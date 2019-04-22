Nintendo: Why I'm No Longer Bullish, And What It Would Take To Change My Mind

The international angle may be a little overstated, and management has not taken the steps I'd hoped to realign as a library-conscious company.

The cause of the gain, however, is a boost in sentiment for international growth, not appreciation for its classic library as I predicted.

About three months ago, I went bullish on Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOF) (OTCPK:NTDOY) following a pullback of almost 35% in the stock’s valuation and the outsized success of its classical game console ‘special sales.’ Unfortunately, my timing was terrible - the stock dropped 10% in the few days following my publication. Now, however, it has rebounded sharply, rising to a gain of 15% from my initial writing. For less than three months, a 15% appreciation isn’t bad. The question now is, does this change the investment strategy going forward?

How It Got So High

First, I have to admit, this boost has little to do with the market coming around to my view on the stock, that its historical library of games would provide significant further value. Nintendo shares were up 1% from my initial writing as of three days ago. Better than a decline, but hardly a winning bet considering an index fund would have delivered a much better gain.

Nintendo’s rise is rather a case of simply buying the news. Nintendo shares soared Thursday after the announcement that it had managed to get its Switch console past the regulatory authorities in China and would soon be launching there. This news sent the stock up 14% overnight. It is now up 15% since my article and outperforming the S&P index 2:1 over that same time frame.

Raining On The Parade

Unfortunately, this is not quite the big breakthrough that has been portrayed. As the news item itself admits, Nintendo will still need to secure approval for each individual game that it wishes to sell, which can be a nightmarish process in and of itself even after the platform is approved.

Meanwhile, Nintendo has not developed its classical game strategy in the way I had hoped. Granted, it’s only been three months since my last writing on this topic, and that’s not much time to overhaul corporate strategy.

But Nintendo actually has seen developments on the strategy front since my last article - there just haven’t been developments that increased my confidence that management’s strategy will parallel the one I recommended.

Downside Of The New Amazon Deal

Specifically, Nintendo has announced a new partnership with Amazon (AMZN). Prime members can now get a year’s membership to Nintendo’s online game library, including many classical titles, for no additional cost as part of their Prime membership.

Don’t get me wrong, I think Amazon partnerships are great. And the fact that Amazon wants to partner with Nintendo in and of itself says something about its confidence in the consumer appeal of the platform. Though of course it probably also speaks to the simple identity of Nintendo’s competitors: Microsoft (MSFT) is Amazon’s competitor in cloud computing, one of if not the most important product category the company has, and Sony (SNE) competes with Amazon’s music, video production, video streaming, and handheld device segments.

But what bothers me is that with such a large quantity of Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions being essentially “pre-sold” for 12 months through Prime, Nintendo has sent a signal that it has no near-term plans to change pricing on its NSO service. If it did, it probably would not have pre-sold so many months of subscriptions at the current, lower price.

Company Has Not Pivoted As Expected

This is a bit of a blow to my thesis for owning Nintendo, which was that Nintendo’s classic game console sales had proven that its classic library was drastically undervalued, and that it would be monetizing that library far more effectively and for much higher profit going forward. While I still think there is significant potential to raise NSO prices, apparently, management will not be seizing that opportunity in the near future.

Nintendo also has not made any significant changes to its console lineup, with classical consoles continuing to be sold alongside the new Switch. I had argued that management almost certainly was planning to phase them out and offer the same classical games through NSO on Switch, since customers had already proven they were willing to pay nearly Switch-level prices for classic game access.

Reassessing The Investment

A 15% gain in two-and-a-half months pencils out to an almost 70% annualized rate of gain, which is nothing to sneer at. But my initial hopes for a much higher boost to Nintendo’s stock price are beginning to fade a bit as management moves down a different path than the one I had hoped.

Generally, I have a rule: When an investment booms for reasons having nothing to do with my long thesis and there was no appreciable movement in the stock prior to the unrelated gain, that is usually a sign I should get out. Either I’m wrong or the market is not prepared to credit me for being right. Either way, it doesn’t usually work out well for me. I made an exception to this rule for my Sprint (S) investment and wound up selling $3 off the peak, although I still more than doubled my investment over three years.

Investment Summary

For now, I am going to end my long recommendation on Nintendo. I actually haven’t changed my views about the company’s potential hardly at all. But it is clear that management and I are not on the same page about Nintendo’s future. The China-related boost in the stock may fade a bit as the reality of game approval starts to set in, so now is a good time to take some profits off the board.

I still intend to keep a close eye on Nintendo, whom I believe certainly has the potential to breakout past Microsoft and Sony with their unique platform, but I will want to see definitive movement by management to monetize the library, focus on the Switch over other consoles and secure actual title access in China before re-entering. The 15% gain in two months and change is a welcome gain, but for now, I am going to get off this train.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.