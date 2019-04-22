Evaluating Network-1 Technologies' Biotech Investment

Introduction

Network-1 Technologies (NTIP) is a nano-cap patent company that has primarily focused on monetizing technology patents. I have written about NTIP before and while I am patiently waiting for my primary investment thesis to play out I have decided to do a deeper dive into the company's recent investment in ILiAD Biotechnology, a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to the prevention and treatment of human disease caused by Bordetella pertussis (also known as whooping cough). ILiAD's primary drug candidate is a pertussis vaccine booster named BPZE1 that is currently in the midst of Phase 2 drug trials. I am going to focus this article on the financial implications of NTIP's investment, but for those who want to dive deeper into the history and science behind the BPZE1 vaccine, this presentation by ILiAD's CEO in 2014 gives a good overall summary. I believe that by thinking about a few key numbers, an NTIP investor can map out a range of possible scenarios and assess the value of NTIP's stake in ILiAD in probabilistic terms.

NTIP's Stake in ILiAD

To begin, it is important to understand how NTIP is invested in ILiAD. Looking at NTIP's latest 10-k, we can see the following:

" The investment by us is part of a financing of up to approximately $15,200,000 of Class C units of ILiAD, consisting of two tranches. We made an initial investment of $2,500,000 to purchase 1,111,111 Class C units at $2.25 per unit and we also received five-year warrants to purchase 366,666 Class C units at an exercise price of $2.75 per unit. In addition, we are obligated to invest an additional $2,500,000 to purchase 943,396 Class C units at $2.65 per unit (and will also receive additional five-year warrants to purchase 311,320 Class C units at an exercise price of $3.50 per unit) upon ILiAD receiving, on or before December 31, 2019, an "allowed-to-proceed" notification from the FDA for a Phase 2b clinical study."

NTIP estimates that if the criteria for the second tranche investment are met, NTIP will own 10.7% of ILiAD, not including their warrants which would allow them obtain more shares. In addition, NTIP has human capital invested in ILiAD, with CEO Corey Horowitz joining ILiAD's Board of Managers at the time of the initial investment in December 2018.

How Big is ILiAD's Target Market

Using ILiAD's website as a reference, in 2017 global sales of pertussis vaccines in the adult market (BPZE1 will be given to adults if approved) were over $1.3 billion.

ILiAD estimates that the global market demand will continue to increase, reaching $2 billion by 2022:

It is in ILiAD's best interest to put a high estimate on vaccine growth, so we can take the $2 billion number with a grain of salt and use it in our "best case" scenarios.

It is important when thinking about the addressable market to also consider what percentage of that market ILiAD will be able to capture if its vaccine is approved. ILiAD's CEO references three other major pertussis vaccines currently in the marketplace, though if you buy into the company's view that their BPZE1 is superior to existing product offerings (with higher protection rates for those that receive the vaccine and dramatically less chance to infect others shortly after the vaccine is administered), it is conceivable that ILiAD would be able to take substantial market share from competitors.

BPZE1's Clinical Approval Probabilities

I recently came across a paper published in the Oxford periodical "Biostatistics" that I found incredibly interesting (the paper was one of the major drivers for me to write this article). The paper analyzed the results of over 400,000 clinical trials conducted from 2000 to 2015 and provides statistical breakdowns of a trial being successful at different clinical stages. The paper is worth a read for anyone interested in biotech investing, but the relevant portion for ILiAD is the section on the success rates of vaccine trials. Referencing "Table 2" in the article, we can see that success rates for vaccine trials are particularly high, with the probability of successfully completing a Phase 2 trial being between 54-58% and the probability of a vaccine moving from Phase 2 through to approval being between 40-42%. These probabilities are averages compiled by the researchers, and I admit my medical knowledge is virtually zero so I am unable to assess whether BPZE1's chances of success are higher or lower than 'average', but the paper does give us at least a ballpark probability of success.

Will ILiAD Need to Dilute Shareholders?

Towards the end of the ILiAD CEO's presentation that I referenced earlier in the article, he outlines the timetable for the BPZE1 trials and its potential approval.

NTIP's investment in ILiAD was part of ILiAD's "C round" of funding, which is predicted to be sufficient to fund the Phase 2 trials. This would imply that ILiAD would need to complete an additional round of funding to pay for the Phase 3 clinical trials. The exact cost of funding Phase 3 trials is unknown, but if we again look to averages for an estimate, a study in late 2018 estimated that the median cost to complete Phase 3 trials is $19 million. If NTIP's roughly two million shares would represent 10.7% of ILiAD's shares at the end of 2019, then it would follow that there are roughly twenty million shares outstanding. At a price of $2.65/share, which is the rate at which NTIP has agreed to buy shares for their second investment tranche, an additional seven million shares would need to be issued to fund the Phase 3 trials, diluting the current share count by about 36%. Excluding warrants, NTIP would then own about 6.9% of the shares outstanding. If you want to consider the situation where NTIP does exercise their warrants, they would then increase their share count to 2.68 million and own roughly 9% of total shares.

I will again highlight that these are rough estimates based on averages and imprecise details. Presumably, if Phase 2 trials are successful then shares of the company should command a higher price and perhaps ILiAD could reach $19 million by issuing fewer shares. In the "Valuation Scenarios" section below, we can use these estimates to build out a range of possible outcomes for NTIP.

Potential Future Products

For the scope of this article I am choosing to focus almost exclusively on the BPZE1 booster for adults, but it is worth noting that ILiAD is in the preclinical stage with two additional products: a variation of BPZE1 that could be administered to infants and an asthma therapy that was developed from the core BPZE1 technology. Expanding their market to include infant vaccinations would almost triple ILiAD's addressable market, and if their adult booster is approved it would seem likely that their infant vaccine would also be approved if the core technology was effective. I am not going to include these early pipeline products in my valuation scenarios, other than to say that in the most optimistic scenarios these future products would be icing on the proverbial cake.

Valuation Scenarios

I hope I have made it clear by this point that putting an exact number on the present value of NTIP's investment in ILiAD is virtually impossible. Instead, I invite the reader to use the data above to create a range of possible scenarios. The most pessimistic situation is the easiest to calculate; if BPZE1 is not approved for use, NTIP will own 10.7% of a virtually worthless company and lose their $2.5-$5 million investment.

An optimistic scenario might be that BPZE1 is approved for adult use by 2022, ILiAD captures something like 40% of a $2 billion market and NTIP owns 9% of ILiAD shares. This scenario results in NTIP being entitled to $72 million of revenue in 2022. At a discount rate of 10%, that revenue would be worth about $54 million today. In this scenario where we know BPZE1 is approved, if we apply a conservative P/S ratio of 2, then one could argue that NTIP's stake in ILiAD is worth over $100 million, which is not a bad outcome for a $5 million investment. If we apply a 40% probability to BPZE1 being approved, then we are still looking at a quite lucrative $43 million.

Finally, lets consider a scenario where we accept a 40% probability of BPZE1 being approved, but the business dynamics don't play out especially well. I will assume that ILiAD only takes 25% of the pertussis vaccine market, the total addressable market remains flat at $1.3 billion, and NTIP's stake in the company is diluted down to 7%. In this scenario, NTIP's discounted share of 2022 revenue is only about $6.8 million. With a P/S of 2, the investment still has a present value of about $13.6 million. I should note that the median P/S of major drug manufacturers is around 4, so a P/S of 2 is quite conservative in the first place.

Readers are free to plug in their own sets of assumptions based on their own viewpoints and research. The rough outline for a present-value estimate would be:(Estimated Addressable Market)*(Estimated ILiAD Market Share)*(Probability BPZE1 is Approved)*(NTIP's Diluted % Ownership of ILiAD)*(1/(1+DiscountRate^3)*(Estimated P/S Ratio)

Conclusion

My initial reaction was negative when it was first announced that NTIP was investing in a biotech company, but after digging more into the details of ILiAD I admit I am becoming more comfortable with the investment. My primary reason for investing in NTIP is their other intellectual property and what I hope to be imminent favorable court rulings, and it is still more likely than not that the BPZE1 trials will be unsuccessful. If BPZE1 is eventually approved, however, just about any set of assumptions you use results in an enormous return on investment for NTIP. I would be curious to hear from other investors who have a better understanding of the biotech sector, but it seems like once again NTIP is finding ways to expose itself to high upside catalysts with minimal downside risk.

