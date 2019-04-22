Apple: Think Different... In Terms Of Valuation

Depending on the life cycle phase, investors tend to value the company in different ways. So, this characteristic should be used for valuation.

What do you pay attention to first of all when you see the figures of Apple's (AAPL) or any other company's quarterly reports? Certainly, to the revenue. And then, you probably calculate how the revenue has changed relative to the corresponding quarter a year earlier. In other words, you find out the revenue growth rate.

But, let's look at the revenue dynamics in a different way. And, for this, we are going to calculate not just the rate of its change but also the rate of its change, or simply speaking, acceleration. To do this, let's find the difference between the annual revenue growth rate in this quarter and the revenue growth rate in the quarter a year earlier:

The resulting graph clearly describes the acceleration and deceleration phases in the life cycle of Apple. I also want to note that, judging by the results of the last quarter and forecasts for the next three quarters, the deceleration phase has clearly occurred.

It is logical to assume that, depending on the life cycle phase, investors tend to value the company in different ways. So, this characteristic should be used for valuation.

And now, we'll do the following... Based on the history of the last 10 years, let's build a statistical model that forecasts Apple's capitalization in terms of (1) absolute revenue and (2) acceleration. I do not ask to regard this model as an analogue of the "crystal ball". Treat it as a kind of smart average.

Also note that the model forecasts Apple's capitalization, not share price. Therefore, the result of modeling is not affected by Apple's buyback activity.

Here are the key parameters of the model:

You have to admit that all key model quality assessments are high: R2 = 0.86 and p-value<0.05.

And, here, the model itself:

So, at a glance, the model performs well as a smart average and Apple's current capitalization is rated as overvalued. But, for more clarity, let's look at a few more graphs.

Here is the distribution of deviations of Apple's actual capitalization from the forecasted one:

As we can see, Apple's current capitalization deviates from the balanced state less than the standard deviation, so there is no critical overvaluation.

But now, we'll add Apple's revenue forecast for the next three quarters to the model:

In this case, the balanced level of the company's capitalization within the bounds of the model will drop to $800 bn by the end of the year, which will exceed the border of the standard deviation.

I also want to note one more detail. Considering the history of the deviation of the actual capitalization from the forecasted one, there stands out the fact that during the deceleration growth phase of the revenue growth, the actual capitalization was below the forecasted level. As far as the current deceleration phase is concerned, this rule is not executed for the time being. But how long???

(1) Apple's profitability has not changed considerably for a long time, and therefore, revenue essentially determines all key financial results, which means it is a key driver.

(2) Apple's revenue has entered a slowdown phase ‒ this is an objective fact that cannot be denied and new Apple Services will not have time to influence this in the near future.

(3) Apple's capitalization has no fundamental potential for growth in the offing of the current year.

