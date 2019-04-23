The Euro Is Fundamentally Weak

The European Union is the model for the great experiment of globalism around the world. While Europe experienced wars and tension between neighboring countries for centuries, at the end of the twentieth century the nations decided to come together to create a political and economic powerhouse that could compete with the United States, China, Russia, and other leading countries of the world. The European Union represents a melding of cultures that have presented more than a few problems over the past two decades.

The first sign of potential problems in the EU came when the UK refused to surrender its currency and adopt the euro as the sole foreign exchange instrument for the nation. While the German mark, French Franc, Italian Lira, Dutch Guilder, Belgian Franc, Spanish Peseta, Greek Drachma, Portuguese Escudo, and many other currencies faded into history replaced by the euro, the British hung on to their pound sterling. Aside from currency disagreements with the UK, the EU found itself with a situation where the northern nations had a different approach to managing their finances than the south leading to more than a few economic bailouts over the recent years.

In 2016, the UK voted to leave the EU, and the rise of nationalist political parties in parts of Europe continue to threaten the union. Some of the problems that faced Europe over the recent years have been the lingering impact of the global financial crisis in 2008, the bailouts of southern members, and the flood of immigrants that made their way into Europe after the Arab Spring in 2010. The wave of migration from North Africa and the Middle East to the nations that are members of the EU diluted economies built on some welfare state principles.

In 2019, the EU faces a continuation of weak economic growth and political problems. While the euro currency began trading at the turn of the century at par to the US dollar, the euro rose to a high at $1.59880 in 2008. Since then, the European currency has made a series of lower highs and lower lows and was trading at the $1.13140 level on April 22, and there are lots of reasons why the euro could be heading back to par against the US currency. More than a few issues facing the European economy over the coming weeks and months could cause volatility in the euro as the European Central Bank continues to try to manage their economy through stormy economic seas. The ProShares UltraShort Euro product (EUO) provides market participants with a double short inverse position in the euro versus the dollar foreign exchange relationship.

The euro has been falling since early 2018

In mid-February 2018, the euro-dollar relationship ran out of upside steam.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, after trading to $1.25795 in February 2018, the euro has been making lower highs and lower lows against the US dollar. The most recent low came in March 2019 at $1.11845, and the euro was not trading far above that bottom at the beginning of this week at the $1.113140 level. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators were at the upper regions of oversold territory on the weekly chart while historical volatility at 4.71% is a reflection of the slow deterioration in the value of the euro versus the dollar.

Growth in the eurozone is sluggish

Economic growth in the United States has picked up dramatically since 2016 as tax and regulatory reforms by the Trump administration have serves as fiscal stimulus. In the face of interest rate hikes that pushed the Fed Funds rate from zero in late 2015 to 2.25-2.50%, fiscal stimulus has taken over from the monetary policy accommodation that held the US out of a prolonged recession, or worse, following the 2008 global financial crisis. Many economists predict that the US economy will grow by between 2-2.50% in 2019.

Meanwhile, the European economy has not followed the US when it comes to economic growth. Germany is the leading economic power within the European Union. In 2018, the German GDP rose by 1.4% as it lagged the US. Last week, the German government slashed its forecast for 2019 to just 0.5% which is the lowest level of growth in six years.

Sluggish economic growth in Germany and the rest of the members of the EU almost guaranty that monetary policy from the European Central Bank will remain highly accommodative.

Rates remain in negative territory

The US began hiking short-term interest rates in late 2015, and by the end of 2018, the Fed increased rates by 25 basis points a total of nine times. Even though the central bank canceled rate hikes for the rest of 2019, the rate remains at 2.25-2.50% At the same time, the Fed announced the rote program of balance sheet normalization would end in September 2019 with just over $3.5 trillion of debt on their books. The Fed only purchased government debt securities during their quantitative easing program.

Europe followed the US into QE and slashing rates, but they went two steps further. Short-term European rates fell to negative forty basis points, and the ECB not only purchased government debt issues but some high-quality corporates to stimulate the economy. While the US shifted from accommodation to tightening credit, the ECB did not follow the Fed when it comes to monetary policy. ECB President Mario Draghi and his colleagues have kept short-term rates at negative forty basis points, and while QE ended in 2018, there are no plans to reduce their swollen balance sheet.

The bottom line is that one of the leading factors when it comes to the path of least resistance for the value of one currency versus another is the differential between short-term interest rates. While short-term dollar yields have stopped increasing with the same trajectory, they were in 2018, the differential between the rate the Fed pays for a short-term deposit and the negative yield charged by the ECB stands at 2.65-2.90%. The interest rate advantage for the dollar points to a continuation of the bearish trend in the euro versus the greenback.

Brexit and southern Europe hang over the ECB like dark clouds

A weaker German economy is not the only problem hanging over the European economy these days. The EU recently granted an extension on the Brexit deadline to the end of October 2019. Given the recent stalemate between the UK Parliament and the EU over the terms for an amicable divorce from the union, there appears to be no deal in sight which could continue to weigh on the value of the euro as uncertainty is never a good factor when it comes to the value of a reserve currency.

The southern countries continue to pose problems for the leadership of the EU in Brussels and ECB in Frankfurt. The almost constant threat of default by weaker economies within the union means that bailouts have become the norm rather than the exception which eats away at the value of the European currency. Moreover, the rise of nationalistic political parties in members of the EU poses a threat to the future of pan-Europeanism with every election. It could be only a matter of time before the citizens of the northern countries become fed up subsidizing the nations to the south. A recent move by the political majority in the Italian legislature to protect its gold reserves from the clutches of the EU is an example of an event that could trigger voter disgust in Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Belgium. Italy holds the world's fourth-largest reserves of the yellow metal.

At the same time, the prospects for a trade battle with the Trump Administration in Washington DC over automobile exports from Europe into the US is another threat to the European economy. The stark political and economic realities facing Europe create dark clouds when it comes to the value of the euro currency.

EUO for an Ultrashort position in the euro versus the dollar

The US economy is outperforming the European economy. The dollar provides a yield while holding euros comes with a bill created by negative interest rates. While there is lots of political divisiveness in the US, managing the European political and economic system appears to be a complicated and thankless job. All signs tell us that it would take a miracle for the euro to rally. The only thing that could lift the value of the euro against the dollar at this point would be if the US experiences any shocks to the system or the economy blindsides analysts and does a nose dive. The euro looks set to continue to lose value based on the current landscape.

The ProShares UltraShort Euro product provides a double short position in the euro versus the dollar. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the U.S. Dollar price of the Euro. The fund seeks to meet its investment objective, under normal market conditions, by obtaining short exposures to its benchmark through futures contracts on its underlying currency. It will not invest directly in any currency.

EUO is a liquid product with net assets of $151.45 million and an average daily trading volume of 86,500 shares. The double leverage in EUO comes at a price which is time decay, but the deterioration of value is slower than in triple leveraged products which means EUO can be useful for medium-term trades. On March 20, the euro versus dollar rose to its most recent high at $1.15345 and dropped to a low at $1.1255 on April 2, a decline of 2.4%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of EUO shows, the price rose from $24.61 on March 20 to a high at $25.83 on April 2 or 4.96%, just over twice the percentage move in the euro-dollar relationship.

The euro is a fundamentally weak currency, and that condition is likely to continue for as long as the eye can see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.