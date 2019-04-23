Equity Residential Should Be A Core Holding In Your REIT Portfolio

We consider EQR a solid core holding, and even if it's not cheap, it offers compelling value and a potential dividend boost.

Higher mortgage rates and continuously rising home prices are impacting the U.S. housing market, and an increasing number of people prefer to rent an apartment instead of buying a home. According to the U.S. Census, apartment absorption is now at the highest level in three years.

Budgetary constraints are not the only reasons that are driving the demand for rental apartments. Demographic groups like career-oriented millennials and aging baby boomers are choosing to live in rental apartments in urban centers because it offers a more flexible lifestyle than homeownership.

Millennials and baby boomers are two of the fastest-growing groups of renters who are seeking a lifestyle that offers mobility and convenience. Additionally, millennials are renting homes for a longer period of time than previous generations. This is because millennials are marrying and settling down later than previous generations and rising student debt burdens have significantly hampered home ownership amongst the group.

Source: Equity Residential Investor Update March 2019

The changing dynamics within the US housing market has proved particularly beneficial to apartment REITs like Chicago-based Equity Residential (EQR), an S&P 500 company whose stock price has been strengthening over the last one year. EQR owns and operates rental apartments in urban and high-density suburban locations in U.S. cities. The REIT is one of the largest apartment-oriented REITs in the U.S. and it owns or has investments in 307 high-quality properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units. EQR's properties are located in Southern California (including Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego), San Francisco, Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Seattle, and Denver.

Business Strategy

EQR actively manages its portfolio by recycling capital from lower growth assets into assets providing higher growth. Since the beginning of 2015, EQR has sold approximately 34,000 apartment units for $8.5 billion and returned $4.2 billion to shareholders in special dividends. During this period, the REIT has generated an unlevered internal rate of return of 12%. The REIT maximizes its total returns by balancing current cash flow generation with long-term capital appreciation. As of today, $900 million worth of EQR assets is leased and stabilized at yields that are very favorable to market cap rates.

EQR is pursuing opportunities to add densification to selective existing projects in each of its markets. The REIT continues to invest approximately $40 million per year in kitchen and bath renovations which yield a return of 10% to 15%. The company also invests in customer facing projects like lobbies and amenity spaces to better compete with new supply. Currently, EQR has approximately $520 million under development including a $410 million project in Boston that started in 2018.

The REIT continues to focus on resident retention which is the sole reason for strong renewal increases amidst elevated new supply. The REIT continues to explore new technologies for maintaining and enhancing its operating platform. In comparison to its peers, EQR exerts more efficient control over its overhead costs.

Source: Equity Residential Investor Update March 2019

The company is adept at deploying next-generation systems that will lead to improved efficiency, superior customer satisfaction, and strong performance. 96.2% of EQR's asset portfolio is occupied and the high occupancy can be attributed to high resident retention rates.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

EQR pursues its strategic goals by acquiring completed and fully occupied apartment projects that will attract high-quality tenants in its target markets. EQR also acquires partially completed or partially occupied properties whose value can be raised with renovations and remodelling. Moreover, the REIT purchases land on which it can construct apartment properties. Even though it did not buy any new properties in Q4 2018, EQR began 2019 with selective portfolio pruning through acquisitions and dispositions.

In January 2019, EQR acquired a newly constructed property in the Golden Triangle neighborhood near downtown Denver. The 274-unit property was completed in 2017 and it was acquired for $110.5 million at a 4.4% cap rate on the current rent roll. Additionally, the property has a Walkability Score of 90 and it has occupancy of slightly less than 90%. EQR now has three properties in Denver that are worth $385 million. As a part of its strategy to re-enter the Denver market, EQR had previously acquired Alexan Uptown and Skyhouse Denver properties in the walkable and highly amenitized Uptown neighborhood of downtown Denver. As of now, EQR's Denver portfolio consists of three properties with 1,000 apartment units. The REIT aims to expand further in Denver due to the presence of assets that can generate excellent long-term returns.

Further, EQR acquired a 174-unit property in the South Lake Union neighborhood in Seattle. The property was constructed in 2016 and it was acquired for $74.1 million at an acquisition cap rate of 4.6%. The property has an excellent Walk Score of 97% and it was acquired at a discount to current replacement costs. In January 2019, EQR bought a third property by acquiring 131-unit property located in the Paulus Hook neighborhood of Jersey City within the New York metropolitan area. The REIT acquired the property for $74 million at an acquisition cap rate of 4.6%. Apart from having a Walkability Score of 92, the property has an easy transportation access into much of Manhattan. Besides making acquisitions, EQR is in the process of disposing of several assets in Q1 2019. The sale of these assets will be closed either at the end of Q1 2019 or in Q2 2019. For full-year 2019, EQR expects to make acquisitions worth $700 million in addition to selling off assets worth $700 million.

On another front, EQR completed the development of its 100K Street apartment property in the Washington D.C. market. The development was completed in Q4 2018 and the REIT expects to deliver the property at a stabilized rental yield of 5.6%. In the same quarter, EQR also completed the development of Cascade Apartments property in Seattle. The property is being delivered at a stabilized yield of 5.8%.

Market Characteristics

Within the multi-family REIT sector, EQR competes with Avalon Bay Communities (AVB), United Dominion Realty Trust, Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) and Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV). Despite competition in its markets, EQR has managed to differentiate itself from its peers by focusing on submarkets that have unique demographic characteristics of its target market.

As a part of its strategy, EQR focuses on densely populated submarkets that are more suited to the lifestyle preferred by highly-paid millennials who demand multi-family housing. Additionally, these markets have lower rates of home ownership and they are among the largest 15 U.S. markets by population.

Source: Equity Residential Investor Update March 2019

The demand for rented apartments in these markets is primarily fuelled by demographics and the impact of migration. Since 2009, the growth rate of millennial population in EQR markets has superseded the growth rates of household formations in these markets.

Source: Equity Residential Investor Update March 2019

EQR's high-end apartment properties are strategically located in high-density walkable urban and dense suburban neighborhoods that provide a convenient access to various amenities and transportation systems. EQR's target markets are characterized by high-wage job growth, high income growth, long-term supply constraints and the prevalence of high single family housing prices.

Source: Equity Residential Investor Update March 2019

Among the various geographical markets targeted by residential REITs, EQR markets exhibit best long-term average rent growth and occupancy. It has been reported that less than 6% of EQR residents move out to buy homes each year. Moreover, EQR markets have consistently outperformed other markets in capital appreciation.

Source: Equity Residential Investor Update March 2019

The presence of a large percentage of highly-educated millennials in EQR markets makes these markets look attractive to large job-creating corporations like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Google already has announced its $1 billion campus expansion in the New York market while Amazon has planned to setup its HQ2 headquarters in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.

Source: Equity Residential Investor Update March 2019

Expanding corporations like Google and Amazon are gravitating toward EQR markets chiefly due to three reasons. First, a typical EQR market has a large pool of highly-specialized and well-educated technology professionals. In fact, population with university degrees is higher in EQR markets and it's growing faster than in non-EQR markets.

Source: Equity Residential Investor Update March 2019

Secondly, a significant number of global enterprises already have set up their bases in EQR markets. Thirdly, EQR markets also show the presence of strong transportation network which includes local public transit and airport connectivity. The expansion of global enterprises within the EQR markets will keep on attracting the millennial talent pool to these markets. This, in turn, will stimulate future demand for rental apartments.

Revenue Growth in Key Markets

In 2018, EQR achieved revenue growth across all its core markets. EQR's markets continue to remain major employment hubs that attract a diverse and talented pool of workers. In spite of elevated levels of new supply of rental apartments, a majority of these markets demonstrate a strong demand that's aiding in the overall apartment absorption. Accelerated job growth across EQR markets and the strong performance of regional economies has contributed to revenue growth and improved occupancy levels in individual markets. Even in a market like Washington D.C. which has been impacted by government shutdowns, EQR continues to achieve revenue growth due to above average job growth and due to an extremely low unemployment rate.

Apart from these factors, EQR markets continue to benefit from the growth of specific industry sectors in those regions. For instance, the Boston market has benefited from continued growth in biotech and other high-waged jobs in the Boston and Cambridge submarkets. In case of Seattle, the growth within aerospace and information technology sectors continue to lead overall job growth. Markets like New York are reporting high growth in high-paying jobs within the technology sector. Similarly, other markets like San Francisco, San Diego, Orange County, and Los Angeles are having unemployment rates below the national average. Additionally, these markets are showing broad-based job growth within industry clusters like technology, life sciences, financial services, tourism, hospitality, media, entertainment, military, education, and health services. EQR expects its target markets to continue enjoying economic growth and a continued job expansion in 2019.

Financials and Guidance

Until 2016, EQR's profits and revenues increased due to the robust economy and also due to the expansion of its property portfolio. The REIT's revenue growth slowed in 2016 while it remained steady in 2017. In 2018, EQR delivered same-store revenue growth at the upper range of its original guidance. The positive results for FY 2018 are attributable to three factors. First, good job growth and record low levels of unemployment in EQR's markets resulted in strong demand that caused apartment absorption to be high despite elevated supply. Second, EQR achieved same-store revenue growth of 2.3% and renewal increases of 4.9% with 96.2% occupancy in 2018. Third, excellent customer service by EQR employees led to higher customer satisfaction and low resident turnover. In fact, EQR's 51.1% resident turnover in 2018 was reported to be the lowest in the company history. The turnover further drops to 45% if one excludes the turnover for the residents who shifted to a new apartment within the same community.

For Q4 2018, EQR's same-store revenue grew by 2.6%, expenses grew by 4.2% and NOI grew by 1.9%. The results were in line with full-year operating expectations. The company's normalized FFO for the fourth quarter was $0.84 and it was $0.01 less than the midpoint of the REIT's expectations. The negative impact on the FFO was primarily due to higher than anticipated casualty losses in the Washington, D.C., market. The losses were due to the property damages caused by a rainstorm.

As of now, EQR's financial position is the strongest in its history. In 2018, the company issued $900 million in unsecured bonds and retired more than $1 billion in higher coupon secured debt. The company's NOI is just over 80% unencumbered and this has created ample opportunity to access secured or unsecured lines of credit. Additionally, EQR has plenty of capacity to issue either unsecured or secured debt capital. In 2019, EQR anticipates issuing between $700 million to $900 million in debt capital to refinance debt that's pre-payable at par in 2019.

EQRs same-store expenses for 2018 were high in comparison to the expenses incurred in 2017. For FY 2019, the REIT expects same-store expenses to grow between 3.5% and 4.5%. About 40% of these expenses will be due to the property taxes. In 2019, the real estate tax expense growth is expected to be between 3.75% and 4.75%. Payroll expenses and utility expenses also will be major expense items in 2019. The company expects its 2019 payroll expenses to grow between 4% and 5%. Additionally, the company's utility expenses for 2019 are expected to grow between 1% and 3%.

EQR maintains a strong balance sheet which is characterized by low leverage. The low degree of leverage is indicated by the 5.3x net debt to normalized EBITDA ratio. Additionally, the company has high liquidity which is provided by a $2 billion revolving line of credit and commercial paper program. EQR has one of the strongest credit ratings in the REIT industry with senior unsecured debt ratings of A-, A3 and A by S&P, Moody's and Fitch, respectively. The REIT has a well-staggered debt maturity profile and limited floating rate exposure with $700 million to $900 million in anticipated financing for 2019.

Based on its revenue and expense assumptions, EQR expects its 2019 normalized FFO to fall in the range of $3.34 per share to $3.44 per share with midpoint at $3.39 per share. EQR's overall guidance assumes the same occupancy and renewal performance as in 2018.

Source: Equity Residential Investor Update March 2019

Moreover, modest improvements in new lease changes are expected due to higher pricing power and also due to the rent roll that's better than the one in 2018. Economists predict a steady but lower job growth and hence the REITs 2019 guidance assumes a continued efficient absorption of new supply.

EQR predicts that 2019 same-store revenue will be 40 basis points better than its 2018 results. As per the company's guidance, same-store revenue will fall in the range from 2.2% to 3.2% with the midpoint of 2.7%. The upper end of the guidance range assumes that the occupancy will slightly improve compared to 2018, and the pricing power benefits on the new leases will be prevalent through the peak leasing season. The lower range revenue guidance assumes a slight reduction in occupancy as well as renewal performance. The guidance also assumes that there won't be any intra-period rental growth in 2019. Additionally, the company expects all its markets to deliver better revenue growth in 2019 as compared to 2018. However, the same level of growth is not expected from the Seattle market and the Orange County market in Southern California. Other markets like New York, Boston, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Los Angeles will continue to deliver better same-store revenue growth in comparison to previous year.

Source: Equity Residential Investor Update March 2019

Overall, 2019 is expected to be a good year for EQR as there will be strong demand across all its markets due to diminishing affordability in the housing market and due to the decline in home sales. The REIT expects the 2019 base rents to continue to grow over 2018 levels. Additionally, the REIT expects a lease-up NOI of approximately $40 million in 2019. A high occupancy is expected in 2019, but the REIT will tentatively lose its price-setting power later in 2019 due to continuing elevated supply levels. Even though it expects to deliver a better performance in 2019 compared to 2018, EQR remains cautious about the economic uncertainty brought on by global trade tensions, stock market volatility and government shutdowns.

My Take

Valuation for EQR isn't a compelling buy, but we are attracted to its strong balance sheet, stable revenue stream, and potential dividend growth potential. It's expected to pay out $2.24 in dividends in 2019 with forecasted AFFO of $2.99. It's currently trading at a premium to its peers but that's usually the case. We would invest in it more for short-term dividend boosts and long-term appreciation.

Its dividend yield is currently just shy of 3%, so dividend investors may shy away. However, with a payout ratio of just 75% for what we consider one of the premier apartment REITs, we see high potential for dividend boosts.

We are combining our Apartment REIT exposure with Class B and Class C owner Independence Realty Trust (IRT), which has a much more appealing dividend yield but a much higher payout ratio as well. In fact, the payout ratio is above 100%, which could be scaring some investors even though we see strong AFFO growth ahead that should relieve that high payout ratio burden.

We are changing the name of our service to reflect member feedback and strong influence from prospective subscribers. Our new service will include all of the features in our current service, plus: Tactical allocation strategies across all income-producing securities.

Investment ideas in REITs, Preferreds, Baby Bonds, Dividend Growth Stocks, High Dividend Stocks, and MLPs, ETFs and Closed-End Funds.

Fixed Income Strategies

Municipal Income ETFs and CEFs

Income Ideas by Equity Sector

High Yield Bond Funds

Four Portfolios Stable Monthly Income High Income Municipal Income Income Growth

Google Sheet Dashboards (Portfolios, Focus Lists) Start a FREE trial NOW

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.