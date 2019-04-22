Alimentation Couche-Tard: Excellent Track Record Of Growth

The company has several growth drivers to grow its retail business such as expansion of consumer items in its C-stores and rebranding its stores.

Investment Thesis

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) (OTCPK:ANCTF) (TSX:ATD.B) delivered solid Q3 F2019 earnings with strong top and bottom lines growth. The company's outlook in 2019 remains favorable as it continues its expansion of consumer items in its C-stores, execute its rebranding strategy, and extract synergies from its acquisitions. Its shares are currently trading at a discount to its peers. We believe investors with a long-term investment horizon will be rewarded.

Data by YCharts

Q3 F2019 Highlights

Couche-Tard reported strong growth in its Q3 F2019 earnings. The company saw its revenue grow by 4.6% to C$16.5 billion in Q3 F2019. Its gross profit grew by 22.3% year over year to C$2.8 billion in Q3 F2019. This was primarily driven by higher fuel margins in the United States, contribution from acquisitions, and organic growth.

Excellent Track Record of Growth

We are optimistic about Couche-Tard for the following reasons:

Same-store sales growth expected to continue

Couche-Tard continues to experience strong same-store sales growth momentum in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As can be seen from the chart below, its Q3 F2019 SSSG reached 4.5% in the United States, 2.9% in Europe, and 4.9% in Canada. Its solid SSSG result has been driven by its expansion of consumer offerings such as car wash, coffee, and bakery products. In addition, its unified national promotion campaigns also help it to secure strong SSSG.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Looking forward, we believe Couche-Tard will be able to maintain its strong SSSG as the company continues to expand its product offerings and convert many of its gasoline stations and C-stores to Circle K brand. This unified Circle K brand across the continent in North America and Europe will also enable its loyalty program to gain traction among its customers. This should further boost its same-store traffic and sales.

More synergies expected from its CST acquisition

Couche-Tard has an excellent track record of growth through acquisition. We like Couche-Tard's past acquisitions as it has significantly increased its presence in different markets. More importantly, the company has been able to achieve significant synergies through efficiency of operations and supply cost reductions. In addition, it also enables the company to re-brand many of the acquired c-stores into Couche-Tard's Circle K brand.

Source: March 2019 Investor Day Presentation

In 2017, the company closed its acquisition of CST Brands, the 4th largest gasoline station chain in North America, and Holiday Stationstores, a network of 522 gasoline stations located in the U.S. Midwest region. For its CST Brands acquisition, Couche-Tard has reached synergies of C$207 million to date and is expected to achieve its target synergies of C$215 million very soon. Its Holiday Stationstores is expected to result in about C$50~60 million of target synergies.

12 months EBITDA before acquisition Estimated Target Synergies CST Brands C$580 million C$215 million Holiday Stationstores C$250 million C$50 ~ C$60 million

Source: Created by author

Solid balance sheet should help support future acquisitions

Acquisition is a key driver of Couche-Tard's growth in the past. Through acquisitions, the company can achieve synergies as well as obtain platforms towards future organic growth. Hence, it is important for the company to have a sound balance sheet in order to have the bullets to execute future acquisitions. Thanks to its strong free cash flow generation, its net debt has decreased from US$7.7 billion at the end of F2018 to US$6.2 billion at the end of Q3 F2019. As a result, the company's debt to EBITDA ratio has improved considerably from 3.13x at the end of F2018 to 2.38x at the end of Q3 F2019. Couche-Tard's leverage ratio is now below its target of 2.5x. This much-improved leverage ratio will allow Couche-Tard to execute larger scale acquisitions in the future.

Risks and Challenges

Couche-Tard faces several risks:

1) Foreign exchange

More than half of Couche-Tard's businesses are located in Europe and the United States. In fact, Europe and the United States account for 17% and 70% of Couche-Tard's total gross profit in Q3 F2019. Therefore, its top and bottom lines (reported in Canadian dollar) can be impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates.

2) Retail business

Couche-Tard continues to experience strong SSSG in its businesses thanks to its rebranding strategy to rebrand C-stores to Circle K brands. A unified brand across North America and Europe can be beneficial as Couche-Tard can target a unified marketing strategy in North America and Europe. However, any marketing missteps can also be costly and may negatively impact its retail business.

3) Government incentives towards electric vehicles

Electric vehicles are gaining market shares around the globe (although slowly). If governments ramp up their incentives towards electric vehicles, it may quickly reduce the market share of those vehicles that run on gasoline. This will eventually impact Couche-Tard's gasoline station business.

Valuation: Fairly Valued

Couche-Tard is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 17.3x. This is slightly below its 5-year average of 17.7x. Its forward P/E ratio of 17.3x is lower than Murphy USA's (MUSA) 18.3x and Casey's General Stores' (CASY) 25.1x. Therefore, we think Couche-Tard is undervalued on a relative basis.

Data by YCharts

0.54%-Yielding dividend

Couche-Tard currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.125 per share. Its trailing 12-month dividend yield is about 0.54%. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has frequently increased its dividend. Couche-Tard actually has a very safe dividend with a very low payout ratio based on its free cash flow. In fact, its payout ratio is only about 20% in F2018. The reason the company kept its payout ratio this low is so that it can preserve the cash and use it to repay its debts or fund future acquisitions.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Couche-Tard's growth outlook remains favorable thanks to the company's growth strategy. We believe the stock is a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.