Biotech News Recap: Pressure On Shares Of Novartis Continues Following Zolgensma Patient Death

Novartis (NVS): The stock has been tumbling after the company announced interim data from the Phase 2 STR1VE trial of Zolgensma/AVXS-101 in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1. While it's true that prolonged event-free survival and rapid increase in CHOP-INTEND scores were encouraging, this was overshadowed by a second patient death that was deemed "possibly related to treatment" by the investigator. Specifically, the six-month-old patient experienced a severe respiratory infection followed by neurological complications. An autopsy already has been performed and results will be disclosed when they are ready.

Readers might recall that Novartis acquired AveXis last year for a whopping price tag of $8.7 billion. For some this was hard to justify considering a small patient population and launch that could have several obstacles along the way, including the high price tag of $4 million or so that Novartis hopes to charge. Zolgensma is thought to have peak sales potential of $1 billion to $2 billion, and I'll be interested to see how the May PDUFA turns out. Several scenarios are possible (getting the green light, delay, FDA taking cautious stance and requesting more time or even more patients, etc). It can't be denied that data so far is encouraging, with 95% of patients alive and event free (as of Sept. 27) vs. the 50% expected (derived from natural history). Likewise, CHOP-INTEND scores rose by an average of 7 points one month after gene transfer and 11.8 months three months after gene transfer, which was similar to CHOP-INTEND achievement by Cohort 2 in the pivotal START trial.

Novartis hasn't been the only one affected by this turn of events, as partner Regenxbio (RGNX) is down by more than 10% as I write this, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) is receiving a decent bump as it could be a beneficiary of any setbacks its competitors experience (partner Biogen reported full-year 2018 Spinraza sales of $1.724 billion).

Other News of Note

AxoGen (AXGN): The company announced completion of the planned blinded interim analysis for its RECON study (will support the submission of a biologic license application to the FDA for Avance Nerve Graft). Based on interim results a one-time enrollment expansion was recommended (increasing by 50 subjects to total target of 220 with completion of enrollment expected in summer of 2020).

Gritstone Oncology (GRTS): The stock received a boost after the company announced positive feedback from the FDA, namely that the SLATE phase 1 study may be accelerated by up to six months vs. prior expectations by leveraging pre-clinical data generated for the original GRANITE investigational new drug application (based on similarities between the two therapies). The phase 1 study will evaluate SLATE in combination with immune checkpoint blockade for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including metastatic lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and colorectal cancer. Early data from the first part of both phase 1 trials is expected in Q4.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC): The company announced publication of a paper in Nature Cell Biology that describes how tumor cells engage specific stromal components (including E-selectin) for propagation and outgrowth. This provides further support for the clinical study in breast cancer patients with bone metastasis that was recently announced by the company. In preclinical animal models of human breast cancer, inhibition of E-selectin with uproleselan prevented bone metastases progression and significantly lessened bone metastases-associated bone degradation. I've written on the company multiple times in the past and continue to believe it's significantly undervalued with several elements of derisking and downside cushion, as treatment with uprolesalan already has been shown to result in strikingly high remission rates, improved overall survival and duration of survival in AML patients.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN): While dated, it's still worth pointing out that a regulatory filing disclosed CEO John Walker's purchase of 100,000 shares of common stock on April 11 at $3.50 per share. A recent secondary offering has provided them some breathing room and NDA filing for Qtrypta (M207) is expected in the fourth quarter (has decent potential as an acute treatment for migraine patients). It's also worth noting that in the previous quarter Steve Elms (managing partner of Aisling Capital) joined the board of directors.

Eli Lilly (LLY): The company announced that Taltz met the primary and all major secondary endpoints in COAST-X (phase 3 study evaluating safety and efficacy for the treatment of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis in patients who are biologic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug-naive). Importantly, there were no new safety signals. Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at scientific meetings and publication in peer-reviewed journals later in the year (regulatory submission expected as well).

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)- The company announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has established a unique, product-specific billing code (J-code) for BELRAPZO, otherwise known as bendamustine 500mL hydrochloride injection. The J-code will become effective at the beginning of July and BELRAPZO will be sold as of June 3.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP): The company announced change of primary efficacy endpoint for the ongoing RESOLVE-1 phase 3 trial for systemic sclerosis following a Type C meeting with the FDA. The primary endpoint will now be the American College of Rheumatology Combined Response Index in diffuse cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis (ACR CRISS) score at Week 52 as opposed to change in modified Rodnan Skin core (mRSS). Completion of the trial remains on track for the first half of 2020.

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP): The company dosed its first patient with HPN536 in a phase 1/2a study focused on ovarian cancer. The drug candidate targets mesothelin (expressed on malignant cells of several cancers including ovarian, pancreatic carcinoma, mesothelioma, non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer and others). HPN536 is the company's second product to enter the clinic and is based on its Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform which recruits a patient's own immune cells to destroy tumors.

