Market Volatility Bulletin: Intraday Vol. Is Giving Stocks The Green Light

It could well be worth taking a nibble at the long side of vol, but only if you're looking to sell on a quick bounce higher.

Monetary policy looks to getting more bold and intrusive, potentially opening the door for credible negative interest rate policy.

VIX spilled back into the 12-handle range when stocks reflexively recovered from a dip in overnight futures.

Market Intro

CNBC: 12:15PM EST

Spot VIX started the week off on the high side of its five-day range, but quickly gave up ground as S&P futures recovered from their overnight lows.

Small caps (IWM) are down about half a percent as we head into Monday's afternoon session, but most of the other major US indexes (SPY, DIA, QQQ) are trading basically unch.

This week earnings season kicks into high gear.

Thoughts on Volatility

The collapse of various measures of implied volatility, after having expended a great deal of market energy, has left steady vol longs in a lurch.

There's perhaps a notable difference between a "play bite" and a true digging in of the fangs that is intended to cause damage.

Especially if earnings come in strong, it will be harder to get the VIX to jump to sustainably higher levels in the current environment. Play bites though, temporary spikes that last for anywhere between a couple days and a couple weeks, are always part of the give and take between market participants.

We're nearing the 1/3rd point for calendar year 2019, and risk assets have most certainly enjoyed a rebound.

With interest rates (EFA, TLT, AGG) mostly on the decline, there is to my way of thinking a landscape that lends itself to lower volatility and a willingness to keep the trend alive, though likely at a far less torrid clip that what we experienced in Q1.

Talk about cooking the frog by gradually dialing up the heat;

In theory, negative interest rates would allow monetary policy to escape the famous "zero lower bound" problem.

In practice, we can see the overall effects that perpetually low interest rates have had (or more to the point, haven't had) on low-growth economies such as Europe over the last decade, or Japan over the last quarter century.

My belief is that monetary policy has liberally used forward guidance to reduce volatility in capital markets. Ben Hunt and the IMF are showing where central banks may be targeting a more intrusive approach to how households and corporations save, invest, or spend their hard-earned cash.

Term Structure

F1-F2 contango in the VX futures market is at the highest levels since the SPX started to quake in earnest right around the beginning of last October.

Note that, even in the reasonably tranquil months of July and August, the F1-F2 pair experienced some sharp drawdowns, though never really extending into backwardated territory.

I am of the mindset that there is plenty of room for some of the requisite pullbacks in the SPX that correspond to a flattening F1-F2 VX curve.

There is yet some meat left on the bone for VX futures to fall, overall favoring the short vol side (SVXY, ZIV). But for the first time in awhile, I think there is reason to expect a more wobbly market in the coming weeks.

Investing.com: S&P 500 Futures

SPX futures did it again - they managed to rebound intraday from a overnight dip. The day's range is a paltry 15 points (about a half percent).

As we approach the all-time highs of about 2940 on the S&P, however, I think investors may be looking to engage in some profit taking and will generally become more circumspect.

I am expecting to see a pickup in intraday volatility, that bleeds over into wider daily swings in the close-close records used to calculate historical vol measures such as VIX9D.

MarketChameleon.com: UVXY implied volatility

The overall trend in US equities, however, is toward increased boldness, which favors dumping any long long positions (VXXB, UVXY) if and as profits exist to be booked.

The good news is that implied volatility on these products is sitting quite low. This means that there is room to take a view on a leveraged product such as UVXY with more or less the lowest implied vol prints of the last twelve months.

Even UVXY Skew isn't so pricey, meaning that the upside on the product isn't wildly expensive relative to the downside.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Atom&Humber gives us some reasons to believe that any kind of commitment here to the long vol positioning may be perilous to your wealth. Anybody with a basic knowledge of how these products have done over long stretches of time knows how toxic roll decay and rebalance decay can be to these ETPs.

But I the way that I read A&H's comment is that long-vol positioning at this juncture is particularly problematic if you're "taking a stand", which is to say positioning for something bigger than a blip.

I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.