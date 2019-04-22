Tesla: Elon Musk Borrowing Update

Last April, I had an article published detailing how Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had significantly increased his personal leverage. While he owns well over 30 million shares of the company, a large number of these were pledged as collateral for personal loans. Last Friday, the company came out with an annual filing that allows us to further examine the situation.

First, let me quickly mention the other major news that came out late last week. With the market closed on Friday, Tesla released an 8-K filing that detailed four of its board members will not stand for re-election when their terms end over the next couple of years. There has been a lot of criticism surrounding the board and its relationship with Musk, so perhaps a bit of major turnover will change that.

That gets me to the proxy filing also issued on Friday. On page 72 of the document, there's a listing of major holdings and their positions. Musk has the largest stake in the firm, 21.7% of shares, with the following note attached regarding his position:

Includes ("I") 33,824,680 shares held of record by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust dated July 22, 2003; and ("II") 4,748,110 shares issuable to Mr. Musk upon exercise of options exercisable within 60 days after December 31, 2018. Includes 13,394,056 shares pledged as collateral to secure certain personal indebtedness.

Unfortunately we only get this data once a year, and it delayed by more than four and a half months since it is year ending. However, we can get an idea of how things have changed over time by tracking these items. In the table below I've detailed the history of Musk's positions, followed by how the major items look in chart form over this time period.

*Based on year-end closing price. Data sourced from Tesla proxy filings.

If you just look at the number of shares pledged as collateral, you might be happy that the number decreased by about 380,000 shares from the end of 2017 to the end of 2018. That's a decline of almost 2.8%. However, Tesla shares rallied more than $21 over the course of 2018, a rise of nearly 6.9%. That means the market value of pledged shares rose by nearly $170 million, a rise of nearly 4%. As the last chart above shows, the market value of pledged shares is now over $4.45 billion, the highest year-end level.

Unfortunately for Mr. Musk, as well all Tesla shareholders, the stock has dropped nearly $60 so far this year, almost 18%, as the chart below shows. If you assume that the market value of borrowed shares has stayed the same, it would mean the number pledged as collateral would need to increase to more than 16.31 million based on Thursday's closing price. That would be a jump of nearly 22%, almost 3 million extra shares that would need to be pledged, holding all else equal, of course.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Regardless of your opinion of Tesla, the highly leveraged nature of Musk is a large risk factor to consider, and it's actually one of the risk factors detailed in the 10-K filing. With Musk borrowing more and more to fund his other ventures, a large decline in Tesla shares could result in a painful margin call, which could force Musk to sell millions of shares, adding to a downward spiral. I'll be back in the coming days to preview Tesla's earnings report, which could have a large say in what Tesla shares do the rest of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.