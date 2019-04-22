Intel May Rise To A 20-Year High Following Results - Here's Why

Intel may rise in the weeks following its quarterly results, to its highest price in 20 years.

Intel's (INTC) stock may jump following quarterly results on April 25. The options for expiration in June have seen a significant increase in the number of bullish bets in recent days. It would suggest that the stock may rise to as high as $65.50 in the coming weeks, an increase of about 12.5%. Analyst expectations for the current quarter suggest no earnings or revenue growth, a low bar.

The stock's surge in recent days followed the announcement the company was getting out of the 5G modem business. It may signal that the company may have a more disciplined approach to how it spends money and focus on profits under Bob Swan's leadership. Additionally, the semiconductor sector has been hot, as investors bet on a global economic rebound.

The last time I wrote about Intel was on Feb. 21, at the time I noted that Intel's Bull Run Isn't Over. In the article, I had pointed out that the stock could rise to around $55.50 by the middle of April. At the time the stock was trading around $51.30. You can track my overall success and failure rate on this new Google spreadsheet I created. I first noted bullish activity on Intel in our SA Marketplace service Reading the Markets on Nov. 28, Intel's Stock May Be Poised To Rise 12%.

Big Bets Placed

The options for expiration on June 21 at the $60 strike price have seen a jump of about 19,000 open call contracts. The total open interest position has increased to nearly 40,000 open contracts. According to data from Trade Alert the majority of the calls traded on the ask, which would suggest that they were bought. A buyer of the calls would need the stock to rise to around $62 by the middle of June, an increase of about 7% from the stock price of $58.25 on April 18, its highest price since the year 2000. The total value of the open calls is about $6.3 million, a big wager.

Additionally, the calls at the $65 strike price for the June expiration have seen their open interest increase by nearly 16,000 contracts. The total open interest has risen to around 18,000 total contracts. These contracts were also bought, and the stock price would need to rise to approximately $65.40, an increase of 12% by the expiration date.

Bullish Charts

The technical chart suggests the stock may pull back before rising again. There's a minor technical gap that needs to be filled around $57.20, which also happens to be a level of technical support. The chart shows that the next significant level of resistance comes around $64.

Low Expectations

Analysts have low expectations for the company when it reports results on April 25. For the quarter analysts estimate that Intel will report first quarter earnings of $0.87, representing no growth vs. last year. Additionally, revenue for the company is estimated at $16 billion, also representing no growth versus last year. It gives the company what could be a low bar to beat when the results are released. The company has reported earnings that have topped estimates the last eight quarters in a row.

Analysts also are not nearly as bullish on the company as traders and investors appear to be. According to data from YCharts, the average analysts' price target on the stock is $55.50, about 4% below the equity's current price. It also may suggest that the price targets on the shares will likely rise should the company deliver better than expected results.

Risks

The one significant risk the shares face is second quarter guidance. This will be the first quarter with Bob Swan as the official CEO of the company. He may choose to set a low bar when issuing guidance to help keep investors expectations tempered. Analysts are currently forecasting earnings for the second quarter of $1.01 on revenue of $16.9 billion, according to data from YCharts.

Additionally, analysts currently estimate there will be no earnings growth in 2019. One could even argue that the stock isn't cheap given that lack of growth. The shares trade at roughly 12 times 2020 earnings estimates of $4.75 per share. However, analysts forecast earnings will climb to around $4.91 per share in 2021, growth of just 7% from 2018 earnings to $4.58, a compounded annual growth rate of 2.4%.

With earnings coming this week, All eyes will be on the results and more important what the company has to say about the rest of 2019. The bets seem to suggest the stock recent bull run continues.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction.

Michael Kramer relies on his more than 20-year of experience working in the financial industry. 10-years of experience comes as an international and domestic buy-side equity trader at multi-billion long/short investment advisor. I hope this gives a brief overview of how we are dissecting the markets daily. Sign up and get two-weeks for free! -Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.