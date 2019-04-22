A 12.6% Yield And Big Discount To Book Makes Anworth A Buy

A shrinking of the gap should lead to ANH outperforming many of their peers within the next few quarters.

Shares moved to trade at a very significant discount to book value, while many peers are still trading near book value or higher.

Anworth (ANH) looks like the cheapest mortgage REIT in the sector today. Shares still trade at a significant discount to our estimated current book value (slightly up compared to 12/31/2019). Few of the mortgage REITs trade at comparable discounts today. We aren’t predicting that ANH’s portfolio will outperform, we are predicting that the gap in price-to-book-value will shrink. That’s enough to reach a bullish rating here.

Trading Mortgage REITs

Investors who want to find long-term buy-and-hold positions should check out our articles on preferred shares and equity REITs. You won’t find buy-and-hold recommendations on the common shares of mortgage REITs. The yields are extremely high, but the share prices usually trend down over the long term. We want to enter when a REIT trades at an abnormally large discount to book value.

Of course, that technique requires a specialized skill set. We need to estimate current book values, rather than relying on trailing book values. We’ve done that for years, but today The REIT Forum also benefits from having access to book value estimates provided by Scott Kennedy.

Besides book value estimates, an analyst needs to consider their expectations for dividend policy in the near-term. A reduction in the dividend can cause shares to underperform their peers. That’s less of a concern when initiating positions earlier in the quarter though. Investors should never assume that double-digit dividend yields are safe. They aren’t. Those double-digit yields represent a significant risk. Some investors attempt to counteract the risk by simply buying-and-holding. They hope to simply ignore any change in the share price. That technique won’t work on the common shares because eventually most common dividends in the sector will be reduced.

On the other hand, it can work very well with the preferred shares. Preferred shares with a low score for the risk-rating are in a great position to just keep paying dividends. For buy-and-hold investors, that is the ideal way to take exposure to this sector.

Why Trading Mortgage REITs Works

The very high yield of mortgage REITs draws in many retail investors. However, their complicated financial statements confuse many of the investors. Consequently, the investors are stuck picking in a manner that is almost blind. Some pick shares with the highest yield, others pick the best dividend history, and some will focus on the trend in the share price. Many of these investors have one thing in common: They despise trading.

That is the ideal environment for trading. When investors don’t know how to read the financial statements or how to analyze the REIT against peers, they are making decisions without the most important information. Over longer time periods, the share prices will be influenced heavily by book value and dividend yields. Many investors underestimate the importance of book value in that equation. The dividend rate (actual amount paid out per share) depends on having enough book value to leverage into the mortgage REITs portfolio. Declining book value usually precedes declining dividends. Therefore, we want to keep a close eye on book value estimates.

Don’t Forecast the Assets into the Future

Believe it or not, the specific assets ANH holds are not critical to the investment thesis. We need to look at the assets and hedges to estimate the book value. We also use them to determine the relevant peers. However, we don’t intend to put significant effort into predicting the long-term returns on ANH’s leveraged bond portfolio. We want to predict where it stands today (as opposed to 12/31/2018), but we absolutely don’t want to predict long-term performance.

There is a huge difference here. We are not attempting to out-predict every bond trader on earth regarding the future path of interest rates. That would be a horrendous challenge. We are predicting what has occurred during a short period. We want to predict the changes between the current date and when management last spoke to analysts.

What Do We Forecast?

We can evaluate the spreads available on the asset class to determine if they are better or worse than normal. That won’t tell us a great deal about future returns, but it gives us an idea of the probability for book value rising or falling in the future. It’s far from perfect, but it could cause us to lean one way or another.

For instance, we could compare the yields available on agency RMBS to the yields on LIBOR swaps and Treasuries. If the spread between agency RMBS and the other securities is higher than normal, it gives us a better chance for future quarters to be positive. If the spread is lower than normal, it implies that within the next few quarters we should expect a dip in book values.

What ANH Holds

The portfolio for ANH includes ARMs (adjustable-rate mortgages), fixed-rate mortgages, and non-agency mortgages:

Some investors might be terrified of ANH holding ARMs since the yield curve is exceptionally flat. We’re well aware of that risk. It was the major risk for our thesis with Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO).

That played out just fine:

A few months ago, CMO’s price-to-book-value was dramatically lower than ANH.

Today, ANH has a lower price-to-book-value ratio than CMO. That came about by ANH’s ratio falling while CMO’s ratio roared higher.

We don't expect ANH to deliver returns anywhere near the 32% CMO delivered since our buy rating:

However, the same fundamental premise exists. The mortgage REIT trades at a significant discount to book value. Peers are generally trading roughly around book value. That difference should even out. Consequently, we see shares of ANH positioned to deliver better returns over the next few months.

The Flaw in Common Analysis

We could easily put together an article spanning several pages on ANH. It could go into extensive detail on the assets and the hedging. We could utilize that in making up a far more complicated argument for shares. We could even cherry pick other mortgage REITs with dramatically different portfolios to create favorable comparisons. Such an article would most likely stand out to most investors as exceptional analysis. It would create a clear and compelling fairytale for why ANH should outperform.

Fairytale analysis would most likely generate far more interest. It would allow the author to demonstrate a unique grasp of the underlying portfolio. We could do all of that, or we could teach you about the aspects that really matter. It isn’t glamorous, but this is the path to profits with the common shares.

For investors who don’t want to engage in the trading and swapping of mortgage REIT positions, check out the preferred shares or the equity REITs. The preferred shares carry lower yields, but dramatically less risk. The prices are far less volatile and the preferred dividends have complete priority over the common dividend. A mortgage REIT cannot reduce their preferred dividend unless they take the common dividend to zero.

Conclusion

The mortgage REIT sector is interesting because we can project book values. By evaluating the changes in projected book value throughout the quarter, we can gain more insight into the change in share price. When a mortgage REIT trades at a much larger discount to peers than it has in prior quarters, we expect it to move back to its normal range. Since we see book value being slightly higher, the decline in the share price represents a solid entry opportunity. At the most recent price of $4.10, shares are trading around 86% of our estimated current book value.

The discount of 14% is much larger than we are seeing for most peers and is enough to warrant a buy rating on ANH.

At The REIT Forum, we offer REIT ideas and strategies for every type of investor, from novice to ultra-experienced money manager. Want a simple, low-risk strategy that delivers sector-beating performance? Check out our Safe Income Portfolio. We also offer preferred shares coverage, and a deeper dive into the common shares of the stocks in our portfolio. We eat our own cooking, and we share our real portfolio with you, more than 90% of which is invested in REITs, preferred shares and cash to invest REITs and preferreds. Take a closer look at the #1 destination for REIT investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.