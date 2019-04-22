Publicis: Epsilon Acquisition Benefits Outweigh The Risks

Transaction price implies an 8.2X EV/EBITDA, which is relatively inexpensive to past industry acquisitions with median EV/EBITDA of 11X.

The acquisition will expand the company’s current product offerings; Epsilon’s proprietary database will further its strategy to become a one-stop shop for marketing and advertising services.

Investment Summary

Investors may consider investing in Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) (OTCQX:PGPEF) shares prior to finalizing their game-changing acquisition of Epsilon – a data marketing business – in 3Q 2019. Publicis will acquire the company from Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) for a net consideration of $3.95 billion – which appears relatively inexpensive compared to past industry acquisitions.

The transaction is accretive from the get-go, leading to a 10% increment in net profit in FY 2020. More importantly, Publicis will have access to Epsilon’s proprietary database which would boost their current offering and fast track their plan to become the preferred one-stop shop for various marketing and advertising services.

Proposed Acquisition

Earlier this month, Paris-based Publicis Groupe, one of the leading marketing and communications companies in the world, disclosed that it entered an agreement with Alliance Data Systems to acquire the Epsilon business for a cash consideration of $4.4 billion ($3.95 billion net of tax assets). The transaction is expected to be finalized by 3Q 2019.

Why the Acquisition Makes Sense…

Epsilon is a data marketing and technology company that offers various services, mainly offering solutions to companies to enhance the collection, storage, and analysis of first-party data. The goal of these tools and services is to provide effective and efficient marketing campaigns for their clients, with a focus on driving client engagement, loyalty, and better marketing decisions.

According to the chairman & CEO of Publicis Groupe, the transaction will unlock technology and expertise to complement their existing product offering in creativity, media and business transformation, which will allow their clients to dominate the competition and consequently improve their clients’ profits.

Recall that in the March 2018 Investor Day, management outlined to investors that their 3-year strategy will focus on becoming a “one-stop” shop solutions provider to their clients on various disciplines directly related to consumer acquisition, loyalty, and retention. Further to this announcement, Publicis has been making strides in acquiring digital technology companies, albeit not as large in scale as the proposed Epsilon transaction.

In our view, the Epsilon acquisition will be game-changing for them since it would help them achieve the 3-year goal via a faster route. The transaction is expected to expand their products and services portfolio (i.e., personalized targeted advertising and data expertise) that could be sold directly to their clients, in addition to boosting their proprietary database of IDs, behavioral and transactional data that Epsilon manages. Moreover, we believe that there is strong potential for Publicis to globalize Epsilon’s business with cost synergies in shared services and real estate set to drive the deal economics.

It seems there has been a foray of acquisitions in the industry. For instance, this move also coincides with recent transactions where Interpublic Group (IPG) bought a data marketing company Acxiom in July 2018 for $2.2 billion and Dentsu Inc. (OTCPK:DNTUF) (OTCPK:DNTUY) acquired Happy Marketer in February 2019. These companies echo a similar rationale for the acquisitions – to help their clients better target ads and minimize reliance on tools provided by advertising giants, Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB).

…But What About the Purchase Price?

Based on the company’s disclosures, the Epsilon net acquisition price of $3.95 billion translates to an 8.2X multiple based on FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $485 million. Our research shows that the acquisition multiple is significantly below the median EV/EBITDA of 11X on marketing agencies’ notable transactions over the last 17 years.

It is also important to highlight that the acquisition will not stretch the company’s finances since the company’s free cash flow of $2.17 billion implies that they could finance the transaction using just a year or two's worth of FCF. Moreover, the company has sufficient financial flexibility to raise money from other sources, as reflected by its net debt-to-equity of 0.24X.

Having said this, it looks like that the transaction is financially feasible for two reasons: 1) purchase price appears inexpensive relative to other similar transactions in the past, and 2) the company has enough financial resources to proceed with the transaction and then some.

How will Epsilon Impact Publicis’ financials?

We expect Epsilon to provide incremental cash flows and profitability from the get-go. Our FY 2020 estimates reveal that an additional $1.93 billion in revenues and $132 million in net profit, or 18% and 10% increment, respectively. However, the incremental profitability comes at the expense of a higher net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.3X, although the leverage seems acceptable in our view.

Do note that the above assumptions do not incorporate future revenue and cost synergies.

Revenue Synergies: There are cross-selling opportunities for various products, as well as the potential for international expansion. Additionally, Epsilon’s services could be valuable as it would generate more active leads for the company, which could not easily be quantified until Epsilon is integrated into the company’s business.

Cost Synergies: Another source of upside is on the cost side through back-office integration and a decline in third-party costs for their related activities. Moreover, management has estimated cost reduction benefits of $67 million at Epsilon.

Finally, gaining access to the Epsilon database and digital know-how could also accelerate growth in its new digital business in the long run.

Impacting Publicis’ Risk Profile…

Integration Risk – Following the failure of the Sapient acquisition due to poor integration, it is not out of the question that the Epsilon transaction may encounter the same fate. It is, however, noteworthy that Epsilon seems to be a closer fit in terms of both business model and culture to Publicis, which lessens integration risk. Also, we think the relatively cheap acquisition price helps account for any integration difficulties.

Leverage – As Publicis' balance sheet is already underlevered, we do not see the acquisition deteriorating the company’s balance sheet. Accordingly, the additional bank debt on Publicis’ balance sheet does not concern us.

Operational Risks such as Privacy concerns and Client exposure. As the owner of sizable data assets, Epsilon is exposed to any change in the regulatory landscape – in particular, the GDPR or the upcoming E-privacy regulations in Europe. In addition, Epsilon has significant exposure to Autos. While this could be a risk as the auto cycle nears its peak, we think it is unlikely that auto companies would cut their digital marketing and data analytics budget in the short run.

Conclusion

All in all, we believe that the Epsilon acquisition will provide incremental benefits to Publicis' business, supporting their strategy to expand their current product and services offering. While there are certainly transactional risks, we believe that the benefits will most likely outweigh the risks in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.