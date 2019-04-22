A Little Perspective Please - Toyota, Tesla And Others

One of my lesser forms of entertainment is watching the never-ending skirmishes between BEV purists and those focusing on other technologies; Tesla (TSLA) versus Toyota (TM), et al. For the BEV crowd – most are friends with whom I strongly agree that we must address human factors contributing to climate change / global warming – the narrative sets up something like this:

Toyota is dragging its feet on BEV’s as it focuses on FCEV’s and tries to wring every dollar out of its passé hybrid technology.

Elon has spoken, fuel cells are fool cells, BEV’s are the future, pay no attention to those HR, quality, sales, and regulatory distractions.

Elegant BEV engines are it; no need to concern yourself with lithium supplies, battery weights, and recharging times; details, details.

Toyota & Tesla

But, let’s just put all this aside for a minute and take another picture as, for example, with the table below showing the 21 largest publicly-traded automobiles companies in the world.

I’ve followed the custom of ranking these companies by revenue. However, to illustrate a point, I’ve decided to invent a “comparative strength metric”. It awards “merits and demerits” based on the addition of revenue and equity divided by leverage or gearing. In other words, Revenue + Equity / Leverage = Comparative Strength, the idea being to identify those manufacturers in the strongest competitive and financial position to survive and thrive in times of major industry change.

Although Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) is the largest automobile manufacturer on the top line, Toyota is way out front as measured by this metric. And, even though Tesla (TLSA) has now surpassed 3 companies in sales, by this calculation Elon is well back of the large pack.

R E L Metric 2018/USD Revenue % Total Equity % Total Leverage =R+E/G Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) $278B 14% $120B 13% 3.6x 111 Toyota (TM) $265B 13% $181B 20% 1.6x 279 Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) $197B 10% $74B 8% 3.3x 82 Ford (F) $160B 8% $36B 4% 6.1x 32 General Motors (GM) $147B 7% $39B 4% 4.7x 40 Honda (HMC) $139B 7% $75B 8% 1.4x 153 Fiat/Chrysler (FCAU) $130B 6% $28B 3% 2.9x 54 BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) $115B 6% $66B 7% 2.6x 70 Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) $108B 5% $51B 6% 2.4x 66 Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) $88B 4% $61B 7% 1.6x 93 Peugeot (OTCPK:PUGOY) $87B 4% $20B 2% 2.4x 45 Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) $68B 3% $41B 5% 2.2x 50 Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) $49B 2% $25B 3% 0.9x 82 Tata (NYSE:TTM) $49B 2% $15B 2% 2.4x 27 Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) $45B 2% $14B 2% 2.9x 20 Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) $31B 2% $15B 2% 0.8x 57 Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) $31B 2% $11B 1% 1.3x 32 Tesla (TSLA) $22B 1% $5B 1% 4.6x 6 Isuzu (OTCPK:ISUZY) $19B 1% $9B 1% 1.0x 28 Dongfeng (OTCPK:DNFGY) $16B 1% $17B 2% 0.8x 41 Great Wall (OTCPK:GWLLY) $14B 1% $8B 1% 1.1x 20 Total $2,058B 100% $911B 100% Avg 2.4x Avg 66

Next, a little side-by-side of just Toyota and Tesla adding in a few more of my favorite numbers including revenue/growth, margin, income/growth, working capital (current assets minus corresponding liabilities), quick ratio (excluding inventory), operating cash-flow, P/E current and forward, and dividend yield and coverage. Tesla is growing nicely off its smaller revenue base. However, against all-important balance sheet factors needed to support ongoing expansion, the company is sucking air.

2018/USD TM TSLA Total Revenue $265B $22B Sales Growth 3.9% 82.2% Gross Margin 18.5% 18.8% Net Income $22B $-1B Income Growth 33.1% 50.0% Working Capital $4B $-2B Quick Ratio .83x .48x Operating CF $38B $2B Price/Earnings 10.8x - Forward P/E 10.3x 100.5x Dividend 3.1% - Div. Coverage 297.1% -

All this helps explain why: a) the majority of professional analysts rate TM a “buy” with a median price target of 18% above Friday's close, b) analysts are mixed on TSLA with the majority somewhere in between a “hold” and a “sell” against a median price target representing a surprising +19%, when c) T. Rowe Price sold off 92% of its TSLA holdings as its price slumped 16% in Q1.

The question arises, "Amidst all the formidable competition, why has TSLA done so well before it didn't?" I posit that entrepreneurs and follow-on investors are rewarded for capturing imagination and inspiring change in industries that have become calcified. However, once ideas "take hold" and traditional companies "get it" they step up and apply their heft to take things to the next level, commercially.

That said, TSLA investors take heart. At a valuation halfway between the company’s market cap and book value, Toyota has enough cash on hand to acquire Tesla if they ever desired their IP or felt threatened by it; I'm guessing they don't.

GM & Ford

As to General Motors (GM) (and Ford (F)), flashback to 2008 when I had occasion to be in Washington D.C. and my moderate Republican congressman asked that I drop in to see him. He offered to help me land a federal job for which I was being considered. I declined saying that I didn’t want to do an end-around but to work through the process out of respect for the other candidates and the staff at the agency involved.

Our conversation jumped quickly to the fate of GM that was searching for a bailout from the federal government, “to prevent a disorderly bankruptcy” during The Great Recession. My representative was looking for perspective on whether he should support it.

Notwithstanding my Democratic leanings, I advised against it. I’m a businessman and opined that the Bankruptcy Code was well-conceived for the purpose of helping companies restructure and move forward afresh. Taxpayer money, I voiced, should not be used for private sector bailouts.

He listened attentively before asking one last question, “What about the people and their families?” I offered that, “As it is in such situations, some will be hurt. But, the long-run viability of GM outweighs the shorter-run pain that will be suffered by employees, contractors, creditors, and shareholders. Allow the process to work.”, I recommended. My representative thanked me for stopping by and later cast his vote in favor of the bailout for GM; decent man.

We were both right. GM weathered the storm with fewer stakeholders suffering. However, it did so at the expense of losing its standing and now, perhaps, short of the wherewithal it needs to meet its next two major threats – conversion to EV’s and the erosion of sales to ride-share. If you buy into my comparative strength metric above, the once venerable GM and Ford are now nothing special. A walk down our car-lined main street as I was putting the final touches on this article told me so.

As to Technology

As foreshadowed at the beginning of this article, the debate about Tesla and Toyota centers on technology. So, let’s “go there” by way of an SA article published a couple of weeks ago comparing the carbon footprint of Tesla’s BEV Model 3 to Toyota’s hybrid Camry. I'll skirt this debate because, as with every SA article including my own, conclusions are based on assumptions including here about:

The primary source of fuel whether it is dug up or sucked from the ground as with coal, oil, natgas, uranium or lithium, drawn through photovoltaic panels as with solar power, or generated hydroelectrically or with wind turbines. Costs and externalities associated with: a) extracting and processing that fuel, b) disposing of spent fuels whether on land or into the atmosphere, and c) related infrastructure including grids, storage, pipelines, and power back-up.

I'm an avid proponent of clean energy as evidenced by articles I’ve contributed on this site and actions we have taken personally to reduce our carbon footprint. As it does us, environmental awareness is a factor that influences the preferences people have in automobiles. And here, Toyota continues to cover the bases with a portfolio of offerings – ICE, HEV, PHEV, FCEV, and BEV including for China and perhaps even some variation of a fleet relationship for Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) drivers.

In an industry ripe for consolidation, the Japanese are described as, "hardworking and patient". It’s a mistake to interpret Toyota’s lack of rah-rah about BEV as ambivalence toward what is going on in the auto world around them. From a financial foundation of immense strength, Toyota is not betting on one technology but diversifying its product line as it watches things develop. The company will play its own game, not anyone else’s, certainly not Tesla’s.

