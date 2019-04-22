IYR: Know What's In Your Real Estate REIT

Don't be fooled by REIT statistics; the "average" REIT produces a lot more growth and a lot less income than you may expect.

There's an interesting split in the REIT space. The REITs that tend to get most of the coverage here at Seeking Alpha and on other income investing communities tend to have high yields. However, REITs, as an asset class, are not especially high in yield.

In fact, the focus of this article, the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) yields just 3.1% at the moment. Now, that's hardly a bad yield in today's environment. But it's far from the usual 5%, 6%, or even 8% yields you see so frequently profiled in REIT articles on this website. What's going on?

Many Investors Forgo The Biggest REITs

In most sectors, investors tend to gravitate to the largest stocks in the industry. If you're buying energy, you're probably familiar with Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). Similarly, most tech investors consider Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL), even if they ultimately end up buying smaller cap names.

In REITs, for many investors, this is decidedly not the case. Here are the top 10 holdings in the IYR ETF for example. Be honest, how many of these would you have to look up to know what their business was?

Holding Weighting American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) 7.58% Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) 4.90% Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) 4.54% Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) 4.13% Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) 3.31% Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) 2.90% Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) 2.52% Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) 2.47% AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) 2.42% Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) 2.23%

With the exception of Simon (SPG), few of these are especially popular at Seeking Alpha in terms of coverage, at least not compared to the favored REIT names here. Look at what's not in the Top 10. There's no Ventas (VTR), no Reality Income (O), no struggling shopping center or mall REITs, and certainly no Uniti (UNIT).

Take a look at the current yields on the top 10 IYR holdings, and you can probably figure out why they get less coverage:

American Tower - 1.7%

Simon Property - 4.5%

Crown Castle - 3.7%

Prologis - 2.9%

Equinix - 2.2%

Public Storage - 3.7%

Welltower - 4.7%

Equity Residential - 3.0%

AvalonBay - 3.1%

Digital Realty - 3.6%

That's right, of the top 10 holdings in the IYR ETF, just two currently yield more than 4%. Half of the top 10 yields 3.1% or less. For many of you, this is probably a far cry from what you would expect a leading REIT ETF to own.

Beware Of REIT Statistics

I can't tell you how many times I've read an article pitching a high-yield REIT as an investment idea while showing charts about how REITs beat the market over the long haul. This is comparing apples to oranges.

Take another look back at those top holdings in the REIT index. Most of them are higher-growth names that pay modest present dividends. The fact that cell phone tower and data center REITs are such a large portion of the overall IYR top 10 holdings speaks volumes. IYR is positioned to be where the future of real estate growth is.

You simply can't compare an aging real estate REIT model - shopping centers, lower-end malls, non-core suburban offices, etc. and suggest it will get similar returns. Yes, this second category of REIT pays a much higher yield now, but with good reason. They don't have favorable avenues to reinvest large chunks of capital in their businesses, and investors think cap rates on their properties will move unfavorably in the future.

REITs, as an overall asset class, are getting around 3% in yield today. You can't build a portfolio of REITs returning double that yield and expect to get the same overall return profile. Realize that when you reach for higher yield, you are giving up most or all of the growth upside. There's no free lunch here.

My personal largest REIT holding (by a wide margin) is Public Storage (PSA). It currently yields 3.7%, which makes it a relatively high yielder for the REIT space compared to the average. Yet it is not too popular at Seeking Alpha (aside from articles about its preferred shares) and people frequently comment that the yield is "too low" when I write about it.

Data by YCharts

Despite rarely yielding more than 4% over the past 20 years, PSA has delivered a total return of 1,730% over that time frame. The stock price alone appreciated almost 800%, with the effect of dividends making up the rest of the margin. Public Storage had (and still has) a long runway to keep rolling up a rather fragmented storage industry.

When you see a chart of REIT performance over the long haul, this is the sort of return profile you should be expecting. Huge capital gains for the REITS with growth avenues, along with a sizable dividend kicker. When you buy a REIT for current income - such as the controversial and heavily discussed Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) - you get a much different return profile:

Data by YCharts

LXP has consistently paid high yields, and was yielding as much as 9% for much of the past few years. Similarly, back in 1999-2002, it was yielding 9%+ as well. As such, over the past 20 years, despite its stock price outright declining 18%, the investment still worked out favorably for investors. You made 404% over 20 years counting reinvested dividends. And if you were using the dividends to live off of, you got a high present income stream, though the value of your principal has declined somewhat.

Still, if you buy a high-yield REIT, realize you're more likely to get LXP-like returns over the course of multiple economic cycles. You'll see lots of income, but little if any sustained capital gains. Meanwhile, if you buy a REIT ETF like IYR, you are going to get far less current income, but there should be more growth going forward.

IYR Stock Takeaway

If you gave the average young person an inheritance of $1 million and told them they could invest it in a shopping center, a data center, or a 5G-equipped cell phone tower, I suspect very few would pick the one that relied on Kroger (KR) to make money. The economy changes rapidly, and the internet has moved that evolution into high gear.

I have my issues with IYR, such as a somewhat high expense ratio of 0.43% (VNQ at 0.12% is a nice alternative on that front). However, the overall list of holdings is a reasonably dynamic approach to real estate for the 21st century. Take a good look at its top holdings, as that is where institutional money has flowed in the REIT space.

By contrast, there's nothing inherently wrong with higher-yielding REITs. But realize that, in general, you are buying less attractive assets which have limited upside. That stretch for yield comes at a significant cost in terms of long-term potential. If you avoid IYR and other REIT ETFs and build your own basket of real estate stocks yourself, sprinkle in some lower-yielders with more growth to balance out your portfolio and lower your risk profile.

