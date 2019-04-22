KEMET Corporation: Too Cheap To Ignore

KEMET currently trades at a ridiculously cheap valuation despite having exposure to IoT, renewable energy, and ADAS.

KEMET Corp. (KEM) is trading at $17.46 a share, down from recent highs of around $26 a share back in July of 2018. KEM was one of our initial positions, and we still believe that it is a great value stock with exposure to electric vehicles, alternative energy and the IoT/5G revolution.

KEMET Corporation is a manufacturer of electronic components, including capacitors, Electro-Magnetic Compatible devices, sensors, and actuators. The company was founded in 1919 and now employs more than 14,000 workers across multiple countries.

When we evaluate any company, we do so using three main categories.

Growth Opportunities Fundamentals/strength of balance sheet Dividend/income from options

Growth Opportunities

One of the main reasons for KEMET’s drop from $21.28 to $17.72 after reporting earnings in January is a drop in QoQ revenue growth after several consecutive quarters of growth.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

As you can see, while revenue barely increased from Q2 to Q3, year-over-year revenue grew 14.22%, from $306.6 million to $350.2 million. Earnings also increased a respectable 9.9% QoQ, partly the result of increased gross margins.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

From Q2 earnings reported back in October, earnings grew around 6.6% from Q1 to Q2, compared to negligible growth from Q2 to Q3.

While many took this to be signaling a long-term slowdown in revenue growth, it appears to be more of a yearly trend.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation

From this graphic released from Q2 earnings, we can see that in fiscal year 2017, revenue only grew around 1.7% from Q2 to Q3. While this is more than the 0.3% growth in FY 2018 from Q2 to Q3, it still was the weakest QoQ growth of 2017.

The graphic below shows the breakdown of KEM's sales by region, industry, channel and product line. The solid capacitor products account for 68% of KEMET's sales, split 41%/27% between Tantalum and Ceramics. The Electro-Magnetic products make up 18% of sales while Film and Electrolytic products account for 14% of sales.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

Long term, KEMET has several exciting growth prospects that should continue to propel revenue increases.

One such catalyst is KEMET’s product line involving the auto industry. The continuing increase in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alerts, and lane departure warnings align perfectly with KEMET’s product offerings.

KEMET’s product line of capacitors are used to support the microprocessors needed to run ADAS systems in vehicles while their Flex Suppressor EMI Sheets help eliminate Electromagnetic Interference.

According to Grand View Research, the ADAS market is expected to reach $67.43 billion by 2025, which equates to a 19% CAGR.

Some features of ADAS are already mandatory in the European Union for larger commercial vehicles, including autonomous emergency braking systems and lane departure warnings.

While autonomous vehicles represent the greatest long-term growth factor for ADAS systems, commercial and non-autonomous vehicles are increasingly being fitted with these advanced systems due to regulation and consumer preference.

The full link to the Grand View research can be found here.

Another trend that supports KEMET’s long-term growth is the increased focus on renewable energy sources.

Source: digikey.com

The graphic above shows diagrams for three different applications involving ON Semiconductor Corp.'s (NASDAQ:ON) Integrated ICs with supporting KEMET capacitors.

Solar inverters are critical to solar power since they facilitate the conversion of DC energy into AC energy that can power electronics and appliances. This is unlikely to change even with advances in solar technology.

In addition to products for solar, KEMET also offers products that support wind, geothermal, and tidal energy. This gives them diversification within the renewable energy market, protecting them from possible advances in one renewable source that render the others obsolete.

According to Marlene Motyka of Deloitte, near-term growth in the renewable energy market is likely to be driven by policies supporting renewable energy, increased investment in solar technologies and decreases in cost creating higher consumer demand.

2018 saw high levels of what Motyka calls “voluntary demand”, meaning not compelled by government policy.

Despite strong organic consumer demand, over half of the renewable energy growth in the last two decades has been driven by state mandates.

This includes California and Hawaii, which have Renewable Energy Portfolio Standards (RPS) targeting 100% renewable energy by 2045. Michigan and Washington, DC have also been considering adopting the same goal.

Most states have been increasing their RPS targets, which should continue to drive “non-voluntary” growth in the segment. Continued technological increases in renewable energy reducing cost should continue to increase “voluntary demand.”

Regardless of whether increases in renewable energy demand are caused by voluntary or involuntary forces, KEMET stands to benefit by offering a wide variety of products in the space.

The full article on the outlook for the renewable energy market can be found here.

The third major growth factor for KEMET is the proliferation of IoT devices. Simply put, the Internet of Things (IoT) is an interconnected system in which computers, people, and machines can transfer data over a network.

Source: statista.com

The above chart projects the number of IoT devices that will be installed worldwide by 2025. Based on these projections, the total number is expected to nearly triple by 2025.

KEMET offers products that can be used in nearly all smart devices. This means that a rapid increase in these technologies due to advancement in the IoT should lead to a sharp rise in revenue.

The development of IoT should start taking off after the widespread implementation of 5G. 5G will offer better connectivity between devices, reduced latency as well as faster connection. The current prediction is that 5G will be roughly 10x faster than 4G.

These advantages are critical in the creation of “Smart Cities” and the broader development and implementation of IoT.

Source: KEMET 2018 Baird Global Industrial Presentation

By KEMET’s projections, next year will involve 5G trials, after which full deployment and commercialization will commence. Data traffic is expected to hit 20 exabytes/month by 2023, nearly double the 11.5 exabytes/month traffic used in 2017.

While there is certain to be hiccups involving the roll-out of 5G, there is no doubt that the resulting long-term growth prospects for companies involved could be extraordinary.

Fundamentals/Strength of Balance Sheet

In 2018, KEMET’s net income was around $255 million. Based on KEMET’s current market cap of around $1 billion, KEM is trading at 3.9x last year's net income.

This extremely low valuation would suggest a company that’s in distress; however, this isn't the case.

Source: Q3 investor presentation

Since Q3 of last year, KEMET has reduced its debt level by around 7%, from $328 million to $305 million.

Source: Q3 Investor Presentation

With cash and equivalents at $234.4 million and an expected increase in earnings for FY 2019, the debt is easy to manage for KEMET.

KEM’s recently initiated dividend of $0.05 per quarter will cost the company $15 million annually going forward.

For FY 2019, with an expected EPS of $3.39 per share, the net payout ratio will likely be around 6%. This means that even with the debt KEMET currently holds, there is still plenty of room to increase it going forward.

KEM has a three-year revenue growth rate of 21.78%, while its EBITDA growth rate has been 48.24%

The exposure KEMET offers to IoT, renewable energy and ADAS is irresistible given its current valuation, growing revenue and earnings and solid balance sheet.

Dividend/Options income

KEM’s dividend of $0.05 per quarter represents an annualized yield of 1.15% based on the current share price of $17.46. The real income opportunity from KEM comes from its extremely lucrative options premiums.

Source: KEMET Option Chain

For the Jan 17 2020 calls, there are two interesting strike prices worth looking at.

The 20.0 strike represents an upside of 14.54% from the current price of $17.46. The premium received for this contract is likely to be around $2.30, which is a return of 13.1%. With the three dividend payments likely to be received by the January expiration date of the contract, the dividend yield is 0.86%.

Total for the 20.0 strike, the premium and dividend received equals 13.96%. The maximum potential return is 28.5% by January 17th, with any upside beyond that not realized. The breakeven price not including dividends would be around $15.19, representing a decline of 13.1% from KEM’s current price. Any drop below the breakeven price carries the same risk as any other long position.

This is a great contract for investors who are bullish about the long-term prospects of KEM but want to ensure that they are compensated handsomely to wait out possible short-term volatility in the stock.

For investors who are more bullish on the prospects of KEM going into January 17th, the 22.0 strike could be a better option. The 22.0 strike represents an upside of 26% from the current share price.

The current premium of around $1.75 for that contract represents a return of 10% from the current share price. With the three dividends expected before January, the combined return between the premium and dividend would be 10.86%.

This means the maximum possible return would be 36.86%. The breakeven price would be around $15.56, which represents a downside move of 10.86% from the current share price. Any drop below this price carries the same risk as any other long position.

Risk Factors

As with any company, investing in KEM carries risks. Some of these risks include a global recession, decreases in demand for KEMET products, increased regulation, complications from the Tokin acquisition, full-on trade war with China, issues with the implementation of 5G and/or IoT, and changes in renewable energy technology rendering KEM capacitors obsolete. Additionally, KEM is not the only company in the space; failure to adapt to changing trends and technologies could leave KEM without enough of a customer base to survive.

