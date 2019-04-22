How Does Roku Actually Make Money?

In this article I would like to explore the core of Roku's business model . Based on what I read in the comments section, it seems some people don't actually understand Roku's revenue streams. I would like to explain the various revenue streams and how they actually make money.

Business model

The company has 2 revenue segments. The first segment is selling Roku boxes that enables you to get the operating system on your TV. This segment is called the player segment and generates about 46% of 2018 revenue. It is not the most profitable part of the company as gross margins on this segment are approximately 10%. The strategy of the company is to get as many people as possible on the Roku platform and that is the reason the margins are low on these players. Currently, about 27 million users enjoy the Roku platform and much of the recent growth is achieved by preinstalling the Roku OS on television sets. Roku works with TV manufacturers that include TCL, Element, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, RCA, Philips, Sanyo, Sharp, and Magnavox.

The advantage for the TV manufacturer is that they don't have to build their own operating system or source their own. TV manufacturers are in the business of selling TV's and are not in the software business. Building your own TV operating system means updating it constantly, releasing new features etc. and this is a business of it's own. Just like with PC's , Hewlett Packard or Lenovo run Windows on their devices and do not invent their own operating system. Roku can be seen as the Windows of televisions.

So although Roku still makes money on selling the Roku boxes, the company is shifting towards licensing the OS. The licensing part is much more scalable. As noted in Roku's Q4 20218 shareholder letter , one in four smart TVs sold in the US has a Roku OS.

Platform Revenue

Once people are on the platform, Roku has a couple of ways of making money on viewers. Platform revenue is growing rapidly and in Q4 2018 the segment accounted for 54% of total revenue. Roku earns revenue in three ways: Transaction video on demand (TVOD), Subscription video on demand (SVOD) and Advertising video on demand (AVOD).

Transaction Video on Demand

TVOD consists of channels on the Roku Platform that charge a fee when you purchase a movie or other content and you pay for that content on the fly. Roku receives 20% commission from the transaction and the publisher receives 80%, net of fees and refunds. Transactions include a content purchase or rental (movie, sports event, football match) or a game purchase (angry birds, chess backgammon etc.)

Similarities with the App Store.

TVOD kind of works the same as the App Store of Apple. It is widely known that the App Store generates billions of revenue for Apple and with Roku having 27 million users it can be worthwile for developers to build apps for Roku's app store. In my opinion, the strength in this segment lies in the fact that users may want to watch a single sports event or download a game without being tied up to a subscription. I would want to be able to watch a golf tournament without subscribing to a sports channel and paying a monthly subscription. TVOD may enable users to access niche offerings like a history documentary or a cooking workshop. These types of niche offerings are not readily available on the main streaming services we have today.

Gaming can be another growth driver as the gaming business is shifting towards cloud-based access to games instead of games being played on consoles or PCs. Roku may benefit from this trend by selling games on their platform or selling gaming subscriptions like Alphabet is trying to do now with Stadia. Roku already offers developers in- app billing, which enables a viewer to subscribe to a channel at no cost, but has to pay for specific content in that channel. This feature might be applied to gaming as the trend in gaming is to offer the game for free and then earning on in-game purchases.

The TVOD segment does have similarities with the App Store model. It will take time, but the opportunity is there to generate substantial revenues.

Subscription video on demand

SVOD offers the ability to enter into subscriptions via the Roku OS. Recently, the company reported that it is now possible to subscribe to channels like Showtime, Starz and Epix from the Roku channel. Ruku then controls the billing and manages the subscriptions. Roku receives a cut from the subscription revenue. See below:

The world is switching towards streaming. The cord cutting trend is a fact and instead of paying for a cable subscription where you have no real control on which channels are in the package, the new trend is to compile your own set of subscriptions. Services like Hulu and Netflix are known , but what if I am more interested in subscribing to a golf channel, cooking channel or history channel? Major content providers across the world are starting their own streaming service for a monthly fee.

For example Discovery channel is now starting a new service where you pay a monthly fee. The world needs a platform where all these subscriptions can be managed, and that is what Roku is trying to do with SVOD. If you believe that not one platform will be capable of covering one's viewing needs, a platform like Roku with it's SVOD and TVOD offerings enables people to create a-la-carte entertainment.

Advertising video on demand

As the company notes in their FY 18 annual report, the third and fastest growing segment is the AVOD segment. This primarily consists of:

Revenue from video ads

Channel recommendations

Sponsored shows

Video Ads

When you watch a video on Youtube, you'll notice that a short advertisement clip is played prior to the actual video. Roku does the same thing. So in addition to paid channels or subscriptions as outlined before, there is also a lot of free content. The content is free because ads are placed prior to the content or during the content break. Mostly these are 15 to 30 second video clips. So for example if I want to watch a cooking channel, instead of charging me a fee for watching a cooking lesson, I get to view ads. (let's say from an oven manufacturer). The oven manufacturer pays a fee to display the ad, and that income stream is shared between Roku and the company that provides the cooking show (the publisher). Roku has thousands of channels and therefore this model can be copy-pasted many times. Youtube has proved that people will watch a short add if the content is free.

Some publishers won't have access to advertisers like in the example above, so Roku connects you with the advertiser. However , a bigger content provider like a TV channel will probably have it's own access to advertisers, so why share revenue with Roku? Well, Roku has an audience of 27 million users so it is very tempting to access those eyeballs. To complement larger content owners, Roku offers the inventory split revenue model. For smaller content owners, the revenue share model is preferred. Here are the differences:

Revenue share model: Roku controls your ad inventory (maximum amount of ads that are placable around your videos/content) and fills it with Roku- sourced ads. Roku keeps 40% of the revenue while the advertiser keeps 60%.

Inventory Split model: In this model it is the responsibility of the channel owner to find advertisers. Roku still retains 30% of the ad inventory of the channel but content owners can keep 100% of the ad revenue generated by the remaining 70% of ad inventory. Roku retains 100% from the ad revenues of from their part.(30%)

Channel recommendations and sponsored shows

Another revenue stream is called “channel recommendations”. Roku recommends which channels to download/install when you setup your Roku and these can be paid placements/ recommendations.

Sponsored shows , another revenue stream, occures when movies or shows are sponsored by the advertiser: (Family movie brought to you by brand X).

Similarities and differences with Youtube

Management has stated that the AVOD revenue segment is the biggest contributor to turnover. Since AVOD is virtually identical to how Youtube operates, Roku in a way makes money similar to Youtube. The similarity is that ads are shown next to the video of the content creator. An advantage Roku may have over Youtube, is that Roku offers the Inventory split model (see above). Since content providers are allowed to source their own advertisers , this model is more attractive for large content owners than Youtube because Youtube doesn't offer this option.

The revenue split in general is also different, because Roku pays out 60% of advertising revenue to the content creator, while Youtube pays out 55%. This may be another reason why the Roku platform is more attractive for content creators.

Another similarity is the ease of uploading videos. The fact that Roku has thousands of channels and counting is mostly because it's very easy to upload a video on Roku. In 2016, Roku introduced the “Direct Publisher mode, which enables you to start a channel and upload videos without any coding experience. The channel owner simply links to his content (video file) on his PC and you have a channel. So this will definitely help attract new channel content and improve the attractiveness of the platform.

Another issue with Youtube is that a lot of content violates copy rights. Roku on the other hand is stricter in what content you can upload to your channel. For example, if I have a channel on Roku, my videos have to link to a video file on a server or my local computer, but I can't link it to Youtube. So the fact that content is more "clean"on Roku can be a reason advertisers would want to spend more ad dollars on Roku over Youtube.

Succes of the model

All the platform revenue streams mentioned (AVOD, TVOD, SVOD) generate $ 17.95 per user (ARPU) . On 27 million users that is a lot of revenue if you consider that Netflix charges approximately $ 9 per month depending on the plan. Disney just outlined the'll be charging $ 7 for their streaming service. So Roku earns more per user and they don't even charge a subscription fee! What amazes me in particular is the growth in ARPU as shown below.

ARPU has grown to $17.95 , but at the same time accounts have grown from 19.3 million to 27 million in 5 quarters. So every new account generates more revenue then before. This is a very important metric to keep an eye on, since this essentially shows how the AVOD model is catching on. The AVOD model should be scalable , since new channels are being added and thus new ad revenue can be monetized. The success of the platform will depend on how much diversity of content Roku can achieve.

Runway for growth

If we look at the ARPU in Q4 2017 compared with now , the compound quarterly growth rate (CQGR) is 5,4%. If we extrapolate this to Q4 2020 we arrive at an ARPU of $ 27.40. It will be interesting to see in the next earnings announcement if ARPU grows consistent with the trend. In the next quarter it should grow to $ 17.95 * 1.0543 = $ 18.92 . Anything below that is below the trend.

Conclusion

As I have outlined, Roku has three revenue models, SVOD, TVOD and SVOD. Amongst all three of them AVOD is by far the fastest growing revenue segment, but TVOD and SVOD have interesting growth options as well.

The TVOD segment does resemble how the App store works, where Roku receives 20% commission on all purchased apps. Gaming apps could be a growth catalyst in this area. SVOD can benefit from the advent of niche streaming services that come to market. AVOD resembles Youtube in that video ads are placed next to the actual content video's. Through it's direct publisher mode, it is very easy to create channels with Roku and this should increase the diversity of content on the platform.

All this has enabled Roku to generate $17.95 per user which is a quarterly growth rate of 5%, a very solid number. We should be clearly watching this number, but at the moment it does show us that this company has a model that works and will work well into the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.