crosses this level, it activates a new set-up. The algorithm continues to give you a methodology to identify the trigger point of the next level where you can expect the reversion to the mean to occur.

'In this case,' MontesDeOca said, 'after the market on February 20 made a high of $1356, it completed a target and it went neutral. The VC PMI artificial intelligence told you at that point, if the price closes below the S1 level after activating it, it would generate a bearish trigger point or a short signal. Automatically, it activates the target of the mean of $1251.'

As we look at the price of gold, it made a high of $1356 on February 20, which corresponds to approximately the 180-day cycle. After activating this short signal on February 21, by closing below $1336 at $1334.30, it activated a short signal long term. The structure that the VC PMI artificial intelligence identifies is that when the price activates a signal, in this case a short signal, it activates automatically the level below, in this case the mean of $1251.

The low that was made April 18 was $1273.

"If we continue to use the same metrics," MontesDeOca said, "it appears that we are very close to a potential activation and completion of the reversion to the mean from that $1336 target posted on September 28, 2018. We want to be aware and prepared and be looking for a completion of this correction or reversion back up to the mean that we are experiencing to take place anytime over the next few days."

Intermediate Levels

In trying to identify the intermediate levels, let's take a look at the weekly VC PMI trading instructions and see what it is telling us for the coming week. As we look at the April 19 report, the price of gold on Friday closed at $1276.

First Filter: Bearish

The first filter of the VC PMI is the 9-day moving average of $1305. With the market closing below $1305, it's activating a bearish trend momentum as we come into next week. Also it tells us that if the price closes above $1305, it will negate this bearishness to neutral.

Second Filter: Bearish

The second filter that we use is the weekly price momentum indicator or the VC PMI, which is at $1281. With the price closing below $1281, which is the average price for the coming week, it identifies a bearish weekly price momentum as well.

Activating Extreme Levels Below the Mean

When the VC PMI identifies a bearish trend momentum or a bearish price momentum, it also activates the extreme levels below that mean. In this case, if the market comes down to $1268, it activates a buy 1 (B1) level; if you are short, cover your positions and reverse to the long side.

The B1 level as we come into next week is $1268, which is the extreme level below the mean of $1281, and the buy 2 (B2) level is $1259. The B1 level is the 1-to-1 relative implied volatility, which automatically identifies for you that when the price touches this level, there is a 90% probability that the price will revert back to $1281. If it touches the B2 level there is a 95% probability that a reversion will occur back up to $1281, which is the average price for this coming week. If we close above $1281, it activates the S1 level above the mean of $1290 and S2 of $1303.

Harmonic Convergence

'The annual moving average of $1251 identified above comes very close to the B2 weekly level of $1259,' MontesDeOca said, 'so I believe we are looking at a potentially harmonic alignment developing between the weekly and the annual levels that has a very high probability that the market reversion to the mean will unfold.'

If we look at the annual report, the upper end of that extreme above the mean annually of the S2 level is $1476. It appears that the extreme level below the mean on the long-term and intermediate bases are converging into what is a highly probable harmonic alignment that could unfold into a very strong reversion back up to the mean.

If we look at the monthly B1 and B2 levels, the VC PMI identifies them to be at $1274 to $1255.

"What this represents is that we have been able to identify a cluster or a vortex of the price alignment taking place weekly, monthly and annually," MontesDeOca said. "As we come into Monday, we want to look at the price relationships that appear to be extremely supported of the market bottoming, daily, weekly, monthly and annually. I want to point out that this harmonic alignment relationship is extremely unusual. If we interpret this as a mathematical model, it is 95% probable that the gold market is going to turn on a short-, intermediate- and long-term basis. We are going to see a reversion in the price of gold with a target of $1476 throughout the rest of 2019."

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets;" "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean-reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it is between 90% (Sell 1 or Buy 1 level) and 95% (Sell 2 or Buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert back to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths and Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure with price levels traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level, and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified, and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. By the price closing above the S2 level, it indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNUG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.