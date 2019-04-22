Honeywell Shrinks To Grow: The Case For More Alpha

An overview of its current strengths and opportunity to continue to provide alpha in the years ahead is provided as a starting point for further research.

The company may do further spins going forward, but it has a more coherent, more growth-oriented structure now.

HON spun off 20% of sales in two actions in H2 last year, but the market cap loss was minimal.

Background

Honeywell (HON), once an unwieldy conglomerate, is looking sprightly and has provided this post-great recession performance versus a major comparator, United Technologies (UTX) and the S&P 500 (SPY):

This shows impressive and ongoing alpha. Interestingly, not only HON and UTX - which plans to split into three parts next year - but also the very challenged GE (GE) represent three relatively similar industrial conglomerates all of which are doing or have done some degree of de-conglomeration. I first bought HON in Q1 last year when it sold off with the market and the CEO insisted that at around $140, it was extremely cheap. I have also been long UTX for about two years and look at its negative alpha as poised to reverse once the 3-way split is accomplished. (I also took a flyer that GE would revive under the leadership of John Flannery but took my loss and moved on many moons ago.) Overall, my sense is that US manufacturing companies with a global presence can be good investments going forward, given the paucity of criticism of the administration's policy thrust for the re-industrialization of America.

HON's latest style of simplification occurred in the second half of last year. First, a little-known division, Garrett, was spun off to shareholders as Garrett Motion (GTX); it manufacturers turbochargers. Second, in late December, a larger spin off of home products company Resideo (REZI) was accomplished. It's interesting that these spins involved 20% of company revenues, but the total market cap of GTX + REZI is only $4 B. In contrast, the remaining HON has a market cap of $119 B at Friday's close of $169.06, an all-time closing high.

I'm not going to discuss GTX or REZI, both of which I sold soon after their spins.

HON is now a "new" company, with less than $3 B in estimated asbestos liabilities and a growth and margin expansion story I like. The body of this article discusses various aspects of the company and stock, beginning with valuation.

HON versus the SPY: basic valuation comparison

Per S&P's weekly spreadsheet (click on "Additional info," then on "Index earnings"), consensus GAAP EPS for the SPY for 2019 has dropped recently about 10% to $149.61, which translates to a forward P/E of about 19.4X.

In contrast, EPS estimates for HON have been increasing quarter after quarter. In its Q1 earnings release, HON beat expectations for EPS and revenue and guided up to a range of $7.90-8.15. Given that HON routinely beats, not having missed in at least 10 straight quarters, I'll go with $8.15. I believe this is on the conservative side for comparative purposes to the SPY because it continues to include some costs related to the spins. At Friday's closing price of HON at $169, that gives a 20.7x PE. Thus HON's premium to the SPY is about 6.8%.

If HON were an average company, then maybe it would be marginally overvalued versus the SPY, but it's not.

HON improving in two key metrics and a third aspiration

Ex-currency, and adjusting for the spins, HON grew sales 8% yoy in Q1; 5% including currency. Sales growth was driven largely by its long-cycle rather than short-cycle divisions, but clearly, its diverse set of products helped it. The 8% ex-currency growth exceeds that of its peers. I treat it as sustainable. Note, analysts keep waiting for more M&A activity from HON, but the CEO, now Darius Adamczyk since 2017, keep saying they have strict criteria for ROIC and that deal prices are too high. In other words, HON is growing at a very healthy clip and doing so heavily from within. Occasionally, it does an important deal such as Intelligrated, which is growing rapidly.

Then, there is margin expansion and (related) free cash flow conversion.

In the conference call, Mr. Adamczyk noted rising FCF conversion and projected 95-100% conversion of earnings to FCF in 2019. The company is executing on a business transformation which involves everything from improving the supply chain to greater coherency between different buckets of operations, with the plan to continually drive higher profit margins.

The company is not in a rush to make acquisitions; it intends to innovate more. The CEO ended the Q&A by making this point:

we've launched a whole new innovation process called Z21, which basically will reduce our innovation cycle time in half and the ratio of our revenues coming from new products will increase... that innovation cycle is accelerating and will do so not just this year but for many years to come.

So, a company which has been outperforming its peers substantially, and the SPY substantially, for at least a decade is saying this about margin expansion in the conference call (emphasis added):

...we see that 30 basis points to 50 basis points framework [annual margin expansion], that we've laid out, as very much sustainable over the coming years... we have a lot of room in terms of productivity.

And about sales:

we see strength across the globe... everything was either up or up a lot... I think you'll see some of the other commentary by some of our competitors and so on, and we're not seeing it in terms of the challenges, but that doesn't mean that they can't and won't exist, but based on what we're seeing in the business, we remain relatively bullish... the China team in HBT [Honeywell Building Technologies, post-REZI spin] has done a nice job... I certainly loved what I saw in Q1 [in HBT] and I'm bullish on the future... as usual, we are expecting high teens to 20% growth in our software business. [Note, Mr. Adamczyk has a Master's degree in computer science.]

The questioning showed that analysts were impressed, with, as just one example, Andrew Obin prefacing his question with this comment:

Hi. Just curious if anybody is going to top your organic growth this quarter. Let's see what happens there.

Given that by now everyone knows the global economy has slowed, and that HON has a number of short-cycle businesses, I think this was yet another superior quarter from one of the relatively unpublicized stars of the post-great recession market.

Challenges and opportunities

If you are new to HON, a look at a Feb. 20 PowerPoint Presentation is helpful, especially Slide 3, "New Honeywell at a Glance." This company has numerous divisions and subdivisions. Many are tied to ongoing economic activity (short-cycle). As noted above, some are specifically high-tech. Thus, both as proxies for high-tech cycles and for the general global economy, it's worth looking at some charts of just how tough business is in some parts of the world. First, export-oriented South Korea showing a surge in forward P/E that in the past has predicted upturns following sell-offs/slowdowns:

Next, Taiwan exports yoy:

Both the above and other series suggest something like a 2012 and 2015-2016 period. Both ended with upside moves in the SPY and global economy. If that sort of thing is in train now, I'd rather be long HON given its sensitivity to the global economy than wait for clearer signs that the bottom is in. However, if I'm early, so be it. I expect the company has immense staying power.

So, HON gives one an opportunity for cyclicality to work in one's favor. The timing of the cycle is up to each of us if we wish to take a market-timing approach or not.

Risks

Aside from the above, I see HON as having no "special" major risks worth calling out, but risks exist in many ways, ranging from general market risks to unsuspected weaknesses in parts of the sprawling, diverse HON operations. Please review the 10-K and other documents for the company's discussion of risks attendant to owning HON shares.

Conclusions - HON for the long run

Having gone long HON roughly a year ago, my sense is that this is a very well-run company with many ways to provide alpha. Given its opportunities to grow at least a little faster than the economy (maybe more than a little) and its focus on margin expansion and on innovation, I think a higher premium to that of the SPY is appropriate. In addition, my thought that HON now has a corporate culture of continuous improvement gives me a high degree of confidence that at least it should track the SPY, even if it does not provide alpha. Thus, it makes sense to this retiree to be included in a diversified portfolio, being alert to opportunities to buy it off its highs.

