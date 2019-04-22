Amazon's Ad-Supported Streaming Music Is No Threat To Spotify

Amazon's real motivation for this is to position itself with a free streaming alternative to terrestrial radio for the future when all cars have embedded modems.

Amazon's new ad-supported streaming music offering will incrementally help grow Amazon's advertising business, but it is unlikely to have an noticeable impact on Spotify.

Last week, Amazon (AMZN) launched an ad-supported free streaming music service. When the news first broke last Monday, Spotify's (SPOT) stock was down over 5% at one point that day before closing down 4.4%. Clearly, the market got spooked that Amazon's entry into the free ad-supported streaming music business would have a negative impact on Spotify, which offers both a paid Premium ad-free tier and a free ad-supported tier.

I've been an Amazon shareholder for years, but I'm skeptical that this service will have any material negative impact on Spotify. Why?

First, Spotify had 207 million monthly active users ("MAUs"), including 96 million Premium subscribers and 116 million ad-supported MAUs, at the end of 2018. Those figures are certainly higher today (Spotify reports its first-quarter results in early May). There is good reason for Spotify's resounding success and industry leading position--it has the best product in the streaming music business. Spotify is better at discovery, personalization, and custom playlisting than any of its peers. Typically, technologies can be copied but the ability to excel at discovery and personalization is dependent on a company's data around user preferences. Spotify has been getting this user feedback from more users, more engaged users, and for far longer than any of its competitors. And the company with the most data is able to offer the most compelling personalized music and discovery.

Second, I have doubts there is a large number of people who crave free ad-supported streaming music who aren't already getting it from Spotify or Pandora. Spotify has about 30 million ad-supported MAUs in the U.S. (in addition to 20+ million Premium subscribers) while Pandora had about 60 million in the U.S. as of last Fall. Spotify's MAUs have been growing, while Pandora's have been declining, but more importantly, both offerings have been around for many years.

It seems that Amazon sees an opportunity to offer its free ad-supported streaming service on Echo devices. Amazon only lets Echo users stream Premium (paid) Spotify, not free ad-supported, (although it oddly lets people stream free Pandora) so it could be that some Echo users who use ad-supported Spotify on other devices would like to stream it on Echo devices as well. That is clearly Amazon's near-term play since its new ad-supported service is only available on Echo devices, at least for now. However, count me a skeptic that a groundswell of free ad-supported Spotify users will use Amazon's service on Echo devices.

Why? First, once a streaming music service, especially Spotify, gets to know you and your preferences, and has your custom playlists, the idea of using another service that you don't know as well, and doesn't know you as well, is less than appealing. I'm a free ad-supported Spotify user, and love the service. I also have several Echo devices around my house. Frankly, I would rather play Spotify on my phone than another streaming service through my Echo devices.

Third, Amazon already offers free music to Prime members. That service is called Amazon Music, and anyone can stream it on any device, including Echo. And at least 60% of Amazon Prime members own at least one Echo device. Given there are about 100 million Prime members in the U.S. alone, that's probably 60 million plus Prime/Echo households in the U.S. who already have free music from Amazon. And it's ad-free to boot. I think this further limits the addressable market that Amazon could be reasonably targeting here.

It seems to me that Amazon needs to thread the needle to capture users with this new service. The cross section of people who this appears to be those

who own Echo devices (and who are likely to be Prime members),

who won't pay for streaming music,

who don't already stream free-ad supported Pandora,

who will prefer Amazon's new ad-supported streaming music service over the ad-free music streaming that's included with Prime,

who, if they already use free ad-supported Spotify on other devices, will use Amazon's free ad-supported streaming music on Echo devices.

To me, that seems like a somewhat limited market opportunity. Still, it is probably worthwhile for Amazon's advertising business. But I would be surprised to see any noticeable impact on Spotify's user metrics.

Amazon's Real Motivation

It seems like Amazon's real motivation with this new service is to position itself with an ad-supported streaming offering for the future connected car. Eventually, all cars will have embedded modems and it will be seamless to access any service directly from the dashboard infotainment system.

This is a big opportunity because over 90% of Americans still listen to terrestrial radio at least weekly. In the U.S., the terrestrial radio advertising market was $18 billion last year, and that's a low estimate of what streaming companies could get because those ads aren't even targeted.

As Spotify's Barry McCarthy says, "Everything linear dies," because it's a demonstrably worse consumer experience. It isn't personalized to your preferences, the user has no control over the songs played and can't skip songs. Like one teen recently put it, "Why would I listen to a song I don't want to listen to?"

Additionally, this market share shift is in the music industry's best interests. While terrestrial radio pays royalties to songwriters, it is oddly not required to pay royalties to the artists who perform the songs. Given this dynamic, artists, labels, and streamers will all be collectively pushing to accelerate and maximize this market share shift over time.

It is clear to me that free ad-supported streaming will eventually replace terrestrial radio. Certainly, it will take a long time, but any company who wants to compete effectively in this market needs to prepare now. Or better yet, yesterday. Spotify and SiriusXM/Pandora (SIRI) have been positioning themselves to compete in the future connected car, and we can now add Amazon to that list. But Amazon's offering represents no threat to Spotify today for the reasons I mentioned. Nor does it present a threat over the long-term because there is plenty of market share for all the streamers to win at the expense of terrestrial radio.

Bargain-Priced Compounders If you like what I have to say, check out my marketplace service, Bargain-Priced Compounders. I manage a concentrated, long-only investment partnership, and I share my research with members. My goal is to identify businesses that will almost inevitably be far larger and more profitable in 5 or 10+ years, thoughtfully value them, and consider buying their shares when they trade at prices that will allow us to compound at a high rate. Bargain-Priced Compounders has been in business for 547 days. Our low turnover portfolio has returned 19.3% over this period, which is a 12.5% annualized rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, SPOT, LSXMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.