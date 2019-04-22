SHU Portfolio: The Turnaround At Destiny Media Has Legs

But the shares are still reasonably priced and we think this is a growth story for some time to come, given the opportunities in front of the company.

Costs are also increasing as the company invests in business and product development.

We hold a sizable position of Destiny Media (OTCQB:DSNY) in our SHU portfolio and told SA readers in January this year that investing in the shares was a no-brainer. After really encouraging Q2 results, we feel that this claim is being vindicated. The simplest way to see that is in the share price:

The shares are up nearly 50% for the year and this really was a no-brainer as far as we are concerned, one could see this coming from a considerable distance.

Formally, the company has two businesses, PlayMPE (a secure software solution for delivering media files) and Clipstream (a proprietary streaming software solution).

PlayMPE is their bread-and-butter business responsible for nearly all revenue, but the company tried for years to develop Clipstream as that's a much larger market and the technology (which potentially has some advantages over existing technologies which we described in detail in previous articles) is quite unique.

However, there was a change of management and not long after they decided to stop developing Clipstream and shift more resources into their core business, which had been stalling for years.

Under the previous management, they had already started shifting PlayMPE to the public cloud for instance, which produced a considerable reduction in cost.

Work on a much faster and easier to use web-based version had also already begun, but the new management accelerated this and this has now finally led to a much better product all around, that can also be used by Mac users for instance (not unimportant in a creative industry).

This work was necessary, as the old PC-based version of PlayMPE was really cumbersome to use and limited to a PC version. The new web-based version is a big improvement and allows the company to start growing the market again.

Q2 Results

This is indeed what they are doing now, and the first results are being visible in Q2 with an acceleration in revenue growth, from the 2019 investor presentation:

And here from the 10-Q the Q2 results:

Revenue growth was 7.9% in Q2 (y/y) but 11.8% on a constant currency basis. The (fixed fee) revenue from Universal increased 8% on a constant currency basis despite only two months into the new contract. Non-fixed fee revenue grew 16.3% on a currency-adjusted basis.

EBITDA ($105K) and net income ($80K) are still small but this is the slowest quarter.

The company still only has a 5%-10% market share, and there is plenty of potential left. There are several sources of growth:

Universal

New geographies

New genres

Additional products/services

Universal is the biggest music label and by far the biggest client of Destiny responsible for 38%-40% of revenue. The companies have had an intimate relationship for years and the software is developed with Universal's specifications and wishes as important inputs.

In December of 2018, the company signed a new contract with Universal, increasing the monthly fixed fee by 14%. This isn't fully visible in the results because of currency headwinds and the fact that this new deal was only in place for two months in the quarter.

Some commentators have been afraid that the company is too dependent on Universal, but we were never among those as they provide a valuable service to Universal. As the CEO explained (Q2CC):

We also got the system - the way it works really saves Universal specifically a lot of time and it’s really catered to their workflow. So it’s not easy to replicate that just to – our downside risk is very, very low.

There is more growth. From the letter to the AGM:

Near the end of the calendar year, we established new Major label use with both Warner Music and Universal Music in the United States in the Jazz, Urban, Top 40, Rhythmic and Dance genres of music. With this nascent usage we can establish an expanded network of use in those genres and repeat the independent revenue growth we saw in Country, Triple A and Christian music genres

These new genres open up a new growth avenue. Selling into new geographies is another way for the company to expand. As you can see in the graph below, there are plenty of opportunities. From the 2019 investor presentation:

Here is how the CEO described 'target 4' (Canada). From the Q2CC (our emphasis):

Last week our business development group met with major labels in Canada. Obviously, very early stages, but we are very encouraged by these interactions. What is true is that, we have done that with a stronger sales team capable of meeting face-to-face with our clients we grow revenue. In many cases, our potential customers are surprised a solution like ours exist, very generally, while there is a challenge in getting clients to change the way they do things, there is also a lot of low hanging fruits where we simply need to show up and ask for the sale.

Snowballing and network effects

It requires some investment in product and business development to benefit from that low hanging fruit, but these investments have a high pay-off (Q2CC):

We have described that our revenue comes from an engaged network of use and as we have more activity, we have more referrals which is a snowball and tends to grow usage and revenue. A great analogy for what I am talking about here is the experience with our revenue in the United States independent record label segments. This segment has grown in 46 of the last 50 quarters.

Indeed, here is the graph of this snowballing (or, more accurate, network) effect of US independent label use of PlayMPE. From the AGM letter:

There is no reason to argue that the same snowballing network effect can't happen in these new targets, whether geographical or genre. That is, investments are heavily front-loaded, after a while the growth tends to become self-propelling.

We also have to take into consideration that the above graph depicting US independent label growth was handicapped by an old and rather cumbersome to use PC-based version of PlayMPE, the new web-based version is much simpler and faster to use.

Another thing to consider is that the company has the weight of Universal behind it and in seven other markets also that of Warner Music (with whom they are working on a global deal as well) and Sony.

These big studios tend to set the standard in a market, producing something of a flocking effect of others towards PlayMPE.

New products or services

This is still future music, but management laid out multiple opportunities in their AGM letter:

Broadly, these opportunities include: Archival systems (for music, photoshoots, press kits etc.). In the summer of 2018, we integrated with Universal Music’s archival system and we have since identified opportunities to repeat that with other labels or provide that as a service.

Expanding delivered content (video, photoshoots, concerts, podcasts).

Expanding promotional destinations (movie/TV/ad producers/DJs). As the industry seeks new opportunities to promote new music and gain new sources of royalty revenue, song placement has been gaining greater importance.

Expanded data reporting (leading to “smarter” promotional decisions) as the industry is increasingly moving to more analytics based decision making.

Artist landing pages.

And many others.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The YChart graph doesn't give gross margin but since PlayMPE is almost entirely automatic it generates very high gross margins, with server usage regulated with their own developed smart software, making that a variable cost.

There is a dip in Q2 GAAP operating margins as the company is hiring not only business developers, but also product developers. The latter is a little surprising to us.

It's not that we don't see opportunities for creating new revenue streams (through the use of the data PlayMPE generates, for instance) but we expected more of a pay-off from the discontinuation of the development of Clipstream in terms of freeing up software developers. It looks like that might still happen (Q2CC):

potentially expanding investments in development whether that’s done internally or externally, it’s to be determined.

Cash

Data by YCharts

This is really the figure that should reassure investors (insofar the accelerating growth and opportunities haven't done that already). The company is producing $1M in free cash flow a year and has $2.6M of cash (and short-term investments) on the balance sheet and no debt.

We know the CEO and he's a frugal kind of guy and the new investments aren't going to break the bank (Q2CC):

we are recruiting for at least two new business development people that will potentially eat into that in the short-term. We are adding two more product development people that will probably either - eat into that. I think, we will still be generating positive income with those additions... right now, I don’t see us dipping into that $2.6 million, because I think we can accomplish it all with existing positive returns, especially if we see revenue growth – further revenue growth in the future quarters.

Valuation

With growth returning and the stock up nearly 50% for the year, valuation is also increasing:

Data by YCharts

We are still not looking at earnings, we are looking at growth and cash flow, and both give us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. We think 3.75x (backward) sales is still very reasonable for a SaaS company whose solution is dominating the market and generates very high gross margins.

It's true that this company doesn't produce the hyper-growth that some other SaaS companies show, but growth is definitely accelerating and unlike some of these hyper-growth companies, Destiny is profitable and produces solid cash flow, with a very solid balance sheet to boot.

Conclusion

After finally coming out with a much easier to use and faster web-based version of PlayMPE, the company could start promoting it and develop new markets.

It is greatly helped by the competitive strength of the product (which has top notch security and reporting features discussed in previous articles), creating a snowballing effect when they enter a market or a genre, especially if that happens with the heft of a big studio like Universal, with whom they've signed a new improved global deal.

PlayMPE is completely automatic, generating very high gross margins, Although the company is now using its cash flow bonanza to speed up growth, these are heavily front-loaded investments which tend to produce self-reinforcing growth down the line.

Given the still reasonable valuation, the entrenched position and the opportunities ahead of the company, we still think the shares are a no-brainer even at 30 cents.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.