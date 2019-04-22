Motorhome Retirement March Update: 26 Dividends Received

Despite the difficulties of finding values in this market, the Motorhome Period remains on track.

Bought Walgreens Boots after it dropped, then it dropped again. I am not concerned.

A short review

We plan to retire at age 54 in July 2020 and roam the country in our motorhome for a few years before settling into one location. Our plan consists of different time periods, each with a different investment purpose. They are:

From age 54 to 59.5 we will not yet be able to withdraw from IRA's and will not have social security income. During this critical time period income will be limited to cash savings and income from a small portfolio. We will spend all or part of this time traveling the country in our Motorhome. I call this the Motorhome Period. From age 59.5 to 62 we can withdraw from IRAs but will not have social security income. From age 62 and older we can withdraw from IRAs and will have social security income. During this potentially long time period the plan must be more dynamic as we respond to market conditions.

First, I will update the totality of the holdings, and later, the progress on the Motorhome Period plan will be updated.

Activity

There were 26 dividends paid in March.

Dividend income was $3,948.74 which is an increase of 18% over March of 2018. First quarter income was $8,036 which is a 9% increase over the first quarter of 2018. However, this is short of my goal of a 10% increase this year.

There were two dividend increases.

The percent increase listed for EPD is a quarter over quarter number. EPD has been raising its dividend each quarter. The year over year increase is 2.3%.

There was one sale.

Proshares S&P 500 Div Arist (NOBL)

This fund invests in all dividend aristocrats. While there are some values within the group, the bulk of stocks in this fund are overvalued. I have been working this position down and buying higher yielding and more fairly valued individual stocks. In March I sold about one-third of the shares we had remaining.

Purchases

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

RY was the first stock added to the GrayBeard Retirement Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio. I wrote a concept introductory article and analyzed RY for admission to the portfolio here. I added to our RY holdings this month as I continued to scale into our position.

Reasons for purchasing are:

Its credit rating is better than A- (AA-).

Its yield is greater than 2.9%.

Its market capitalization is greater than $5 billion.

Its dividends have a track record of growth and are well covered.

Its volatility is lower than the S&P 500.

It is not overvalued.

Additionally, the company is conservatively financed, has a strategy for growth and capital to execute without deteriorating credit quality, and operates in a favorable business environment.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

BNS was admitted to the Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio and we purchased shares in February.

BNS Its credit rating is better than A-. (A+).

Its yield is greater than 2.9%. (4.5%).

Its market capitalization is greater than $5 billion. ($69 billion).

Its dividend growth is acceptable at 6%-7% long term average.

The last recession saw a dividend freeze but no cut. The payout ratio is about 46%, mid-range of management's target of 40%-50%.

Its volatility over the last year is more of a buying opportunity than an inherent problem because the long-term volatility is low.

It is priced at fair value, probably a little lower.

Also, BNS is known as Canada's international bank. It is taking steps to revamp its international portfolio by selling non-core assets and focusing on key growth areas. This gives them opportunities for more growth than other Canadian banks. They are conservatively financed and operate in a friendly Canadian regulatory environment for 56% of their revenues.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

I increased our holdings when the P/E dropped to 10 in March. Then in early April, WBA reported disappointing earnings and lowered guidance. Despite the disappointing earnings, I am not concerned. Revenues were actually up and while this year is/will be a difficult one for WBA, I expect them to return to growth in 2020-2021. Meanwhile, we'll get paid over 3% while waiting. Below is a FastGraphs chart of WBA graphically showing the significant undervaluation.

The motorhome period

From age 54 to 59.5 we will not yet be able to withdraw from IRA's and will not have social security income. During this critical time period income will be limited to cash savings and income from a small portfolio. We will spend all or part of this time traveling the country in our Motorhome. I call this the Motorhome Period. This time frame has its own plan. You can read about it here. The discussion of the Motorhome plan starts about one third the way through the article.

All activity in this portfolio is included in the review of the total portfolio above. The composition and income from the high yield portfolio is summarized in the figure below.

The annualized income in this account increased from $6,345 last month to $6,459 as a result of replacing some NOBL shares with shares of BNS and RY and a dividend increase from EPD. This income will be used with cash savings to fund the Motorhome Period. There is more cash in this account than I would like. It is getting difficult to find fairly valued reliable dividend stocks in this market. I will continue to look for opportunities in the market, but I will remain patient until I find them. The plan calls for the annual income from this account to be about $7,700 by the time we retire but I would like for it to be closer to $10,000. I created the following table to track the progress of the plan. Included in the cash savings are the 401-k accounts as we will withdraw our 401-k accounts penalty free in the year we turn 55. You can read about our plan for avoiding the penalty here. The description starts a few paragraphs into the article.

The table shows that income is on plan but the total months of retirement funded is one month ahead of plan due to some additional savings and an unexpected employer match in my 401-k.

