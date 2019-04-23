2 Recession-Resilient Preferreds With Yields Up To 8%

Since there is very little credit risk, mREITs that invest in agency MBS are primarily influenced by changing interest rates.

Agency MBS provides a very low risk way to invest in the RMBS sector.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities

Introduction

We continue to search for opportunities that will thrive in a declining interest rate environment, while also providing stability in income in the event of a recession.

We previously discussed New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) as an opportunity to take advantage of the strong underlying fundamentals of the residential mortgage sector. NYMT focuses on non-agency mortgage-backed securities. Given the strength of the fundamentals, we believe the sector is undervalued and as interest rates decline, it will get even stronger.

Today, we look at a more conservative approach with two mREITs that focus almost exclusively on agency MBS.

"Agency" MBS are securities which are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises like Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac. Due to the guarantee, these securities are considered extremely safe, they are extremely liquid and significantly higher amounts of leverage can be used. They are AAA rated with little to no credit risk.

The mREITs which invest in these securities use significant amounts of leverage, usually secured by the assets, in order to boost returns. Since there is little credit risk, it is interest rate changes that most strongly impact their performance.

The last 2-3 years have been very tough for agency mREITs as interest rates have slowly climbed up. Now that interest rates are starting to trend back down, agency mREITs should rebound. There is likely to be continued volatility for the common shares; however, the preferred shares of these mREITs are particularly attractive. As interest rates decline, net interest income should rise to provide more stability to cash flow.

Additionally, since the debt is almost entirely non-recourse secured, the preferred shares are high in the food chain to collect on any unencumbered assets. One beneficial feature of agency MBS is that the market is extremely liquid and blocks as large as $1 billion in assets which can be bought and sold quickly.

It adds up to preferred shares with stable cash flow that are supported by high-quality underlying assets that will experience improving performance as interest rates decline. This is where we find a safer high dividend income.

Pick #1: DX

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) is an mREIT that is primarily invested in agency residential mortgage-backed securities ('RMBS') and commercial mortgage-backed securities ('CMBS').

Source: DX Investor Presentation

During the fourth quarter, DX increased leverage to 8x shareholder equity in order to capitalize on the widening credit spreads. The value of their assets increases as credit spreads tighten, so by increasing leverage when the credit spreads were wide, DX was "buying low".

Source: DX Investor Presentation

In Q4, DX positioned itself to capitalize on a decreasing credit spread, while at the same time positioning themselves for flat interest rates and a flat yield curve using hedges.

Source: DX Investor Presentation

It might seem odd that DX is positioned where any change in interest rates would be a negative, but note how quickly DX was able to adjust their position from Q3 to Q4. DX is betting that in the near term, interest rates are going to remain flat and that in the longer term, interest rates are going to remain in a tight band from 2-4%.

Source: DX Investor Presentation

Also note that if the credit spread tightens, the gain in value will be more than enough to offset losses from interest rates changing. That already occurred in January, causing their book value ('BV') to rise from $6.02 at quarter end to $6.20 on January 31st. If the spread continues to tighten back to 2018 levels, DX's BV will continue to benefit.

DX management has made no bones that they are going to be prioritizing cash flow.

In the recent earnings call, Byron Boston said:

In this range-bound low rate environment, our current strategy allows us to generate high-quality cash flow, while giving us the flexibility to respond to a surprise global downturn or event. As we said in our last conference call, we believe we are within striking distance of the Fed [indiscernible] tightening of financial conditions.

We've responded in a disciplined manner to that view by holding enough capital and liquidity to be able to invest in December and early January. And based on our view, we chose to raise additional capital to take advantage of this opportunity.

DX anticipates that there will be periods of continued volatility in their BV and they will proactively manage their portfolio to ensure high-quality and steady cash flow.

Preferred Shares

With volatility anticipated for book values, but stability in terms of cash flow, turning to the preferred shares is a natural option. Preferred shares do not need to be overly concerned with book values, as long as it is more than sufficient to cover their value. We are more concerned with the reliability and sustainability of the cash flow.

Source: DX Investor Presentation

Despite rising interest rates since 2016, DX has managed to provide a relatively stable core EPS. The preferred dividends are $11.8 million/year. That puts core EPS coverage of the preferred at approximately 4.5x.

For debt, DX predominantly relies on repurchase agreements, where they use the securities they own as collateral. At quarter end, they had over $3.2 billion in outstanding repurchase agreements. These agreements are short-term, with an initial average maturity of 66 days. Over 70% mature within 30 days. Since DX has very high-quality assets, lenders allow them to borrow a very high portion of the collateral's value. The BV of the collateral is $3.5 billion.

The preferred shares have a par value of $150 million. By BV, the asset coverage is 3.52x. Currently, they have $210 million in cash and unencumbered assets. So, the preferred shares are covered by unencumbered assets 1.4x. This coverage is tighter than many preferred shares we have recommended; however, with DX's emphasis on agency MBS, we are not concerned. Agency MBS are extremely high-quality because they are backed by the US government. Along with that quality, the securities are extremely liquid and can be bought and sold very quickly.

DX has two preferred issues outstanding:

Dynex Capital, 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DX.PA) Dynex Capital, 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock(DX.PB)

Both issues are trading post-call date. That means that they could be redeemed at any time. In current conditions, we do not believe that DX is likely to redeem either issue in the near future. With the higher coupon, DX.PA is more likely to be redeemed first.

DX.PA is trading at a higher yield, which is appropriate since investors are taking on the risk of a capital loss. At current prices, we prefer DX.PB. With the higher yield, and the risk of being called, DX.PA should be less volatile, so we would love to pick up some shares on any dip towards par.

Pick:2 - CMO

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) is another high-quality mREIT that focuses on agency MBS.

Unlike DX, CMO focuses primarily on adjustable-rate mortgages or ARMs.

Source: CMO Investor Presentation

Like DX, these are all agency MBS which are guaranteed by US government GSEs. The "current reset" are mortgages that will reset within 18 months. With such a short duration, CMO is not as volatile as their peers as their portfolio more quickly adjusts to a changing rate environment.

CMO's assets will perform best in an environment with flat to slowly declining long-term rates. Like BX, they will benefit from the credit spread tightening back up.

Source: CMO 10-K

While a steep decline in rates would significantly improve their net interest margin, the gain would be somewhat offset by refinancings of the underlying mortgages.

CMO has one issue of preferred shares outstanding.

Capstead Mortgage Corp., 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CMO.PE)

Annual preferred dividends are $11.25 million and are covered by net income approximately 5.5x. CMO has experienced declines in their common shares as well as their common dividend. The common dividend continues to provide a buffer, protecting the preferred dividend. We believe that with interest rates starting to tend back down, dividend coverage will improve, long before CMO is in a position where they could eliminate the common dividend.

Given the low returns of agency MBS, CMO uses a significant amount of leverage, at 9.5x equity. Primarily relying on repurchase agreements, CMO has $10.98 billion in secured debt. They also have $98.2 million in unsecured debt.

With $258 million in preferred shares outstanding, asset coverage is approximately 4.1x. Their cash and unencumbered assets are approximately $502 million, covering the combined unsecured debt and preferred shares 1.41x. That puts asset coverage at a very similar level to BX.

CMO.PE is past its call date, so we have to be aware that it could be called at any time. However, we do not believe it is likely to be called in the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

For income investors, these preferred shares offer an opportunity to receive stable dividends. Looking at the last recession, both companies had solid performance.

Data by YCharts

We consider the preferred shares in both companies to be relatively low risk and good safe-harbors that will benefit from declining rates, even in a rough economy.

DX provides stability in cash flow, though it might have some volatility in BV. CMO provides a very stable BV and has a history of providing cash flow through the toughest economic conditions.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click Follow next to my name to receive future updates.

Note: Members of High Dividend Opportunities get a first look at all of preferred stock picks. High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2200 members. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio to cater for conservative income investors. Join us to get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019" SIGN UP HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMO.PE, DX.PA, DX.PB, NYMTO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.