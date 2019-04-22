Using A Donor Advised Fund As Part Of My Retirement Investing Strategy

Introduction:

R. Paul Drake wrote an excellent article defining what a Donor Advised Fund is and how to set one up (Save Taxes! Establish A Donor Advised Fund). I am going to take a deeper drive explaining how a DAF is a vital part of my retired investment strategy. One thing I do not want to change after I retire is my ability to maintain giving to my church and other charities. Having a DAF is a major piece in making that happen. To see how this fits into my overall investment strategy, read my initial article: (My Pre-Retirement Checklist: 3 Months To Go).

Most people write checks or give cash when supporting a charity because donating stock is time-consuming and not practical for small donations. Doing that misses out on the best way to give and that is with appreciated assets. Using a DAF helps maximize the funds available to give to charities!

How a DAF fits into my post-retirement investing plan

First, I invest to make money, so I can give at least 10% away every year. Second, using a DAF is better on my taxes because when I give away appreciated securities rather than cash it saves on capital gain taxes. Third, since I expect to be in a lower tax bracket once retired, it makes sense to maximize my itemized deductions now. Using a DAF accomplishes these advantages and results in having more funds available to donate than if I did not use a DAF. By pre-saving my charity funds, I now can be more aggressive with my other investment accounts.

Where and Why of my investment choices

Most DAFs will offer an assortment of choices covering most asset classes. Fidelity uses their own Funds to make up what they refer to as Investment Pools. I have over 20 Pools or asset classes to pick from. Being rather conservative and unable to write-off any losses, my current allocation is:

Money Market Fund 62%

Sustainable US Equity Index 19%

Sustainable International Equity Index 19%

The Money Market Fund uses Fidelity’s Money Market Government Fund and is currently yielding about 1.9%

Fidelity U.S. Sustainability Index Fund (FENSX). YTD Return (as of 4/17/19) was 16.1%

Objective: The Sustainable U.S. Index Pool seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the total return of the MSCI USA ESG Index.

Strategy: The Sustainable U.S. Index Pool normally invests at least 80% of assets in securities included in the MSCI USA ESG Index. This index is designed to maximize exposure to companies with positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors while exhibiting risk and return characteristics similar to those of the MSCI USA Index. The MSCI USA ESG Index represents the performance of stocks of large- to mid-capitalization U.S. companies with high ESG performance relative to their sector peers, as rated by MSCI ESG Research.

Fidelity International Sustainability Index Fund (FNIYX). YTD Return (as of 4/17/19) was 12.9%

Objective: The Sustainable International Index Pool seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the total return of the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) ex USA ESG Index.

Strategy: The Sustainable International Index Pool normally invests at least 80% of assets in securities included in the MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Index and in depository receipts representing securities included in the index. This index provides exposure to companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance relative to their sector peers, as rated by MSCI ESG Research. The MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Index consists of large- and mid-cap companies across developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States.

Not having any ESG (screen based on Environment, Social, Governance criteria) holdings elsewhere, I chose to use them in this account. It seems appropriate for an account whose sole purpose is charitable giving.

Historically, I maintained a low equity ratio as I withdrew money almost as fast as I deposited it thus the need to prevent losses. Recent deposits were allocated between the two equity funds to increase my equity ratio because with a balance close to $150,000, that no longer is the case (I need between 1$15-20,000 annually to withdraw). By the end of 2019, I plan on raising my equity percent to between 50-60%. Fidelity allows me to move money between my investment choices or pick another investment choice altogether at any time.

Other benefits I get

After assets are in the DAF, they grow tax-free; avoiding taxes on both the growth and any income generated versus my holding the assets to donate in a taxable account. I get to time when I want the donation to appear on my 1040. Your itemized deduction is in the year of the donation; not when you make a gift to a charity. Getting to pick lots allows me to give even if my overall holding in an asset isn’t long-term or showing a gain. Having control over the timing of the itemized deduction means I might save more taxes by using the higher standard deduction in years I do not add to my DAF. Without a DAF, I could do the same, but my church would only get gifts in the years I am adding to my DAF, which makes it harder for them to budget.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Only donated assets that are long-term gains otherwise there is no tax deduction!

Conclusion:

Since opening my account at the end of 1999, I have earned 4.95%, about 15 basis points below the S&P500 return adjusted for time & invested funds. I have not tried to measure the extra tax benefits I have accrued over the 20 years since opening my DAF with Fidelity, but it would not be small. Fidelity also allow me the option to send a donation to a charity anonymously if I don’t want to be added to their mailing list. Upon my death, I have picked my favorite charity (United Methodist supported Africa University) to get what remains but you have the option of listing someone to inherit your DAF and they then can continue your legacy of giving.

I included links to the FAQ pages for the two largest DAFs open to individuals. The minimums at Fidelity are much lower.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNIYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the funds mentioned in my DAF and have no plans to make any transaction in the next 72 hours.