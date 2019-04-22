KCI Holdings Files For $100 Million IPO

KCIH is private equity-owned, has a significant debt load, and has produced uneven financial results in recent periods.

KCI Holdings has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may be as much as $500 million.

KCI Holdings (KCIH) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

Prior to completion of the offering, KCI will become the holding company of the business conducted by Acelity and its subsidiaries - Kinetic Concepts, Systagenix and Crawford Healthcare.

The firm has developed a range of wound healing acceleration and specialty surgery solutions.

KCIH has a lot of debt from its private equity ownership history and has posted uneven financial results in recent years.

Company & Technology

San Antonio, Texas-based KCI was founded in 1976 to improve patients’ lives and reduce healthcare costs by developing and commercializing solutions that accelerate wound healing and improve the outcome of surgical procedures.

Management is headed by Director and CEO R. Andrew Eckert, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO at Valence Health.

Acelity has developed a range of negative pressure wound therapy [NPWT], specialty surgical, and advanced wound dressing [AWD] solutions.

NPWT “is a therapeutic technique using a vacuum dressing to promote healing in acute or chronic wounds and enhance healing of second- and third-degree burns.” Source: Wikipedia

Kinetic Concepts was the first company to obtain an FDA market approval for a NPWT system in 1995.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

Source: Acelity

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the company’s NPWT product line accounted for $1.15 billion or 78.5% of the total revenue, a 4.5% year-over-year growth. Acelity’s primary NPWT solutions include the V.A.C.ULTA Therapy System and ACTIV.A.C. Therapy System.

The VAC ULTRA is an NPWT system with automated, controlled delivery and removal of wound dressings in the wound bed that can be used as a negative pressure source for use with some of KCI’s specialty surgical products.

In 2018, KCI’s specialty surgical product line accounted for $137.3 million or 9.3% of the total revenue, a 49.6% increase over 2017, and included the PREVENA and ABTHERA brands, marketed for use in an acute care setting.

The PREVENA Incision Management platform consists of “several patented configurations that manage closed surgical incisions, protecting the incision from external contamination while removing fluid and infectious material.”

The firms’ ABTHERA Open Abdomen Negative Pressure Therapy solution represents a temporary abdominal closure system for use in the management of patients with an open abdomen.

KCI’s AWD offerings accounted for $169.0 million or 11.5% of the company’s total revenue during the same year, representing a 32.3% growth over 2017. Some of the products include foams, collagens, alginates, antimicrobials, hydrocolloids, super-absorbents, as well as non-adherent layers among others.

Customer Acquisition

As of December 31st, 2018, KCI marketed its products through a directs sales organization in the US, consisting of over 900 employees, and globally through its international marketing network of 600 direct sales employees and 350 distribution partners.

The firm’s target markets include North America, Western Europe, Japan, and Australia.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been steadily increasing in recent years, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 54.7% 2017 53.1% 2016 50.9%

Sources: Company registration statement andIPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was quite low in the most recent year and negative in 2017, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 2018 0.2 2017 -0.1

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Global Market Insight, the global advanced wound care market was valued at $9.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $13.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2019 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the many benefits of improved wound dressings, such as shortened healing time and improved mobility, a growing number of surgical procedures and consequent increase in incidence of related wounds and infections, as well as the growing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic disorders.

The wound dressings market segment was valued at $5.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

During the same time period, the wound therapy devices segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%, as can be seen by the graphic below:

Major competitors that provide or are developing NPWT systems include:

Cardinal Health (CAH)

ConvaTec (CTEC.L)

Genadyne Biotechnologies

Medela

Smith & Nephew (SNN)

The Hartmann Group

Other major competitors that provide or are developing AWD products include:

3M Health Care

Coloplast (COLO-B.CO)

Mölnlycke Health Care

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

KCIH’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue and gross profit

Stable gross margin

Reduced operating profit

Uneven comprehensive income

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $1,468,000,000 10.1% 2017 $1,332,970,000 -4.7% 2016 $1,398,547,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $1,134,024,000 9.7% 2017 $1,033,655,000 -4.7% 2016 $1,084,328,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 77.25% 2017 77.55% 2016 77.53% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2018 $166,596,000 11.3% 2017 $181,506,000 13.6% 2016 $215,674,000 15.4% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) 2018 $ (142,574,000) 2017 $ 1,868,768,000 2016 $ (124,954,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $218,941,000 2017 $115,410,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $214.1 million in cash and $2.9 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $161.4 million.

IPO Details

KCIH intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options, although the ultimate amount may be as high as $500 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to redeem [an as-yet-undisclosed amount] of aggregate principal amount of the First Lien Notes, including applicable premiums. As of December 31, 2018, $590.0 million of the First Lien Notes were outstanding. In March 2019, we optionally redeemed $73.6 million aggregate principal amount of the First Lien Notes. The First Lien Notes mature on February 15, 2021 and bear interest at a rate of 7.875% per annum.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and BofA Merrill Lynch.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

