Why I'm Hesitant To Buy Into The Zayo Rumors

There have been M&A rumors surrounding Zayo (NYSE:ZAYO) at least going back to 2015 when Blackstone (BX), Stonepeak, KKR (KKR), I Squared, GTCR and Charlesbank Capital Partners were already floating around. Rumors have continued to circle the company and the latest ones by StreetInsider are that Digital Colony Partners, EQT and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and the company will reach a deal in about a week from now. The price is rumored to be in the $36.50-$38.50 range. The market seems rather skeptical with the stock trading below $32:

As recently as January, SA reported:

Zayo Group is on the move, up 6.1% following word from Dealreporter that a private-equity suitor group is trying to bring their deal to a close. A consortium of Blackstone, Stonepeak, KKR, I Squared, GTCR and Charlesbank has been talking to bankers with an eye to closing the deal in coming weeks, according to dealReporter.

Zayo has been put together through bolt-on acquisition after acquisition:

Zayo's focus is on fiber assets. This extensive fiber network connects data centers, cell towers, and other enterprise assets:

What isn't clear to me is what is special about Zayo's assets. Competitors like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) own a lot of fiber as well. Because I've been working on the T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) merger, I fear the coming 5G turf war may also increase competition for fiber businesses. Worryingly, the company also reported elevated churn:

Add to that, EBITDA has been growing strongly over its history (although lately EBITDA margin growth stalled out), but importantly, free cash flow did not really go anywhere:

In terms of current valuation, both the surge in share price since early January and the EV/EBITDA multiple it trades at (and I could pick less favorable valuation metrics) shows the market is baking in the potential for an M&A event:

Conclusion

What I find attractive about the rumors is that there is a specific price target, potential buyers have names and numbers, and there is a 14%+ spread to the lower end of the rumored deal range. Positively, there are activists in this stock pushing for a sale. What I don't like is that there have been rumors surrounding this company forever. Potential buyers have been named in the past as well and somehow these have all gone away. I'm not comfortable with the valuation and how the fundamentals of the underlying business look.

Ultimately, I'm not comfortable enough with the risks to own Zayo outright. I don't like its standalone prospects enough and I don't like how deep this can fall if no deal materializes. Finally, there is a risk these rumors just persist (as they've done so far) without anything materializing for a long time while your invested capital is dead money.

However, I could see a Zayo position if you protect yourself with puts against larger downside scenarios. This will take away from the upside ROI, but if you can acquire out of the money puts cheaply enough, I could get comfortable with the complete risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KKR, S. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: short TMUS