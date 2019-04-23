Copper Hangs In There - FCX And SCCO Are Barometers Of A Trade Deal

Many market participants look to the copper market as a barometer of global economic growth or contraction. Copper's nickname "Doctor Copper" comes from the metal's perceived ability to diagnose the state of global economic conditions. Copper reached a bottom in early 2016 along with many other raw material markets, but the price took off to the upside rising to a high at over $3.30 per pound in December 2017 and June 2018. However, the trade dispute between the US and China weighed on the price of the red metal and sent it down to below the $2.55 per pound level at the start of 2019.

China is the demand side of the equation for the copper market as the nonferrous metal is a building block for infrastructure around the globe. As the most populous nation in the world with the second leading GDP that continues to grow by over 6%, China's appetite for copper and other base metals has been ravenous.

Optimism over trade over recent weeks and months have led to a rebound in the price of copper which was above the $2.90 per pound level at the beginning of this week. The path of least resistance for the price of the red metal is likely to depend on the outcome of trade negotiations between the US and China. At the same time, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) and Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) are two copper producing companies whose share prices will move higher or lower with the price of copper over the coming weeks and months.

Copper sits above $2.90 per pound - it's all about trade for the red metal

The price of copper has been a steady barometer of the trade negotiations between the US and China over the recent weeks, and above the $2.90 level, it continues to display optimism that a deal is on the horizon.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of COMEX copper futures highlights that the red metal is now in wait and see mode, but at above $2.90 on the May contract on April 22, the red metal is still signaling that the prospects for economic growth are high. Technical indicators are in neutral territory on the short-term chart when it comes to both price momentum and relative strength which were both hovering at just below the 50 level. Open interest at 257,880 contracts as of April 18 has edged slightly higher in April. Daily historical volatility at 16.30% is holding steady as the daily price ranges reflect the news cycle. Optimism on trade lifts the price, and the lack of any news has caused it to drift lower over recent trading sessions.

LME stocks have increased

Warehouse inventories of metals like copper are one factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of the price. In mid-March, the amount of copper held in London Metal Exchange warehouses suddenly jumped.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the chart shows, LME copper inventories fell to a low at just over 110,000 metric tons in the middle of March, before rising to almost 200,000 tons. Over recent days, stocks have been edging lower and stood at 189,225 tons on April 18, not far off the recent peak.

Source: LME/Kitco

Meanwhile, the five-year chart displays that stocks have moved appreciably lower than levels seen in at the peaks in 2018, 2016 and 2015. Last year at this time, LME warehouses held over 350,000 tons of the red metal.

Despite the recent rise in LME copper stocks, they remain closer to the low than the high over the past half-decade.

COMEX stocks go the other way

While we witnessed a sudden increase in LME stocks over the past month, inventories on the COMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange have steadily declined over the past two months.

Source: LME/Kitco

The chart shows that COMEX copper inventories have declined from 70,000 metric tons to 37,497 tons as of the end of last week. The stockpile levels in both LME and COMEX warehouses are signs that the demand for copper remains strong.

While stocks of copper on two of the world's leading exchange are lower today than in the past years, the stock prices of two of the leading copper producing companies display bullish trends.

Copper put in a bottom in early January when it traded to a low at $2.5430 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract on January 3. Since then, the price has moved towards the $3 per pound level.

SCCO - A bullish trend

Southern Copper Corporation is a company that is one of the purest plays on the price of copper. With mining, exploration, smelting, and refining of the red metal at sites in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile, SCCO shares move with the price of the red metal.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, SCCO shares moved to a low at $29.01 on January 3 when copper fell to its bottom below $2.55 per pound. Since then, copper reached a high at $2.9955 last week, a rise of 17.8%. SCCO stock traded at $42.42 on April 17, which was 46.2% higher than the early 2019 bottom. SCCO has performed like a leveraged ETF based on the price action in the copper market. SCCO shares were trading at $40.44 on April 22, not far off the April 17 peak.

FCX has done even better on a percentage basis

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is a diversified producer of minerals around the world and one of the leading copper producing companies. With mining interests in North and South America and Indonesia explores for and mines copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, other metals, as well as oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, FCX estimates it had proven and probable reserves of almost 120 billion pounds of copper.

On a percentage basis, FCX shares outperformed both SCCO and the price of copper metal.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, FCX shares climbed from a low at $9.60 to a high at $14.68 on April 17 or 52.9%. FCX was trading at $13.61 per share on Monday, April 22, 2019.

While the price of copper is moving higher on the optimism over trade, SCCO and FCX are magnifying the price action in the red metal. A trade deal with China could mean the shares of both companies continue to appreciate. The all-time peak in SCCO came in April 2018 at $58.09 while FCX's record high was at $63.62 in 2008, the year that crude oil hit its all-time high at over $147 per barrel. While FCX is not involved in the oil market to the same extent these days, there could still be plenty of upside in the company's shares if the price of copper climbs above the $3 level in the aftermath of a trade deal between the US and China.

Copper is hanging in there near the recent highs. SCCO and FCX are likely to continue to magnify the price action in the red metal.

One caution is that the leverage when it comes to mining companies comes at a price. The recent problems for Vale (NYSE:VALE) in Brazil, which is a world leader in iron ore production, stand as an example of the risk of mining. A burst dam caused the price of iron ore to take off on the upside, but VALE shares did not follow as the company was the source of the supply problem. If copper rallies because of a trade deal, SCCO and FCX shares stand to follow. However, if a mining problem causing supply concerns pushes the red metal higher, it could be a different story for the two companies that have performed like leveraged copper ETFs so far in 2019.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is trading copper and copper-related stocks from the long side of the market on dips