Lumber - What A Difference A Year Makes

Lumber is one of the most illiquid commodities that trade on the futures markets. Many market participants in the lumber and construction business complain that the lack of liquidity makes the futures market virtually useless as a hedging vehicle. However, I view lumber futures as a benchmark even though it is untradable.

Lumber is one of the critical industrial commodities. The price of crude oil can tell us a lot about the global economic condition because expansion tends to lead to increasing demand while contraction often means that demand for the energy commodity declines. Copper is an essential barometer of the Chinese economy as the world's most populous nation and second largest marketplace in GDP is the leading consumer of the red metal. Just like oil and copper are economic indicators, so is the lumber market. Lumber is essential when it comes to construction, and the rise or fall for new home construction and higher of lower interest rates can push the price of wood higher or lower. I look at the oil, copper, and lumber futures markets as a three-legged stool that together can tell us a lot about the state of the global economy and often provide cues about the future. While oil and copper are liquid markets, lumber is a benchmark that I look to for information rather than profitable opportunities.

While the lumber futures market suffers from a lack of liquidity, Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is both a REIT and a company whose fortunes rise and fall with the price of wood. With lumber trading at close to its low, WY could be an excellent candidate to add to your portfolio at its current price level.

One year since the all-time high

We are coming up on the first anniversary of the record high in the lumber futures market.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, before 2017, the highest price lumber ever rose to was $493.50 per 1,000 board feet in early 1993. Almost a quarter of a century later, the price finally put in a new peak when in 2017 it hit the $500 level. Last May, the price of lumber exploded to a high at $659 per 1,000 board feet. A combination of factors pushed the price of wood to the highs. A surge of new homes construction in the US increased demand as low interest rates supported the housing market. At the same time, trade issues between the US and Canada and the NAFTA agreement caused supply concerns as lots of wood comes across the northern border of the United States from the Canadian timberlands. The price of lumber had been moving steadily higher since September 2015 when the price reached a bottom at $214.40. At the high, the price of wood more than tripled in fewer than three years.

In May, after reaching a peak that was $$165.50 above the 1993 high, gravity hit the lumber market like a ton of bricks.

A brutal correction

The price of lumber not only suffered a correction, but it fell like a stone off the side of a cliff.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the price of illiquid lumber futures plunged, and by October, just five months after the peak, the price probed under the $300 per 1,000 board feet level. The fear of higher interest rates caused a slowdown in new home construction that resulted in a decline in demand for the wood that is an essential building block for infrastructure. Lumber may have more than tripled in value in two years and eight months, but it more than halved in value in only five short months. Commodities often take the stairs higher and an elevator to the downside during corrections, but lumber did not wait for the elevator cab to arrive; instead, the industrial commodity chose to take the elevator shaft.

Recovery in wood runs out of steam on the upside on the back of fears of higher rates

After touching just below the $300 per 1,000 board feet level, lumber spent almost three months consolidating between the $300 and $370 level before it mounted an attempt at a recovery that took the price of wood to a high at $453.90 in early February. Even though seasonality favors demand for construction materials at the end of the winter, the price declined steadily since the February peak and was trading at $324.90 on the nearby May futures contract on Monday, April 22 after the long holiday weekend. The price of lumber was only $25 above the October low at the end of last week.

Lumber rallied as the Fed backed off their hawkish path when it comes to monetary policy in 2018. After hiking the Fed Funds rate by four times last year for a total increase of a full percentage point, the central bank canceled rate hikes for 2019 and cut their forecast for 2020 in half to only one 25 basis point increase in the short-term rate. At the same time, the central bank announced the rote program of quantitative tightening to reduce the Fed's swollen balance sheet because of the legacy of quantitative easing in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis would come to an end in September 2019. It is likely that a less hawkish approach to interest rate policy in early 2019 helped to boost the price of lumber futures to over $450. The market had become overenthusiastic with a return to an accommodative Fed and expected that their next move could be a cut in interest rates. The latest word from the minutes of the last FOMC meeting did not indicate that any such rate cut is on the horizon which caused bonds to drop, rates to move higher which has likely weighed on the price of lumber futures over the recent weeks. As of the end of last week, the price of lumber had declined for five consecutive weeks and last traded at over $400 in mid-March.

Lumber is back in the buy zone

The US economy continues to display moderate strength. GDP growth is on a positive trajectory and unemployment is at the lowest level in decades. Despite all of the political divisiveness in the US, economic conditions indicate a continuation of growth. At the same time, progress on trade negotiations with China could mean that a deal is on the horizon which could boost not just US, but global economic growth over the coming months.

The administration continues to push for lower interest rates which should provide support for housing prices and new home construction. At the same time, tax reform has created a situation where the demand for new homes in tax-favorable states in the US like Florida and Nevada continues to support the need for lumber. While lumber is not likely to revisit the price level seen last year at this time, a new low is probably not in the cards for the wood market. With lumber futures prices back close to the October low, it may be an excellent time to add some wood to your portfolio.

WY is a company that offers yield and capital growth

I would never recommend a long position in the lumber futures market as it tends to be a roach motel. Investors and traders can get into positions but getting out alive is often another story because of the lack of liquidity and potential for extreme price gaps on the up and the downside.

Meanwhile, Weyerhaeuser Company has a reasonable correlation with the price of wood. The corporate profile for the company that acts as a real estate investment trust in the lumber market states:

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

Unlike the lumber futures market, WY is a highly liquid stock with a market cap of $19.32 billion and over 4.6 million shares changing hands each session.

The price path of WY shares has a reasonable correlation with the lumber market but is a lot less volatile. Lumber rose from $214.40 on late 2015 to $659 in May 2019 as it posted a gain of over 200%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that WY stock hit bottom in early 2016 at $22.06 and rose to a high at $38.39 last June, a rise of 74% over the period. When lumber fell from $659 last May to $299.90 in October, it lost 54.5% of its value. WY declined from $38.39 in June to a low at $20.52 in late December or 46.5%. While the loss in WY stocks was not far from the percentage decline in the price of lumber, the selling in the stock market during the final quarter of last year likely exacerbated the losses in WY stock. Since the low in lumber last October, the price of wood has recovered by 8.3% as of the beginning of this week while WY shares were 24.7% off its late 2018 bottom which is more a function of the recovery in stocks than in the price of lumber.

The long-term correlation between the price of lumber and WY stock likely means that a recovery in the price of wood would push the stock higher from its current level. Moreover, WY shares pay a juicy dividend of 5.16% at its current price level which is an attractive yield while waiting for capital appreciation.

As May is just two weeks away, the lumber market looks a lot different in 2019 than it did in 2018. However, this year, the prospects for a continuation of economic growth in the United States and the potential for a trade deal with China could boost the demand for industrial commodities and lumber is one of the benchmarks for that sector of the raw materials market. WY shares offer value at their current price level.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is trading WY shares from the long side