Vince Holdings: The Worst Is Over, And Upside Should Be On The Way

There's a sense with Vince Holdings (VNCE) that the worst is over. That might seem an odd assertion given that VNCE has pulled back some 46% from August highs. But only about two years ago, VNCE looked like a zero, even after a 1-for-10 reverse stock split and two rights offerings executed to pay down debt. Comps were crashing, profits turned negative, and the former retail darling looked headed for the scrap heap.

But as I wrote last year, Vince started showing signs of life in fiscal 2017 (ending January) - and FY18 results look better. The company has returned to same-store and overall revenue growth. Margins expanded nicely last year, with guidance suggesting further improvement this year. The go-to-market strategy seems much more rational, and much more conservative, after excessive promotions significantly damaged the brand a few years back.

At the same time, it's still difficult to entirely trust the stock. That's true personally given that I whiffed badly in recommending VNCE at a split-adjusted $125 back in 2015. But this is also a high-dollar and still low-margin brand that's had some rocky times. We don't know how the seller of $125 T-shirts will respond to a recession. FY16 performance, in particular, shows that customers will flee if the assortment is off at all (and perhaps rightly so given the price points). And margins, while improving, remain thin, while the company is resting a reasonably large brick-and-mortar footprint on less than $300 million in annual revenue.

Overall, I do think VNCE is worth at least a long look, given a now-reasonable valuation, evidence of improvement, and a smart strategy going forward. But investors will have to trust the brand and Vince management to find the story compelling enough to put money behind.

Problems In The Past

From a broad standpoint, the bull case for VNCE is that it's reached the point in its turnaround where it can go on offense. The stock and the brand took a big hit back in fiscal 2016, when comparable sales dropped 15.7% after growing 12.6% and 4.1% in FY14 and FY15, respectively. At the ICR conference in January, CEO Brendan Hoffman added some interesting color to that backstory.

Hoffman noted that Vince had brought in a new product team - mostly from Gap (GPS) - who had switched fabric mills and production factories. "The quality of the product wasn't what people had come to expect from Vince, and that really started to manifest itself in 2014," the CEO said. Comps still held up that year. But the brand would become more promotional the following year, to the point that the off-price market was "flooded" with merchandise by 2015-2016. Sales began decelerating in the second half of FY15 and then turned sharply negative.

Vince brought in Hoffman in October 2015 to clean up the mess; he in turn brought back the company's founders a month later. And since then, it's been a matter of managing the financials (including the aforementioned rights offerings) - and restoring the brand. New designers were brought in to benefit from the founders' expertise (they would depart again after a little over a year). The supply chain was optimized, with a focus on time to market; as Hoffman detailed, the company has integrated department store customers into its distribution, saving time and expense in getting product to those partners.

Hoffman believed Vince had too many points of distribution - so he walked away from two of those partners, Bloomingdales and Saks Fifth Avenue, receiving concessions to stay solely with Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom (JWN) as department store partners. Comparable sales turned positive again in FY17, rising 5% - but even adjusted operating income remained negative. With same-store sales accelerating to 10.7% growth last year, however, Vince was able to return to profitability. That in turn allowed for a refinancing of the company's debt, which pushed the maturity out to 2023 and lowered interest rates as well.

So the case here rests in part on the idea that many of Vince's problems are fixed. The product is back to being what it was, in terms of both sensibility and quality. Key retailers are satisfied. The balance sheet isn't pristine: FY19 guidance suggests a net leverage ratio still in the 2.6x range. But this is a company that had a going concern notice in its 10-K just two years ago; its financial situation is significantly stronger.

Now, Vince has a solid base from which to grow. Guidance suggests further improvement in FY19 - and there's an intriguing, and seemingly smart, strategy driving that improvement.

Looking Forward

At this point, VNCE appears to be largely a top-line story. The misadventures under former CEO Jill Granoff argue strongly against much in the way of cost-cutting. Direct retail stores plus e-commerce accounted for 43% of FY18 revenue, per figures from the 10-K; reducing spend in that channel is unlikely.

There's perhaps some modest room for improvement in terms of pricing, though major moves too seem unlikely. (To my knowledge, Hoffman hasn't addressed that subject at all since taking over.)

Profit growth, then, is going to have to come from revenue increases and the associated cost leverage. And Vince is looking to drive higher sales - particularly on the retail side. In the wholesale business, simply lapping the exit from Bloomingdale's and Saks should give a modest boost to FY19 numbers, but that aside sales come down to execution.

In retail, however, Vince is looking to expand its store count. That's an intriguing - and maybe potentially dangerous - strategy in an environment where many retailers are shrinking their brick-and-mortar footprints. But Vince's efforts are cautious - wisely so given recent history:

source: Vince Holdings presentation at ICR, January 2019

As Hoffman put it in his talk at ICR, Vince is trying to be "scrappy" with its openings. The CEO pointed to a successful store at the high-end Short Hills Mall in New Jersey (near several wealthy suburbs of New York City), in which the company moved into an existing store with minimal changes. Vince is focusing on two-year leases with percentage rent up front; if payback is achieved, the company then will consider longer-term arrangements. At several locations - including Short Hills - Vince is looking to get as near as possible to its former department store partners, pulling "walkaway" business, as Hoffman termed it.

This isn't a headlong rush; VNCE management is well aware that the company, and more importantly the brand, suffered from overexposure not all that long ago. Rather, it's a measured step to drive retail sales going forward.

There are other initiatives as well. Vince is looking to international markets, largely through e-commerce, though it's considering opening stores in Paris and London. It's planning on expanding into new categories, including handbags (which Vince exited soon after Hoffman's arrival), eyewear, home, and perfume. Part of an estimated $1.5 million in consultant spend in FY19 will go toward understanding those markets - and how Vince should approach them (ie, through direct sales or licensing).

None of the new efforts seem likely be transformational, admittedly. Commentary on the Q4 call seems to suggest the company will open roughly five stores this year (plus one expansion), against a year-end base of 59. Licensing revenues likely will take some time to materialize, and other brands are trying similar strategies (among them handbag maker Vera Bradley (VRA)), which could cause competitive issues in terms of both negotiations and product sales. International expansion, too, will take some time.

Still, there's a coherent, logical strategy here. Notably, Vince management doesn't seem to be assuming that it can go back to the headlong rush to expand that marked its post-IPO period.

Meanwhile, given the exits from department store partners, there have been better results of late, even if consecutive year-over-year declines in wholesale suggest otherwise. Vince's brand seems re-energized. Full-price selling is returning. Inventory did rise sharply year-over-year as of the end of Q4, but CFO Dave Stefko attributed that to higher replenishments and earlier timing of spring shipments. A lot has been accomplished. The question is how much is left - and how much is priced in.

Valuation

At $13, VNCE has a market cap of $152 million. Net debt at the end of the year was $45 million. FY19 EBIT guidance of $8.5-$10.5 million (excluding the aforementioned consulting fees) suggests EBITDA in the range of $18 million at the midpoint, and an EV/EBITDA multiple right around 11x. Again using the midpoint, EPS should be $0.34 (~38x P/E) and cash flow, based on capex guidance of $4-$4.5 million, closer to $8 million (~19x P/FCF).

Those numbers are normalized for taxes; Vince has substantial NOLs, but it also has a Tax Receivable Agreement with former P-E sponsor Sun Capital Partners. The TRA is carried at $58 million - but that seems high, given the agreement expires at the end of calendar 2023. (At a ~$150 million market cap, VNCE shareholders surely would be thrilled if $58 million in net present value was sent to Sun over the next five years, because $200M+ would be coming in to Vince.) For now, normalizing earnings/cash flow for valuation seems reasonably appropriate in terms of accounting for that obligation.

Those forward multiples aren't necessarily cheap, particularly in the retail space. But Vince's margins remain exceedingly low: guidance (again, excluding consulting fees) suggests EBIT margins of 3.2%. Those margins were over 20% in fiscal 2014.

As is often the case, those low margins are a double-edged sword. Pull them down 200 bps amid a disappointing FY19 and Vince is barely profitable on an EBIT basis, ~breakeven on the net line, and leverage rises close to 4x EBITDA. Expand them 200 bps and VNCE suddenly is trading at ~22x FY19 EPS and 8x EBITDA - at 5%+ margins that should have room for plenty of further expansion. That's why this stock hit $20+ last summer: it sells $125 T-shirts. Margins should be - and have been - significantly higher.

To get there, Vince needs the new efforts to work - and, more broadly, it needs revenue growth to drive operating leverage. And from here, those goals seem achievable. Hoffman has rehabilitated not only Vince, but to an extent himself: he was touted as a retail "whiz kid" before failing to turn around Bon-Ton Stores, which went bankrupt last year. The performance of Vince under his leadership has been much better. The strategy seems sound.

I truthfully don't understand the appeal of the product (despite it sharing my first name, it couldn't be further away from my style or price point), but Vince has had real success in the not-too-distant past. And the explanation from Hoffman as to what went wrong makes sense; it jibes with the commentary on the ground at the time; and it suggests that the problems were, and are, fixable. Clearly, Vince is making progress on that front.

And the valuation is such is that if it continues to do so, the stock is going to move higher. 10% margins will lead to easily over $1 in EPS and a share price almost certainly above $20. That's going to take a few years, certainly - but it also suggests 50%+ upside over that period. And the run last summer shows that the market may choose to price in that expansion sooner than it arrives.

There are risks here, to be sure. From a trading standpoint, it's hard to tell, given limited coverage, whether the run to those $20+ levels was a case of overoptimism that faded, or whether Q3 results and Q4 results/guidance disappointed. Guidance seems reasonable; it's more likely, then, that VNCE simply caught got in the small-cap plunge of calendar Q4. But this isn't a well-covered stock (there were no participants in the Q&A on the Q1, Q2, or Q3 calls, and just one last quarter) - which can be a good thing from a long-term standpoint and drive volatility in the near term.

Any stumble in 2019 represents a problem, given that Vince should be growing this year as it continues to rectify past mistakes. Recessionary fears - or an actual downturn - can play a role: the S-1 shows that sales doubled between FY10 and FY12, but in a different economy with a newer brand and a different retail environment. Vince could take a hit if consumers tighten their wallets. (I'd rather have high-end than middle-class exposure in that scenario, but other investors may see it differently.) And this is a story stock, which really comes down to the Vince brand. Is it viable long-term? How much damage has been done - and how much can be fixed?

The risks need to be minded. But the rewards are potentially enormous. $400 million in FY22 revenue (~10% CAGR) at 12% margins gets EBITDA to near $60 million and EPS to $2.50. 10x EBITDA and low 20s P/E suggest a stock price around $45. That's a bull case, to be sure - and maybe an uber-bull case - but the model shows the core point here. If Vince can get even close to what it used to be, the gains in VNCE could be huge. And looking at the numbers, and listening to the management, Vince has gotten off to a good start - and has at least a fighting chance to get there.

