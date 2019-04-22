TherapeuticsMD Set For Growth With Bijuva Launch And Non-Dilutive Funding

IMVEXXY's launch is still recording impressive script numbers and patient compliance. With BIJUVA launched, the company has increased its sales force and expects an increased provider coverage for IMVEXXY.

The company has also secured a three-tranche $300M term loan to help fund product launches and pay off the remainder of its previous loan.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) has been hard at work checking off items on its "To-Do" list over the past few months. Recently, the company has checked off a major accomplishment with the U.S. commercial launch of its BIJUVA product for hot flashes. In addition, the company has secured $300M in a term loan to help fund the launch of its three women's health products. Unfortunately, the company's progress has not helped out the share price, as it continues to be traded on technicals rather than matching the developing fundamentals.

I intend to review the recent updates and go over IMVEXXY's launch numbers. In addition, I go over TXMD's current market valuation and how the company is starting to grow into its current $1B market cap.

BIJUVA Launched

On April 17th, the company publicized the commercial launch of BIJUVA, the first and only single dose, bio-identical combination of estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe hot flashes in menopausal women.

The company believes BIJUVA is able to target patients who are using synthetic hormone combinations and patients using a combination of single estrogen and progesterone drugs. TherapeuticsMD sees BIJUVA initially targeting the separate combination market of ~3.9M scripts. In Q4, the company expects that market to expand to a $2.5-3.8B total addressable market once payer coverage and BIO-IGNITE kick in (Figure 1). The company is expanding its sales force to about 200 reps to support the BIJUVA and IMVEXXY launch. In addition, management is going to copy its IMVEXXY co-pay program for BIJUVA with a $35 out-of-pocket expense.

Figure 1: BIJUVA Target Market 2019 (Source: TXMD)

TPG Deal

On the same day as the BIJUVA launch, the company also announced a binding commitment letter for a "$300M non-dilutive secured term loan financing facility with TPG Sixth Street Partners." This term loan facility will be accessible in three tranches:

$200 million will be immediately available upon the closing of the facility;

$50 million will be available upon the designation of ANNOVERA as a new category of birth control by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on or prior to December 31, 2019; and

$50 million will be available upon TherapeuticsMD achieving $11 million in net revenues from IMVEXXY, BIJUVA and ANNOVERA for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The company intends to use ~$75M of the first tranche to pay off the remainder of the MidCap loan. One of the most important benefits of this loan is that the principal will be paid in four equal quarterly payments starting in June of 2023. This will allow the company to use its near-term revenue to support operations and commercialization.

The big question is if ANNOVERA will be its own separate method or class. The Affordable Care Act, "ACA," insures one class of birth control per patient from each of the 18 FDA approved categories with zero out-of-pocket to the patient. The company believes ANNOVERA will be the 19th category, thus, allowing patients with health insurance to get ANNOVERA at no out-of-pocket cost.

As for the $11M hurdle, CEO Robert Finizio commented that the $11M "is not a stretch," which makes me believe the company will easily hit that mark. Considering the company pulled in $5.1M in Q4, I don't see that being unobtainable with two additional products contributing.

Yes, securing non-dilutive funding is something for investors to make note of. However, I am homing in on the terms for the second and third tranches. I don't believe TPG would have put impossible circumstances on the second and third tranches. This leads me to believe TPG expects TXMD to achieve these milestones and will be able to pull down the second and third tranches by year-end.

IMVEXXY Still On Track

It looks as if IMVEXXY's launch is still on track reporting strong script numbers (Figure 2) with daily script volume averaging ~900 for the month of March.

Figure 2: IMVEXXY Launch Numbers (Source: TXMD)

This is primarily due to patient compliance (Figure 3) that is showing IMVEXXY users are returning for refills.

Figure 3: IMVEXXY Patient Compliance (Source: TXMD)

IMVEXXY's script growth trajectory continues to match up against VAGIFEM's launch numbers (Figure 4), which is considered to be a successful product compared to Osphena or Intrarosa.

Figure 4: IMVEXXY Launch Comparison (Source: TXMD)

It is common to see a drop in script numbers during the first quarter of the year, but IMVEXXY was able to close out Q1 with ~28K paid scripts in March. I will be interested to see if IMVEXXY breaks 30K by Q1 earnings report that is expected in "early May."

The fact that IMVEXXY continues to track along VAGIFEM is impressive and the company still has a few strategies to deploy before IMVEXXY launch is at full-bore. These strategies include the BIO-IGNITE program and the deployment of a larger sales force.

BIJUVA and IMVEXXY Synergy

Perhaps the biggest opportunity comes from the potential synergy created between BIJUVA and IMVEXXY due to both products addressing symptoms of menopause (Figure 5). The company believes this will help the sales force leverage both products and expand their markets.

Figure 5: BIJUVA and IMVEXXY Opportunity (Source: TXMD)

The expansion from 150 reps to 200 reps will expand IMVEXXY's exposure by ~5,000 providers, which should cover 62% of the total market (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Portfolio Synergy (Source: TXMD)

Now the company has two products that can be pushed to the same provider who can write scripts for both products for one menopausal patient.

Growing into Valuation

One of my biggest issues with TXMD has been with some of its valuations. The stock has a had a market cap over $1B for quite some time now, and prior to IMVEXXY, the company only had its prenatal vitamins as a source of revenue. Clearly, the market was not investing in the long-term outlook of prenatal vitamins and was looking at the prospects of IMVEXXY and BIJUVA. Now that these two products are on the market, we can start to see fundamental valuations becoming an important factor in determining the TXMD share price. Looking at Figure 7, we can see that the stock currently has a price to sales ratio of 60.94 and price to book ratio of 10.75, which tells us that TXMD is not a bargain buy. How did it get so overvalued? In my opinion, it was the hype of TherapeuticsMD becoming a premier women's health company, so the stock's value has always been ahead of the company's fundamentals.

Figure 7: TXMD Valuation (Source: Seeking Alpha)

As the company progresses in commercialization, we should see it grow into its current valuation. Looking at estimated annual revenues (Figure 8), Street analysts expect the company to make exponential moves towards an appropriate valuation in the coming years. What would be a proper value? The biotech sector's average price/sales ratio is just above 5x, which is in line with the company's estimated revenue for 2020 (Figure 8).

Figure 8: TXMD Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, current investors don't want to hear that their current investment won't be properly valued till 2020/2021, but my point is the market has always invested in TXMD in anticipation of future performance. In fact, in one of my previous TXMD articles, the price to sales ratio was 74.37x (Figure 9), so it appears the market has been complacent with paying high price/sales and price/book ratios. Therefore, I don't expect the stock to hit a 5x price to sales ratio…I anticipate the market to react positively to the quarterly revenue growth before it gets close to a 5x price to sales ratio.

Figure 9: Previous TXMD Valuation November (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Technicals Still in Control

It can be annoying for long-term investors to see the company advancing, but its investment value rises and falls in a share price purgatory. Looking at the daily chart (Figure 9), we can see the stock hit a triple-top in February and March that hit the brakes on the upward momentum established at the beginning of the year. Subsequently, the share price broke through the $5.00 mark and has been rolling downhill since.

Figure 9: TXMD Daily (Source: Trendspider)

The stock is currently in the oversold area on the RSI, which should provide some temporary support and possible pivot point. However, I wouldn't see it as a resurgence until the share price crosses back over the $5.00 mark. Most of the share price action has been technical and mostly correlated with the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) chart (Figure 10).

Figure 10: XBI Daily Chart (Source: Trendspider)

If you study the charts closely, you can see the triple top formation on XBI and the recent sell-off. What is my point? TXMD investors can't take every rise and dip in the share price as the market's verdict on the stock and the company.

Conclusion

The stock has not reacted well to the company's continued progress in launching its three products. With the recent non-dilutive financing, investors should have more confidence that the company will have funds needed to launch these three products without being diluted in the near-term. As the company rolls out BIJUVA and ANNOVERA, the expanding sales force is going to put these products in the same offices which shouldn't cost the company a substantial increase in expenses. Therefore, we should see a month-over-month increase in revenues without equaled expenses.

As we progress through 2019, investors need to keep an eye on payer coverage for all three products, including the FDA's decision to make ANNOVERA a new category of birth control. As payer coverage increases, we ought to see a growth in script numbers which can lead to a reduced cost of product distribution. This transition will be the driver for a strong 2020 as TherapeuticsMD becomes a brand name in women's health and is put on the path to breaking $200M in revenue at the end of 2020.

Personally, I intend to capitalize on the traders' games and will try to exploit their actions with small technical additions throughout 2019. However, I will also consider adding if the company is able to hit the higher estimated revenues in the upcoming quarters (Figure 11).

Figure 11: TXMD Quarterly Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Overall, I will leave 2019 with a full position and will hold through 2020. It is time for the company to grow into its current market valuation and deliver some shareholder value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.