A Deep-Dive Into Duke Energy's Fundamentals For Dividend Investors

While I believe the stock is likely to trade higher in 2019, there are better options for dividend investors within and across sectors.

Introduction

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is currently trading at $89.14 and yields 4.17%. My M.A.D Assessment gives DUK a Dividend Strength score of 68 and a Stock Strength score of 42.

This article will present and discuss why I believe that dividend investors shouldn't add more shares of Duke Energy Corporation for the foreseeable future. While you should consider holding an existing position, I prefer the Southern Company (SO). You can read my analysis of SO here.

Duke Energy Corp. operates regulated utilities across the US. The company distributes electricity and gas to its customers and engages in three segments: electric utilities and infrastructure, gas utilities and infrastructure, and commercial renewables.

My analysis will revolve around two pillars: dividend strength and stock strength.

What is the difference between dividend strength and stock strength? Stocks with high dividend strength scores are particularly suited for dividend investors. Whereas stocks with high stock strength are likely to be good picks for capital gain investors.

It follows that the best stocks for dividend investors are usually those which rank well for both dividend strength & stock strength.

Dividend Strength

A strong dividend stock is one that will a) most certainly continue to pay you a decent dividend and b) one that will likely raise its dividend regularly.

Thus, it makes sense that my assessment of dividend strength takes into account both dividend safety and dividend potential.

To assess dividend safety, I will look at payout ratios and coverage ratios. Dividend potential will be estimated by taking a close look at the company's dividend yield & historical growth as well as its income statement performance.

Dividend Safety

Duke Energy Corporation has an earnings payout ratio of 97%. This makes DUK's payout ratio better than only 16% of dividend stocks.

I then look at cash flow payout ratio which is dividends in relation to operating cash flow. By looking at cash flow payout as well as earnings payout, I get a better grip of the company's ability to pay its dividend. DUK pays 37% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 31% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe Duke Energy Corporation's payout ratio to be somewhat worrying. The cash flow from operations is sufficient to cover the dividend, and for that reason, I doubt it will be cut. But as we can see with the negative free cash flow, the high levels of CAPEX mean the company needs to always increase its debt load or issue equity to expand.

31/12/2014 31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 Dividends $3.11 $3.18 $3.38 $3.50 $3.64 Net Income $2.66 $4.05 $3.11 $4.36 $3.76 Payout Ratio 112% 80% 109% 81% 97% Cash From Operations $10.96 $9.39 $7.65 $9.47 $9.88 Payout Ratio 30% 35% 46% 39% 37% Free Cash Flow $-0.28 $-0.74 $-4.35 $-4.86 $-5.91 Payout Ratio -1073% -424% -78% -72% -62%

We want to make sure the company makes sufficient income to cover both its interest and debt service multiple times.

DUK has an interest coverage ratio of 8x which is better than 75% of stocks. This level of coverage is satisfying.

The company makes enough to service its total debt payments once. This is a better debt service coverage ratio than 18% of stocks.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like DUK's dividend, while being safe, is somewhat stretched. The company is a cash cow and generates lots of operating cash flow, making a dividend cut unlikely. However, like all utilities, it is capital intensive and finances the capital expenditure through debt. It can afford to do this due to its privileged position as a regulated utility.

Dividend Potential

Next, we look at the stock's potential to pay us a decent dividend which grows at a satisfying rate.

Duke Energy Corporation has a dividend yield of 4.17% which is better than 82% of dividend stocks. The dividend grew 4% during the last 12 months which is higher than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 3%.

During the last 3 years, the company's revenues have grown at a 2% CAGR, while net income has decreased at a -2% CAGR. For a company to continue paying a growing dividend in the foreseeable future, it needs to keep growing both the top and bottom lines.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, DUK's dividend has weak dividend potential.

Dividend Summary

DUK has a dividend strength score of 68/100.

While I doubt that Duke's dividend will be cut anytime soon, future dividend growth seems bleak. I would be surprised to see dividend increases be any higher than 4% and wouldn't be surprised to see the growth to reduce to a 2-3% rate in future years.

Stock Strength

Focusing only on dividends is a mistake which many dividend investors have made in the past. While companies which pay stable and growing dividends usually fare quite well, one would be foolish to not look closely at the fundamentals.

Four main factors dictate stock performance: value, momentum, financial strength, and earnings quality.

I look at these factors separately and jointly to assess the quality of the company which I'm considering investing in.

Value

Put plainly, undervalued stocks fare better than overvalued stocks. Value can be quantitatively assessed by looking at ratio such as P/E, P/S, P/CFO, and shareholder yield. Depending on the stock's ratio, I assign it a value score out of 100.

DUK has the following value ratios:

P/E: 23.71x

P/S: 2.64x

P/CFO: 9.02x

Dividend yield: 4.17%

Buyback yield: -3.86%

Combined shareholder yield: 0.31%.

Based on these ratios, DUK is more undervalued than 65% of stocks, which I find sufficient. It doesn't place the stock in bargain territory, but by no means is the stock extremely overvalued.

Value Score: 65/100

Furthermore, I like to draw PE lines over the stock chart, like Peter Lynch used to do back in his day. Doing so gives investors an idea of the stock's valuation range as a multiple of earnings.

As you can see, DUK is currently trading slightly above its historical average PE. This limits upside potential and could indicate that an entry at these prices might not be ideal.

Momentum

The trend is your friend. Many investors mistakenly believe that buying trending stocks is reserved to growth investors.

Nothing could be more wrong. Since stocks which have been going down will likely continue to go down and those which are going up are more likely to continue to increase, one could argue that purchasing on the way down generally isn't the best strategy.

Duke Energy Corporation trades at $89.14 and is up 4.14% in the last 3 months, 9.70% in the last 6 months, and 13.87% in the last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 70% of stocks, which is satisfying. The company has outperformed the S&P 500 by 600 basis points during the past 12 months, although the stock is yet to reach its December highs in 2019.

Nonetheless, Duke is in the top 30% of stocks as far as momentum is concerned, making it likely to continue appreciating throughout 2019.

Momentum score: 70/100

Financial Strength

Companies which are financially sound don't need to increase their leverage dramatically; they also produce high amounts of cash flow in relation to their liabilities.

They also tend to outperform those which are not financially sound. Furthermore, rapid increase in leverage might indicate problems down the line, especially for dividend investors.

DUK has a debt/equity ratio of 2.3, which is better than 33% of stocks. Liabilities have increased by 6% during the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 7.1% of liabilities.

This makes DUK more financially sound than only 35% of U.S. listed stocks.

Financial Strength Score: 35/100

The company's high levels of financial leverage shake the company's financial strength somewhat. Utility stocks allow themselves to jack financial leverage on top of operational leverage because of the reliability of their revenues through good and bad markets. Their near "monopoly" status gives them the liberty to comfortably take on more leverage than others, and therefore, the financial strength score underestimates the company's true potential.

I mostly invest in utilities as a defensive mechanism for my portfolio, moving in and out of them at various times of the business cycle.

Earnings Quality

Companies with high quality earnings will show low levels of accruals, they will also depreciate assets quickly, and their asset turnover is usually quite high.

DUK's total accruals to assets ratio of -0.1 are better than 53% of companies.

Each year depreciation is worth about 0.5% of capital expenditure, putting it ahead of 16% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.2 in revenue, which is better than 23% of stocks. Based on these findings, DUK has higher earnings quality than only 19% of stocks.

Earnings Quality Score: 19/100

Low depreciation to capital expenditure and low asset turnover hurts Duke's earnings quality. Investors should, however, look beyond the numbers and understand that this is constrained by the nature of the business. The quantitative assessment doesn't take into account the firm's regular predictable revenues.

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 42/100 which is quite weak. This is undermined by the high financial leverage the company allows itself, given its position as a regulated utility.

However, unlike the Southern Company, DUK doesn't present the combination of value and momentum required to make a strong case for buying more shares.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 68 and a stock strength of 42, Duke Energy Corporation is not a great choice for dividend investors.

I prefer the Southern Company, despite its higher debt to equity.

I wouldn't be surprised to see Duke's price rise some more in 2019 since it has good momentum, and for that reason, I would recommend current shareholders to hold the stock.

However, I wouldn't recommend adding any more shares or initiating a position right now.

Not that the dividend is likely to be cut, it isn't. Not that the yield isn't sufficient, it is. The problem comes from the fact that I can find other opportunities within the sector and across other sectors which will likely better serve dividend investors in the future.

