Electronics For Imaging: Imagining A Fair Price

If I was an owner, I believe the take-out valuation is fair and it is time to move on.

A long-term growth play in a traditionally tough industry has seen difficult times as of recent as well, as realistic earnings power is quite limited.

Electronics For Imaging (EFII) is not a stock which is familiar to all investors, as this mid-cap has only recently attracted interest which resulted in a sale of the overall business. Private equity firm Siris is willing to spend up to $1.7 billion for the business which sounds like a solid amount, even though shares are far removed from their highs. This comes as the recent performance of the underlying business is actually not too good with sales under pressure, and realistic earnings power being quite limited in relation to the valuation attached to the business currently.

The Sale

EFI has reached a deal with Siris Capital Group LLC to sell the business at $37 per share in cash, valuing the company at large at around $1.7 billion. If all goes well, the deal could close as soon as the third quarter of this year, so investors should expect to receive their money around that time. Siris reportedly knows what it is doing as it is a private equity firm which specifically targets mission-critical solutions and technology transition in the wider technology sphere.

The price tag marks an impressive 45% premium over the 90 day weighted average up to the day of the deal announcement, but this includes the big downturn in Q4 of 2018 as well of course. That is not to say that the deal might not result in an optimal outcome for investors, as a go-shop period for 45 calendar days has been agreed to.

Other than the premium, CEO Bill Muir believes that the new partner adds strategic and operational expertise that can allow the business to thrive in private hands. Siris likes the positioning at the forefront of digital transition in imaging and print. With digital inkjet penetration, automation and software being mega trends in this field, EFI could play a key role in this.

The $37 offer looks impressive given the premium based on the recent average level at which the stock traded, yet investors should realize that the stock traded at $35 in October of 2018 and in fact was a $50 stock in the summer of 2017. This means that the generous premium does not look so attractive if the time horizon is lengthened.

How Should We Read The Valuation?

The reality is that overall, the digital print manufacturing industry has come under pressure in recent years, driven by declines in the office, consumer and copier/MFP segment, which was in part made up for by decent growth in industrial ink jet. EFI has done a pretty good job historically at maneuvering itself in the market, as sales have steadily doubled from half a billion in 2010 to more than $1 billion last year. The reason for the growth is that 60% of sales are derived from industrial ink jet and software to a smaller extent, making it a growth play in a world full of sales declines.

On the final day of January, EFI reported its 2018 results with revenues up 2% to $1.02 billion. That was about the only good news as GAAP operating earnings fell from $27 to $20 million amidst restructuring costs doubling to $14 million. Amortisation costs are quite high at $45 million, depressing GAAP earnings. With 44 million shares outstanding, I arrived at an equity valuation just shy of $1.7 billion including a modest net debt position of about $42 million based on convertible debt.

The $1.7 billion valuation comes down to a 1.7 time sales multiple, as the earnings picture is highly complicated. Having reported a net loss of $1 million, adjusted earnings came in at $83 million, or $1.83 per share. That adjusted earnings metric however is not that realistic as it excludes $13 million in convertible interest accruals and $18 million in stock-based compensation which both should not be excluded, although some other items can be debated.

Adjusted for those items results in $50 million in adjusted earnings at best, suggesting that the deal is taking place at an elevated multiple.

Investors Should Be Happy

While the deal does not take place at an all time high, the reality is that despite the solid long-term track record, the company has seen tough times as of recent. Fourth quarter sales fell by 5% as the company guided for first quarter revenues of between $220 and $225 million. This suggests quite a fall from the $240 million reported in the first quarter of last year, implying that sales might fall between 6 and 8% on an annual basis.

The business is seeing some topline struggles and while the balance sheet is resilient, earnings multiples, even based on realistic adjusted earnings, remain quite high. Based on the current situation, investors should be happy with the offer, although I recognise that higher share prices have been seen in the past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.