Zoom Video Communications: Zooming High, Too High Perhaps

While the company has a lot of things going for itself, appeal has been killed after shares doubled compared to the preliminary pricing range.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) has been one of the most spectacular IPOs as of recent. Shares more than doubled compared to the initial preliminary offering range, as the market is happily attaching a >$15 billion valuation to this rapidly growing video conferencing company. While growth and earnings are impressive, expectations are very high, perhaps too high.

The Business

Zoom has a mission to provide frictionless video communication. The company does so by providing communication on a platform which connects people not just with video, voice and chat, but also content sharing and face-to-face interactions. The platform is reliable, is of high quality, and provides attractive ROIs.

Founded in 2011 by Founder and CEO Mr. Yuan, who previously worked at Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), the company has taken off like a rocket. Mr. Yuan saw that Cisco's customers were not happy with the options provided, as he started Zoom with a mission to make customers and employees happy.

The company was founded in 2011, released Zoom Meetings two years later, and was used for 200 million meeting minutes by the end of the year. In 2015, the company has grown to a headcount of 100 and hit the 5 billion monthly meeting minutes mark earlier this year. With pricing depending on the duration of the call, features and number of users participating, costs are quite low overall. With 5 billion minutes a month and revenues probably trending around $40 million a month currently, revenues per minute come in at less than a penny a minute.

The Offering & Valuation Discussion

Zoom initially aimed to sell 20.9 million shares in a range between $33 and $35 per share. It's important to note that just 9.9 million of these shares were sold for the benefit of the company, with the remaining shares sold by shareholders.

Note that the offer price has been raised quite a bit already. Pricing was set in the range of $28 to $33 per share in recent weeks, and demand has been so strong that the final price was set at $36 per share. The company raised $356 million in gross proceeds in connection with the offering. With 257 million shares outstanding, this gives the company a valuation of $9.3 billion. The crazy thing about this offering is that despite the fact that the offer price has been hiked quite a bit already, shares jumped to $62 on the opening day of trading, resulting in them trading at levels double the preliminary offering range. After this jump, the market valuation is just shy of $16 billion at this price level.

This valuation is only to a small extent explained by cash holdings and the proceeds of the IPO. With net cash amounting to $175 million ahead of the offering, while including the offering proceeds, little over half a billion of the valuation is backed up by cash holdings.

It must be said that Zoom has demonstrated an incredibly rapid growth to "justify" this valuation. Revenues came in at nearly $61 million in 2016 as the company broke even on an operating basis. Revenues grew by 149% in 2017 to more than $151 million as a modest operating loss of $5 million was reported. With revenues growing by 118% last year, sales surpassed the $330 million mark, and the company reported an operating profit of $6 million as well.

Momentum remains very strong with fourth-quarter sales up 108% to $105.8 million, as the company has seen solid leverage on the bottom line with operating profits hitting $5.5 million. Unfortunately no preliminary first-quarter results are released just yet, but undoubtedly momentum has been solid so far this year as well. With revenues already running at a rate in excess of $420 million per annum, the business is delivering on growth in excess of 100%. With operating assets valued at $15.5 billion, operating assets are valued at 37 times annualised sales, an outright crazy multiple.

While I could defend the multiple at levels in the preliminary offering range, valuations have gone too crazy, despite the 100% sales growth and the fact that the company is profitable already.

What Now?

Zoom is a very impressive business, yet that does not mean that shares offer a compelling opportunity, certainly not after the great momentum seen already. The main risk is the valuation, and closely connected to that risk is the pace of growth.

Other risks include the steep competition from other technology names, including Skype (owned by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)), applications of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), as well as potential video investments from Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Other risks include outages, new technology trends to address video communications, challenges to handle this rapid pace of growth from an organisational perspective, and dual-class ownership structure in which common shareholders are not given a proportionate share of the voting power.

Given these risks factors and the fact that shareholders were "happy" to sell shares at around the $30 mark in size, there might be indications that the best is over and the risk-reward is not very attractive at the moment. On the other hand, Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is buying $100 million worth of shares at the offer price. Note that this is not the only prominent technology company which owns a stake in the business, as Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) owns a little over 5% of the shares as well.

Pegging realistic sales at perhaps $600-700 million this year, I am working with a 22-25 times forward sales multiple, a bit too much for me to consider shares now despite the current pace of growth. This is certainly the case as the company seems to rely heavily on its founder which can either drive the business or post considerable risks as well.

For now, I would be very cautious to jump aboard, although the current growth certainly seems to create appeal to buy the operating assets at a 10-15 times sales multiple given the pace of growth and bottom-line performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.