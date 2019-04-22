Workiva: Great Company But Its Valuation Appears Stretched

I continue my regulatory compliance sector review by taking a look at Workiva (WK). Previously, I wrote an article about sector rival Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN). Workiva is an SaaS centric company and Donnelley is hoping to transform into one. In this article, I aim to evaluate Workiva’s attractiveness as an investment opportunity whilst comparing and contrasting elements of its business with Donnelley’s to uncover reasons for their differing fortunes. A good place to start is with their share prices. As shown in the graph below, over the last few years Workiva’s share price is up about 200% while Donnelley’s is down over 30%. What makes this contrast even more striking is that Workiva started as a new entrant in the regulatory filing market where Donnelley is one of the dominant players.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Business overview

Workiva was founded in 2008 as WebFilings. Its first SaaS product was launched in March 2010 aimed at streamlining SEC filings. By enabling clients to do much of the SEC compliant editing and conversion in-house it made significant inroads into the regulatory filing market in just a few years (here is a short video of their current SEC Reporting offering). Established players responded by developing their own SaaS platform filing systems like Donnelley’s ActiveDisclosure. Workiva’s software was so popular with clients that their desire to use it beyond SEC filing led it to develop and launch its Wdesk platform, which remains its main product, in 2013. In 2014, WebFilings changed its name to Workiva and listed on the NYSE. In June 2018, it added Wdata to its Wdesk offering which enables users to work with more complex data sets at scale. As shown in the graphic below, Wdesk simplifies corporate reporting complexity by acting as a single repository that facilitates greater collaboration, data linking, version control and accountability.

Source: Company video

Workiva is now establishing itself as a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting and compliance. By integrating enterprise business systems with its platform, Workiva can remove manual steps in the reporting and analysis process creating data assurance through the whole process. The key value-add that Workiva brings is that it enables its users to collect and aggregate their unstructured and structured data in a single cloud-based environment. This then becomes the central repository for critical data with links and a full audit trail. There are many efficiency features such as data linking where changes are automatically updated in all linked sources through spreadsheets, word-processing documents, presentation decks and dashboards. With permission controls, administrators can regulate access and editing rights including for outside auditors and consultants.

Potentially long growth runaway underpinned by customer growth and high retention rates

Workiva is using its Wdesk success as a launch pad into other areas where there is strong demand for error free, deadline driven, high reporting standards (e.g. internal reports, risk management, audits and other regulatory requirements). There are multiple tailwinds that when added together create a very long runway for growth. These include data being spread across multiple sources, increasingly complex reporting requirements mandated by regulatory bodies, globalization where workforces are geographically dispersed, regulator led demands that data is machine-readable including XBRL tagging and the rising use of consumer applications (e.g. social media) in the workplace. Legacy systems are hindered by inefficient collaboration methods, a high degree of manual interfacing, weak audit trails and siloed work practices.

Source: Company 2018 10K

Evidence that Workiva offers a unique product that fills a significant underserved compliance and financial reporting market is validated by the KPIs in the table above. Customer numbers are growing strongly and retention rates would be closer to 100% if not for companies being acquired or ceasing to file SEC reports. Importantly, Workiva is penetrating large corporations with its USD100k+ annual contract value nearly doubling since 2016 driven by its “land-and-expand” expansion strategy. Once Wdesk gains a foothold in an organisation its value proposition is compelling enough to encourage customers to start migrating more reports onto the Wdesk platform enabling it to become entrenched across the organization.

Key management is skilled and aligned with shareholders

Workiva’s long-time CEO, Matthew Rizai, suddenly resigned in June 2018 and fellow co-founder Martin Vanderploeg, previously Workiva’s President and COO, stepped into the CEO role. According to the company’s most recent Schedule 14A , Matthew Rizai and Martin Vanderploeg own 3.0% and 2.3% of Workiva’s Class A common stock and 24.7% and 42.5% of its Class B common stock respectively. They each earned about USD3.8 million in 2017 with over two thirds being equity based compensation. They both have entrepreneurial backgrounds having previously worked at Engineering Animation Inc which was acquired in 2000. It takes skill to disrupt a staid market like regulatory filing, outmaneuver much larger established players and then take your product to a whole new level.

Matthew Rizai and Martin Vanderploeg clearly have a lot of skin in the game and this has aligned their interests with shareholders very well as evidenced by the value created through share price appreciation. Though one could argue Workiva is currently overvalued and Donnelley is undervalued, the stark contrast in share price performance has to be attributed in large part to management quality and incentives. As highlighted in my Donnelley article, its CEO has been very well compensated with little to show for it either financially or in terms of valuation creation. His background is from R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) which may cultivate competent managers but not entrepreneurs who push boundaries and are unlikely to be satisfied with simply protecting market share.

Valuation is too lofty in my view

Source: Company 2018 10K

As shown in the income statement above, Workiva has generated strong revenue growth posting a 4 year CAGR of 21%. Though its gross margins have averaged 71%, it has consistently reported net operating losses within a narrow band of about USD40 to 50 million. Approximately 82% of its 2018 revenue came from subscription and support. Workiva currently trades at nearly 9x 2018 revenues. With a market cap of USD2.2 billion, I am sure someone could make the case that this could be a USD10 billion company in 10 years and it therefore represents a 5 bagger from these levels. There are plenty of cases where this has happened and much more, e.g. FANG, but my investment principles prevent me from making this bet. In my view, Workiva is a great company but its positive attributes have been more than accounted for in its present valuation.

Key risks:

Lossmaking : Workiva has posted a net loss every year since its inception. This has been due to heavy investments in its infrastructure, research and development and sales and marketing in order to establish its products and drive revenues. Though the market is clearly assuming that profits will materialize with sufficient scale, and it currently has a small net cash balance, the risk of a dilutive equity financing or worse if revenue growth stalls remains.

Expansion efforts fail or are less successful than currently anticipated : Workiva still derives the majority of its revenues from SEC filing and leveraging the Wdesk platform as a solution for regulatory risk, SOX, audit management and enterprise risk management has been a more recent effort. Though non-SEC use comprised over half of its 2018 bookings these are nascent markets and there is always the risk of unexpected negative outcomes.

Competition : In theory an incumbent like Microsoft, Oracle or SAP should be able to develop a product similar to Workiva’s at the very least to ensure their software platform is the main data repository and not Workiva’s. Also larger clients may try to develop elements of this functionality in-house to retain full ownership of key business processes and information. Private competitors like Certent are trying to offer competing platforms.

Concentrated voting control: Workiva’s common stock dual class structure gives voting control to a handful of people including Matthew Rizai and Martin Vanderploeg who together with other executive officers hold an effective 73.1% total voting power.

Key takeaways

Workiva ticks a number of boxes in my screening process. It offers an innovative product that not only shook up the regulatory filing market but is also providing a launch pad into adjacent markets like audit management and regulatory risk. It has a sticky and growing high margin SaaS customer base. One of its founders remains in the driving seat with interests clearly aligned with shareholders. However, Workiva’s share price has risen 200% over the last few years and is trading at nearly 9x 2018 revenues. This is too high in my opinion and I would prefer to wait and see if a more attractive entry point appears. This of course risks losing out on further upside but I prefer asymmetric opportunities where there is limited downside. Having just taken a look at regulatory filing competitor Donnelley Financial, I attribute a large part of the share price performance disparity to growth prospects and managerial incentives and skill. Workiva could become an eventual acquisition target especially given a number of its founders were key executives at Engineering Animation when it was bought in 2000.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.