The Bond Market: Still Pessimistic

How central banks respond to these changes will be crucial to how this situation all works out.

The overall change since last fall, however, pictures slower world economic growth and some increases in risk leading to some relative movement of funds, worldwide, to safer havens.

It has been important to pay attention to the bond market over the past two years or so because a lot of what is going on in the investment world is impacting bond yields.

In was, in fact, in December 2017 that I first called attention to the role the bond market might play in 2018... and beyond.

Again, looking at the bond market from the fall of 2018 to the present, I believe, helps us to further understand some of the changes that are going on today.

On November 8, 2018, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note closed at 3.24 percent, the near-term high for this security.

On Friday, April 18, 2019, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note closed at 2.56 percent, showing a 68 basis-point drop from the earlier date.

Breaking this yield up to its “assumed” components, we can argue that the real expected yield on the 10-year security, as proxied by the yield on the 10-year US Treasury Inflation Protected securities (TIPS), dropped from 1.14 percent at the earlier date, to 0.60 percent on the April date, a drop of 54 basis points.

Inflationary expectations, calculated by subtracting the TIPS yield from the nominal yield, dropped over this time period by 14 basis points, from 2.10 percent to 1.96 percent.

So, there was a little rise in inflationary expectations, but the real change in market behavior seems to have been connected with the decline in the yield on the TIPs.

It is interesting to note, however, that these changes were not consistent throughout the time period being examined.

For example, inflationary expectations fell from the 2.10 percent on September 8, 2018 to 1.66 percent on December 31, 2018, a decline of 44 basis points.

Over this time period, the yield on the 10-year TIPS dropped only 11 basis points from 1.14 percent to 1.03 percent.

What was going on here?

One could argue that the investors were reflecting new data coming out that indicated the changes taking place in how they perceived the economy was behaving. The yield on the TIPS is often associated with the market’s expectations about future economic growth. Thus, it does not appear that much change took place in how the economy was perceived to be growing.

But over this time period, the price of oil dropped. At the end of October 2018, a barrel of oil cost around $67. Toward the end of December 2018, oil was trading below $46.

As cited above, inflationary expectations dropped precipitously.

Note also, at this time, the US stock market fell. The S&P 500 hit a historical high on September 20, 2018. By December 24, 2018, the S&P 500 dropped to 2,351.

What was going on in the oil market seemed to be impacting how investors perceived inflation was going to influence the global economic situation.

One might add that the value of the US dollar strengthened during this time period as the US economy was showing strength relative to other parts of the world. The US Dollar index, as published by the Wall Street Journal rose from 93.9 in late September to rest just above 96.0 in late December.

Then things turned around.

The price of oil began to rise after the first of the year and now resides around $64 per barrel.

Inflationary expectations picked up in the bond market rising from 1.66 percent to the current level of 1.96 percent, not much different than before the rise in the price of oil in the fall.

What got hit was the yield on the 10-year TIPS. Going from a yield of 1.03 percent on December 31, 2018 to 0.60 percent on April 18. 2019, represents a major change in expectations.

One of the factors impacting this drop in the “real” yield has been the revision of growth expectations, especially for Europe, but also for the United States as well.

This decline in growth expectations has impacted the behavior of central banks, both in Europe and in the United States. In Europe, for example, the European Central Bank has backed off from raising rates as the economies of the eurozone have shown greater weakness. Furthermore, growth expectations for the United States have also been reduced.

But, there is another thing that has happened. A concern over the risk associated with the eurozone has also risen again. This really became apparent in the middle of February as the yields on European bonds dropped as some bad news began to spread.

Most notably, the yield on the 10-year German bund, which traded near 0.20 percent in January, became negative toward the end of March and has only just gone into positive territory again.

Not too long ago, movements like these indicated that “risk-averse” monies were leaving the eurozone area and moving into “safe havens” in other parts of the world. In the United States especially, these monies tended to cause the yield on the 10-year TIPS to go lower than they would otherwise.

To back up this hypothesis, we also see the US dollar getting stronger in world markets during the same time period. The US dollar index mentioned above, ended the day on Friday at 97.5 and on Friday, one euro could only buy $1.12, whereas in the fall one euro could buy almost $1.18. The demand for the US dollar certainly picked up during this time period.

One could also add onto this that the S&P 500 stock index is now about 2,902 on Monday morning, April 22, 2019, not too far below its historic high of 2.931.

One reason for the volatility of the markets over the last six months or so has been this swing in investor expectations. But, just jumping from the middle of the fall until now, it appears that the biggest worry for investors is world economic growth and the riskiness that is associated with the uncertainty now present globally, politically as well as economically.

Inflationary expectations are about the same.

This picture is the backdrop for the current monetary policy dilemma. It seems as if there will not be another interest rate increase on the part of the Federal Reserve this year. But, market concern is focused upon how the Fed will act… or, react… going forward. I still think it is very valuable to keep an eye on the bond market to see how investors are reacting to not only the economic data that will be forthcoming, but also to see how they are anticipating policy changes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.