Sonim Technologies: Strong Revenue Growth

Sonim Technologies expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to finance its working capital and increase sales and R&D among other purposes. Market participants may not appreciate that Sonim Technologies expects to use some of the proceeds from the IPO to pay part of its debt.

With ratios of 2x forward revenue and 10x-12x EBITDA, the market should value Sonim’s enterprise at $100-340 million.

The company sells mobile phones and other accessories to telecom players like AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon in the United States and Bell, Rogers, and Telus Mobility.

Reporting 129% revenue growth and growing EBITDA, Sonim Technologies (SONM) should attract both growth and value investors. Taking into account the company's financial debt and the ratio of 10x-12x EBITDA, Sonim should have a minimum enterprise value of $100 million. Using a multiple of 2x forward revenue, growth investors could expect a total enterprise value of $340 million. With that, they should understand clearly that the company commenced operations in 1999. It means that the business model is not new. Investors should not expect long-lasting revenue growth from old entities. Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 1999, Sonim Technologies sells ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories for workers executing physical tasks at their work environment.

Source: Prospectus

Sonim Technologies offers solutions for workers using single-purpose electronic devices like location-tracking devices, barcode scanners, and other types of sensors. The company sells Android phones, providing multiple tools from a unique instrument. Read the lines below regarding this matter:

"We provide Android-based devices that consolidate and integrate multiple functions into a single ruggedized solution running on commercial wireless networks at a total cost of ownership that we believe is significantly lower with improved productivity and safety of task workers." Source: Prospectus

Besides providing a large number of applications through the Google Play Store, the Android operating system offers an intuitive user interface. Moreover, workers can download dozens of application programming interfaces developed for the company's systems. According to the prospectus, over 800 application developers worked in the designing of these applications.

The company's software and solutions are divided into three segments: ultra-rugged mobile phones, industrial-grade accessories, and cloud-based software and application services. The company's clients operate in very different sectors, including construction, public, transportation entities, hospitality, energy, and utility among others.

The image below provides some of the devices and accessories sold by Sonim. Investors interested in different solutions tailored for specific sectors should visit the company's website.

Source: Company's Website

Source: Company's Website

While Sonim Technologies is not that well-known, the company's clients are renowned corporations. The company sells mobile phones and other accessories to telecom players like AT&T (T), Sprint (S), and Verizon (VZ) in the United States and Bell, Rogers (RCI), and Telus Mobility (TU) in Canada.

With this said, investors should get to know that there is significant revenue concentration, which is an operating risk. In 2018, the company obtained 80% of the total amount of revenue from five clients. Read the lines below for more details:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet

In 2018, with an asset/liability ratio of 1x, the company's financial situation is still stable, but it deteriorated as compared to that of 2017. The same multiple was equal to 1.3x a year before. Besides, in 2018, the number of accounts receivable and inventory increased by 74% and 144%, respectively. As a result, market participants may believe that the company is getting paid late, and it is accumulating inventory. See below more on the company's assets:

Source: Prospectus

On the liabilities front, total liabilities increased by 56% in 2018, driven by an increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses. Also, Sonim Technologies increased the long-term debt from $7.5 million in 2017 to $13.2 million in 2018. See below for more on the liabilities of Sonim Technologies:

Source: Prospectus

Conversion Of Convertible Securities

Sonim Technologies financed its activities through the sale of convertible preferred stock. In 2017, the company reported total convertible preferred stock of $80.3 million. The market will likely appreciate that Sonim Technologies converted these securities. In 2018, the company did not report any of them. As a result, investors will not worry about the potential stock dilution that these securities could create. See below more on these convertible securities:

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement And Cash Flow Statement

With 129% revenue growth in 2018, the market will most likely appreciate the company's income statement. Also, in 2018, the gross profit margin was equal to 35%, which is approximately the same figure reported a year before. Furthermore, it is impressive that sales expenditure increased from $7.3 million to $12 million. It means that Sonim does not need to increase its sales and marketing expenses to push the revenue lineup. See below more information on the top of the P&L:

Source: Prospectus

The company's FCF is another favorable feature. It increased from -$9 million in 2017 to $3 million in 2018. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

Sonim Technologies expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to finance its working capital and increase sales and R&D among other purposes. Read below further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Besides, market participants may not appreciate that Sonim Technologies expects to use some of the proceeds from the IPO to pay part of its debt. The lines below provide further information on the debt and notes, on which the interest rate is equal to 10% per year:

Source: Prospectus

Stockholders And Related Party Transactions

Market participants will most likely appreciate the list of shareholders. Large institutions decided to acquire shares. B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY), Motorola (MSI), and several investment funds are among the stockholders. See the table below for further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

There are several transactions executed with related parties, which investors should get to know. Among them, the most remarkable is the sale of stock at a purchase price of $7.18. The lines below provide further details on this private offering:

Source: Prospectus

Besides, the market should be aware about the consulting services agreement signed with B. Riley for management fees of up to $0.2 million per year. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Competitors And Valuation

Sonim Technologies competes with the following companies:

- Apple Inc. (AAPL)

- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF)

- Bullitt Mobile Ltd.

- Kyocera Corporation (OTCPK:KYOCF)

- Harris Corporation (HRS)

- JVC KENWOOD Corporation (OTC:JVCZF)

- Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)

- Tait International Limited.

- Datalogic USA, Inc. (OTC:DLGCF)

- Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

- Panasonic Corporation (OTCPK:PCRFY)

- Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

Most competitors are larger corporations with very different segments and business models. With this in mind, investors may claim that we cannot compare them with Sonim Technologies. While this is true, using these peers to assess the valuation of Sonim is better than not utilizing peers at all.

Competitors trade at 3x-17.5x TTM EBITDA with Debt/EBITDA of 0.12x-2.9x and revenue growth of 0%-15%. See the images below for further details on these matters:

Source: YCharts

As shown in the image below, in 2018, Sonim Technologies reported Adjusted EBITDA of $6.9 million. Note that EBITDA was negative in 2017. Investors should benefit if Sonim continues to deliver EBITDA growth in the future:

Source: Prospectus

Taking into account the current debt of Sonim, the company should not trade at 17.5x EBITDA. Given the company's financial risk, taking an EV/TTM EBITDA ratio of 10x-12x seems reasonable. Assuming forward EBITDA of $10 million, Sonim Technologies should have a total enterprise value of $100 million to $120 million.

Sonim Technologies reported 129% revenue growth in 2018. With this figure in mind, growth investors may be interested in using the EV/Forward Revenue ratio. As shown in the image below, peers trade at 0.3x-3.5x. In 2018, revenue was equal to $135 million, so forward revenue of $170 million could be achieved. Using a ratio of 2x forward revenue, Sonim Technologies could have an enterprise value of $340 million. The image below provides the EV/ Forward Revenue ratio of other competitors:

Source: YCharts

Conclusion

In 2018, Sonim Technologies reported revenue growth of 129% and growing EBITDA. Investors should appreciate these features. With ratios of 2x forward revenue and 10x-12x EBITDA, the market should value Sonim's enterprise at $100-340 million. Given the company's financial risk, value investors should be able to justify a total valuation of $100-120 million. Besides, growth investors could justify an enterprise value of $340 million, but not much more. Keep in mind that the company started operations in 1999, which means that the business model is not that new. Investors should not expect revenue growth for a long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.