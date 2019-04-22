67 10%+ Dividend Yield Top Dogs Chase April Affluence

$5k invested 4/18/19 in the lowest-priced five 10%+ top-yield dividend stocks showed 1.4% LESS projected net gain than from $5k in all ten per Broker targets. The high-price bigger top dogs dominated the April 10%+yield pack.

Top dogs all show positive broker target price upsides. 67 stocks displayed 10%+ forward yield, $2.00+ prices, and $100M+ market caps 4/18/19. Yields above 12% winnowed the list to 30.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 41.7% To 91.43% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ Yield Stocks By April 2020

Four of ten top 10%+Yield WallStars were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this forecast for 10%+ Yields, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 40% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1,000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to April 18, 2020, were:

LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD) netted $914.31 based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for LKSD.

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) was projected to net $701.14.37, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for PRT.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) was projected to net $628.32 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from fourteen brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% over the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) was projected to net $569.65, based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% over the market as a whole.

Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS) was projected to net $566.68, based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) was projected to net $496.64 based the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus the estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% over the market as a whole.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) was projected to net $470.78, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% over the market as a whole.

Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) was projected to net $468.91, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. (PTMN) was projected to net $441.80, based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Consolidated Communications (CNSL) was projected to net $416.98 based the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus the estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 56.75% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

67 10%+Yield April Top Dogs By Broker Price Target Upsides

67 10%+ Yield Top Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Dogs By Sector

Top ten 10%+Yield Top Dogs selected 4/18/19 by yield represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top stock on the list was one three energy stocks, Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) [2]. The other two followed in third and seventh places, Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP) [3], and SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) [7].

One representative in financial services placed second, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) [2]. A single consumer cyclical member placed fourth, GameStop Corp. (GME) [4]. Fifth place went to one in basic materials, Alumina Ltd. (OTCQB:AWCMY) [5].

The communication services sector representative placed sixth, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) [6], which was followed by the lone consumer defensive sector representative in eighth, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) [8]. One in the industrials sector placed ninth, LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD) [9].

Finally, one in real estate placed tenth, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) [8], to complete the 10%+ Yield Top Dog top ten for April 2019-20.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten 10%+ Yield Top Dogs Showed 24.05% To 78.57% Upsides To April 2020; (22) Lowest Downside Found Five at 0%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 1.4% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ Yield Top Dogs To April 2020

Ten top 10%+ Yield Top Dogs were culled by yield for this April update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+Yield Top Dogs selected 4/18/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+ Top Dogs (25) Delivering 35.41% Vs. (26) 35.91% Net Gains From All Ten By April 18, 2020

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ Yield Top Dogs collection was expected by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 1.4% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced 10%+ top yield WallStar, LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD), was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 91.43%.

The five lowest-priced top 10%+ Yield stocks as of April 18 were: SandRidge Permian Trust (PER); Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI); Alumina Ltd. (OTCQB:AWCMY); LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD); Arlington Asset Investment Co. (AI), with prices ranging from $2.44 to $7.58.

Five higher-priced 10%+ Dividend Top Dogs from April 18 were: GameStop Corp. (GME); Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP); Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL); Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP); Vector Group Ltd. (VGR), whose prices ranged from $8.77 to $10.58.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+ Yield WallStar purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

