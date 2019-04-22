What Will Revive Gold's Fortunes?

With gold coming under attack from the twin threats of a strengthening U.S. currency and dwindling safe-haven demand, investors are wondering what can revive interest in the metal. In today’s report, I’ll make the case that there are at least three economic threats which could easily resuscitate gold’s fortunes among safety-conscious investors. These threats include – but aren’t limited to – the still-fragile emerging markets, a weak eurozone economy, and a distant (but possible) scare in the U.S. equity market later this summer.

After closing lower for the fourth week in a row, the gold price is nearly six percent below its February peak and at its lowest level since late December. It has also given back more than half its gains since November and is decisively below two technically (and psychologically) important trend lines: the 50-day and 120-day moving averages. This represents a clear loss of the forward momentum which gold possessed earlier this year. It’s also an indication that the bulls have much work cut out for them if they are to regain control of gold’s intermediate-term trend.

Source: BigCharts

It’s not helping the bulls’ cause that gold’s currency component has continually weakened each month this year. With the U.S. dollar gaining in value after bottoming in early January, gold has had to contend with an increasingly strong headwind all year. Finally, after the latest rally in the dollar index began last month, gold could no longer hold up against the growing pressure of a stronger dollar and its upward trend was broken.

The dollar’s latest surge is reflected in the chart of the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) shown here. The dollar’s latest breakout is in large measure a consequence of the vast improvements to the U.S. economic outlook, as the jobless rate has hit multi-decade lows and retail sales numbers have recently improved. After the dark clouds hanging over the economy in previous months, mainly over fears surrounding the U.S.-China trade war, investors are feeling confident enough to shed some of their risk aversion by purchasing stocks and selling some of their gold holdings. The dollar is reflecting this growing confidence in the U.S. economy.

Source: BigCharts

It’s not just the price of gold which has suffered from investors’ change in strategy from defense to “risk on.” Gold mining and exploration companies have seen their share prices decline in the last couple of weeks as participants rotate out of gold stocks and into other segments of the market, including industrial and tech stocks. Below is the benchmark index used to track the performance of U.S. gold miners in the aggregate, the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU). This chart reflects the loss of upside momentum in recent weeks, as well as the loss of safety-related demand, as investors pursue riskier assets and (presumably) higher returns on their capital.

Source: BigCharts

An even better reflection of the liquidation pressure facing the gold stocks right now is shown below. This is my favorite measure of the internal strength of the gold stocks. It’s basically a 4-week rate of change of the new highs and lows of the 50 most actively traded U.S. and Canadian gold mining shares. This indicator reflects the demand for gold stocks and also shows the near-term path of least resistance for the gold miners in the aggregate.

Source: WSJ

As you can see from the above chart, gold mining stocks have recently been subject to a great deal of selling pressure with many of them making new lows on both a quarterly and yearly basis. With group internal momentum clearly in decline, investors should avoid the temptation to buy the gold stocks right now since the volatility risk is still too high. When this indicator reverses its downward trend, however, it will be safe to look for attractive buy candidates among the miners – especially those in a position of relative strength versus the gold price and the XAU index.

Now, let’s turn our attention to some factors that could potentially lead to renewed safe-haven buying interest in gold among investors. One such factor is the eurozone economy, which is still showing signs of weakness. As previously discussed, the latest Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) readings for Europe fell to 51.3 in April from 51.6 in March, according to HIS Markit. This is the lowest PMI level of the last three months. Although the latest data showed growth in German economic activity, the rest of the euro region saw its worst growth rate in six years. This tells us that there is still a basis for expecting a revival of concerns over the fragile state of the global economy in the coming months. Gold, in other words, hasn’t run out of fuel for another safety-related rebound.

There is also the possibility that the widely-hailed rebound in the emerging markets in recent months could be setting investors up for a major disappointment later this year. According to Tim Shirata of Guild Investment Management, there has been a revival of interest in emerging market stocks in just the last few weeks. Commenting on recent inflows into emerging markets, Shirata observed that in the year to date, total inflows to emerging market equity ETFs are up 6.2%. In the past 12 months, they are up 8.5% over the preceding 12-month period. Shirata also noted that hedge funds are “increasingly long emerging-market currencies, but have not reached ‘stretched’ levels.”

As is often the case with trades that become overcrowded, underperformance and disappointment are the end result. If the emerging markets fail to live up to investors’ increasingly optimistic expectations in the months ahead, gold will likely benefit from emerging market stock liquidations – as was the case last year.

Yet another possible stimulus to increase safe-haven demand for gold would be a weakening U.S. equity market this summer. While stocks are just below all-time highs during the latest earnings season, an undercurrent of weakness is visible below the surface of the Nasdaq market. Specifically, stocks in the healthcare sector have come under growing selling pressure in recent weeks and are visible in the form of increasing new 52-week lows on the Nasdaq exchange.

If this tech sector weakness continues and spills over into other market segments in the months ahead, it could easily serve as a catalyst for sector rotation out of high-risk tech stocks and into gold. This was the case last summer and into the end of 2018 as U.S. equities became increasingly weak under the strain of a weak emerging markets outlook and rising interest rates. You’ll recall that the gold price bottomed last August and gradually turned around in the months that followed as safe-haven demand for the metal increased.

Turning our attention to my favorite gold-tracking fund, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) fell under the benchmark $12.25 level on April 16 and has been under the threat of additional selling pressure ever since. Many traders regard $12.25 as having both technical and psychological significance as a chart support due to this level turning back three previous attempts by the sellers at pushing IAU below $12.25 (in January and again in March).

Source: BigCharts

Although IAU’s price is barely under $12.25 as of last week, it’s still under the more widely followed 50-day moving average on a weekly closing basis. That alone signals that its intermediate trend is in question, and the bears enjoy a technical advantage. In view of this, I recommend that ETF traders remain on the sidelines as we await the next confirmed immediate-term buy signal for IAU per the rules of my trading discipline.

While there are a number of potential catalysts for a revival of gold’s fortunes in the coming months, the most salient observation right now is that gold’s immediate-term trend is still weak. Gold’s biggest obstacle right now is the increasing strength of the U.S. dollar, and as long as the greenback is strong gold’s currency component will suffer. This in turn makes it difficult for gold to launch a sustained rally and will likely keep the metal’s price below its February high for an indeterminate period. We need to see a significant decline in the dollar index before gold’s next buy signal is confirmed. For now, a defensive stance is warranted as the gold bears enjoy a short-term advantage over the bulls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.