Acer's Upcoming Catalysts

Last week's publication of long term Registry data for vEDS patients treated by celliprolol (EDSIVO) was very positive and should help support FDA approval of EDSIVO for the U.S. market.

Acer has upcoming catalysts including a June 25 2019 PDUFA date for the potential approval of EDSIVO by the FDA for the treatment of vEDS patients, an orphan disease.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) ("Acer" or the "Company") is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs. It plans to acquire commercial or near-commercial stage drugs into the U.S., the E.U. and other jurisdictions to treat rare or ultra rare diseases. In addition to its existing pipeline (discussed below) it plans to acquire and bring to market at least one new orphan or ultra-orphan drug each year.

For those unfamiliar with Acer, and for a more detailed discussion on Acer's EDSIVO, ACER-001 and orphan or ultra-orphan diseases generally, I invite you to read both my September 25, 2018 article and February 11, 2019 article.

As well, I suggest listening to CEO Chris Schelling webcast presentation held on April 10, 2019 at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare conference. The April 10th webcast is currently available on Acer's website. The webcast makes reference to the slides set out in Acer's April 4, 2019 corporate slide presentation.

Last week's drop in the Nasdaq Biotech index also negatively affected Acer's share price which dropped by approximately 12% on April 18th alone. Acer's share price is currently $19.78 at the market close on Thursday April 18th (before the Easter long weekend).

Summary Of Corporate Structure Symbol: NASDAQ: ACER

*Source for above slide: April 4, 2019 Acer Corporate Presentation

Acer Corporate Summary

Outstanding shares: 10.1 million as of March, 2019

Fully Diluted shares: 11.3 million shares fully diluted as of March 2019

52-week share price range: $16.02 to $34.10

Share price close of April 18, 2019 @ close: $19.78

Average daily trading volume: 32,420 shares

Market Cap: $199.5 million @ close on April 18, 2019

Debt: $0.00

Estimated Cash or equivalents: * $41.7 million as of December 31, 2018

Cash runway according to Acer: H1 2020

All dollar references are in $U.S.

Largest Share Holders (Disclosed in recent Bloomberg search)

TVM Capital - 23.49% of outstanding shares

Christopher Schelling, CEO of Acer- 17.35%

Nantahala Capital Mgt. - 8.96%

Vivo Opportunity - 5.74%

Vivo Capital - 5.74%

Bukwang Pharmaceuticals Co. - 5.4%

Avego Healthcare Cap LLC - 5.2%

Executive Leadership Team:

*Source: April 4, 2019 corporate presentation

Acer's Clinical Pipeline

*Source: Acer's April 4, 2019 corporate presentation

Acer owns two late stage clinical drug candidates, EDSIVO ™ and ACER-101, both for the treatment of severe genetic disorders. Both of these drug candidates have already demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept. Acer intends to seek approval for these drugs in the U.S. using an expedited regulatory pathway set out under sub-section 505 (b)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, (or "FFDCA"), that allows an applicant to rely for approval at least in part on third-party data. This expedited regulatory approval process will expedite the preparation, submission, and approval of these two drug candidates by the FDA.

1. EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome ("vEDS") is Acer's most advanced drug candidate and most valuable asset at the moment. There is no FDA approved drug to treat vEDS in the U.S. where Acer estimates the vEDS population to be 5,000 patients. It is believed that vEDS is caused by mutations in the COL3A1 gene for type III procollagen.

vEDS is the most severe sub-type of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a disease in which patients suffer from life threatening arterial dissections and ruptures, as well as intestinal and uterine ruptures. The majority of vEDS patients are female (78%) but the average age of death for males with vEDS is lower (due to more deaths in young males than young females).

The average mortality age for patients with vEDS is 51 years of age. 70% of people with vEDS experiencing a major complication by the age of 30 years.

See Acer's slide below providing an overview of EDSIVO and its mechanism of action.

Acer entered into an agreement in August 2016 with Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou ("AP-HP"), granting Acer the exclusive worldwide rights to access and use data from a multicenter, prospective, randomized, open clinical trial related to the use of celiprolol for the treatment of vEDS (the "French Study").

The French Study took place in eight centres in France and one in Belgium. Patients with clinical vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome were randomly assigned to 5 years (60 months) of treatment with celiprolol or to no treatment.

87 patients were originally eligible and enrolled between October 2, 2003, and March 28, 2006. 53 patients were ultimately randomly assigned to celiprolol (25 patients) or control groups (28). Mean duration of follow-up was 47 months, with the trial stopped early for treatment benefit. The primary endpoints (arterial dissection or rupture) were reached by 20% in the celiprolol group and by 50% in the control group (p=0·040). Adverse events were severe fatigue in one patient after starting 100 mg celiprolol and mild fatigue in two.

The French Study was published originally in Lancett on September 7, 2010 (corrected on-line August 2016), can be found at Lancett_Sept_7_2010_corrected_online_Aug_4_2016.pdf

On December 26, 2018 Acer announced that the FDA had accepted Acer's NDA for celiprolol (EDSIVO) for review for the treatment of vEDS in patients with a confirmed COL3A1 genetic mutation, as well as granting priority review of the EDSIVO NDA with a PDUFA target action date of June 25, 2019. Priority review accelerates the FDA review process for drugs that offer significant improvement in treatment or to provide treatment where no satisfactory alternative treatment exists. Celiprolol is already approved in Europe to treat hypertension but it is also used off label to treat vEDS patients. According to Chris Schelling in his April 10th Needham presentation, celiprolol's use is considered the gold standard in vEDS care in Europe.

Publication of vEDS Registry: On April 16, 2019, Acer announced the publication of long-term data obtained in patients being treated with celiprolol over a period of 17 years from a French cohort of COL3A1-positive vEDS patients in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC). The publication, "Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome: Long-Term Observational Study," was authored by Michael Frank, MD, Xavier Jeunemaitre, MD, PhD, and Pierre Boutouyrie, MD, PhD, et al. The peer reviewed Registry has now been filed with the FDA as part of the NDA package being reviewed. Note that the vEDS Registry data had already been filed by Acer with the FDA last year (albeit not in the peer reviewed format filed last week).

The long term study publication of the vEDS Registry data is very supportive of Acer's NDA application to the FDA for approval of EDSIVO in the U.S., suggesting substantially lower mortality rates with survival rates being significantly higher in those vEDS patients treated with celliprolol (compared to the expected vEDS survival rates for those patients not treated). The data included a dose response rate in which there was a greater survival rate where vEDS patients were treated with a median 400 mg/day of celliprolol versus a lower median dose of 217 mg/day.

In addition, the long term study indicated lower hospitalization rates for those vEDS patients treated with celliprolol. Note that the long term data in the Registry is not conclusive of efficacy as the data was not obtained from a properly designed double blind Phase 3 trial. Nevertheless, the peer reviewed publication of the Registry data will be very helpful for the FDA, as well as any treating physicians, in evaluating and recommending EDSIVO for the treatment of vEDS patients (who currently have no effective treatment in the U.S.).

Quoting from Acer's April 16th press release,

...This published study describes outcomes in 144 COL3A1-positive vEDS patients clinically monitored and treated at the French National Referral Center for Rare Vascular Diseases (Paris, France) between the years 2000 and 2017. Patients were followed for a median of 5.3 years, and up to 20 years. At the initial work up, 50% of patients were not treated regularly and only 33.3% were taking celiprolol; by the end of the study period, the majority (90.3%) were treated with celiprolol alone or in combination with other medications. Once the maximum tolerated dose of celiprolol was reached, 90 (62.5%) patients remained at this dose throughout their follow-up. Only 5 (3.5%) patients required dose reduction due to fatigue, and no serious drug-related adverse event was recorded. Patients had a lower mortality rate than that expected from the natural history of the disease as described in previous U.S. reports (1). Survival curve analysis showed that those not treated with celiprolol had a significantly worse outcome than celiprolol-treated patients: survival was 80.7% (95% CI 67.8%-93.6%) in those treated with celiprolol versus 48.5% (95% CI 19.7%-77.4%) in those not treated (p<0.001) after 11.1 years of follow-up. Survival was significantly higher in patients treated with a median dose of celiprolol of 400mg/day (n=83) vs. patients treated with a lower median dose of 217mg/d [100-300mg/day] (n=27), suggesting a dose effect and that 400mg/day should be considered the optimal dose. The authors also observed a relative decrease in hospitalization rates for acute arterial events during the time period in which the majority of patients were on celiprolol, suggesting a positive effect of celiprolol on the incidence and/or severity of new arterial events. The authors concluded that in this large, long-term cohort study, vEDS patients had a higher survival rate than expected relative to the known natural history of the disease and a lower annual occurrence of arterial complications, and that celiprolol use was potentially associated with these significant improvements in clinical outcomes. "The higher overall survival in patients treated with celiprolol in this long-term study in COL3A1-positive vEDS patients appears to correlate with the significant event-free survival advantage that was reported in the Ong, et al. study of celiprolol treatment in vEDS patients (2)," said Michael Frank, MD, clinical investigator from the Paris group and first author of the publication. ..."

Assuming FDA approval on or before the June 25, 2019 PDUFA data, it is anticipated that sales of EDSIVO could generate an annual run rate of $50 million to $100 million sales by H2 2020 (based upon an estimated annual drug price for orphan drugs in the $100,000 to $200,000). With an estimated 100 Centers of Excellence which Acer hopes to help set up within the U.S. within 3 years, peak sales of EDSIVO have been estimated by analysts to be $250 million to $400 million per annum, assuming approximately 2,000 vEDS patients are being treated.

The potential number of vEDS patients being treated in the future in the U.S. could potentially be double that number, as genetic testing is expanded and once family members of existing known vEDS patients are also genetically tested. While the current cost of genetic testing for vEDS is in the $1,000 to $5,000 range, Acer believe they can reduce the testing cost down to about $600 once they are able to centralize the testing process. Acer has indicated that it is prepared to absorb the cost of the genetic test to confirm whether or not the patient is COL3A1-positive.

Acer plans on implementing a program of genetic testing as well as facial recognition to accelerate diagnosis of vEDS patients utilizing a broad genetic testing program for COL3A1 which it believes could substantially increase the number of confirmed vEDS patients. See Acer's slide below for further details.

Acer also plans to commence a pediatric program and submit an sNDA for pediatric use of EDSIVO, which made sense given the ability to conduct family genetic testing to identify COL3A1 children suitable for early intervention with EDSIVO. There is a 50/50 probability that each child of a vEDS patient will be COL3A1 positive.

Assuming EDSIVO is approved by the FDA on or before June 25, 2019, Acer's commercial strategy is to employ a 25 person sales force to target 50 Centers of Excellence which Acer is working on setting up by the time of launch, increasing to 100 centers within 3 years, across major population centers in the U.S. where vEDS patients can be identified and treated in a multi-disciplinary approach (initially focusing on cardiology and vascular medicine. This is where the majority of vEDS patients would ultimately be confirmed and treated. Acer expects that each Center of Excellence would cater to 20 to 50 vEDS patients.

Given the specialized natures of these vEDS Centers of Excellence and the fact that, if approved, EDSIVO will be the only FDA approved treatment for vEDS, Acer may be able to rapidly ramp up sales of EDSIVO to 500 to 1,000 vEDS patients within 12 months following the initial launch, which could be as early as July or August 2019 assuming approval on or before the June 25, 2019 PDUFA date. Once a patient is prescribed EDSIVO, he or she is likely to stay on the drug indefinitely.

EDSIVO Pricing Strategy

In a recent discussion with Acer CEO Chris Schelling we discussed various topics including the potential pricing for EDSIVO. He indicated that pricing won't likely be finalized until after FDA approval. However, the company is planning to price EDSIVO in the orphan price range (typically considered to be $100,000 to $200,000 per annum). The Company has retained Precision Health Economics to develop a health economics (cost consequence) model demonstrating the economic and clinical value of vEDS Centers of Excellence, and the potential impact of EDSIVO on patient outcomes. Acer hopes to publish this analysis later this year but Chris Schelling indicated that we may start hearing some information about these health economic models as it relates to EDSIVO and vEDS over the next number of months.

Patients who will be prescribed EDSIVO will generally continue on the drug long term (if not for life).

Acer has conducted an analysis of vEDS patients and their payer demographics in the U.S. in which it believes 82% of payers are commercial, 14% are Medicaid and 4% Medicare.

Based upon Acer's payer research, most vEDS patients will obtain insurance coverage for EDSIVO in the U.S. For those vEDS patients without insurance, Acer has indicated that it is prepared to provide free prescriptions for those in need.

*above slides taken from Acer's April 4, 2019 corporate presentation

2. Acer's second late stage drug candidate is ACER-001, a fully taste-masked, immediate release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate, for the treatment of urea cycle disorders ("UCD") and Maple Syrup Urine Disease ("MSUD").

Urea Cycle Disorders ("UCD")

According to Acer's website explaining UCD, urea cycle disorders are caused by mutations in genes that code for enzymes in the urea cycle, resulting in a deficiency of those enzymes. It is believed that UCD is the most common serious liver-based inborn errors of metabolism, occurring in approximately one in every 30,000 to 46,000 live births. The disease can result in serious symptoms including coma or death. Affected individuals may also have an enlarged liver and abnormal liver function tests.

Treatment for a severe episode may include dialysis, hemofiltration, and/or ammonia scavenging medications that allow alternative methods of excretion of the excessive ammonia to help prevent the serious neurological impact of hyperammonemia. For people with severe UCD, liver transplantation is an option which some consider a cure for UCD.

Ongoing medical therapy for UCDs includes strict dietary restrictions of protein often along with a special medical food containing essential amino acids to maintain a safe level of ammonia in the blood.

The current form of treatment for UCD is Ravicti, Buphenyl, Ammunol and a very restricted diet. Acer estimates that there are over 2,000 patients in the U.S. suffering from UCD with about 600 patients currently being actively treated with either sodium phenylbutyrate or glycerol phenylbutyrate.

ACER-001 - Treatment For UCD

Sodium phenylbutyrate (chemically known as NaPB) has already been found to help control blood ammonia levels in conjunction with a restricted diet for people with UCD. However, adherence to treatment has been a challenge for people with UCD due to the incredibly foul taste of NaPB.

ACER-001 is a sodium phenylbutyrate pill which was designed to be taste-masked to support compliance to treatment of UCD with NaPB by eliminating the foul taste reported to be a barrier to adherence.

Horizon Pharma's Buphenyl: Immediate Release sodium phenylbutyrate

Horizon Pharma plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) already has an FDA approved sodium phenylbutyrate drug called Buphenyl for the treatment of UCD priced at $150,000 per annum. Unfortunately, because of Buphenyl's horribly foul taste, compliance is a problem. Horizon then acquired a taste-masked version known as Ravicti, developed originally by a group at Baylor University in Texas led by Dr. Brendan Lee.

Ravicti is currently the preferred drug of choice because it is taste-masked. Horizon's 2018 sales revenues for both Ravicti and Buphenyl has been dominated by Ravicti, and total approximately $240 million in 2018.

The slide below taken from Horizon's March 2019 corporate presentation shows that Buphenyl's 2018 sales represent a very small fraction of sales compared to sales revenues generated by Ravicti.

In another slide taken from Horizon's March 2019 corporate presentation, seen below, Horizon believes that the U.S. market for UCD is about 2,600 people, with about 1,000 diagnosed with UCD, of which Ravicti has a 53% market share. Horizon believes the market for Ravicti can be grown.

ACER-001 - Plans To Take Market Share From Horizon's Ravicti In The UCD Market In The U.S.

Horizon pricing for Ravicti is nearly $900,000 per annum (although actual pricing is closer to $500,000 per annum after all discounts and rebates are deducted). The high cost makes access more problematic for some patients.

If approved, ACER-001 will be targeting Ravicti's patients by offering what is anticipated to be a taste-masked bio-equivalent drug in sachel format with an immediate release formulation (compared to Ravicti's slow release oral liquid formulation) but at a substantially lower price.

Acer indicated in its April 4, 2019 corporate slide presentation that it plans to file an NDA for ACER-001 by Q1 2020 for the treatment of UCD. Acer has already filed formulation patents for ACER-001 which it believes will extend certain protections to it. If all goes well, ACER-001 could be approved in the U.S. by the FDA by Q4 2020 or Q1 2021 and on the market for the treatment of UCD in H1 2021.

Acer also intends to seek approval for ACER-001 in the European Union and potentially other territories outside of the U.S., after the 505(B)(2) NDA for the treatment of UCD is filed.

In my interview with Chris Schelling late last year, he believed that ACER-001, if approved by the FDA, will cannibalize Ravicti's market share of UCD patients because of the anticipated substantial price differential, planning to price ACER-001 at about $250,000 to $275,000 per annum per patient (compared to Ravicti's nearly $900,000 annual list cost, approximately $500,000 per annum after discounts and rebates).

As a result of the small population of UCD patients in the U.S., Schelling believes that ACER-001 could quickly obtain 50% or more market share if and when approved. Assuming Acer-001 is prescribed to 300 UCD patients in the U.S., that would generate about $75 million in gross sales per annum for ACER-001 for the treatment of UCD (assuming an annual price of $250,000).

Other Competition Against Ravicti: In February, Horizon announced a settlement with Par Pharmaceutical under which Par can start selling a generic version of Ravicti in the U.S. July 2025. This announcement followed an announcement a few months ago in which Horizon indicated that it had settled with Lupin to allow its generic entry of Ravicti to enter the U.S. in July 2026.

In addition to the foregoing, Promethera Biosciences has a drug in Phase 2 development, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a drug in Phase 1/2 studies, Dimension Therapeutics Inc. in Phase 1/2 studies, PhaseRx Inc. in Phase 1, and Synlogic, Inc. in preclinical studies.

ACER-001 For Treatment Of Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD)

Acer also has plans to test ACER-001 for the treatment of Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD) is a rare genetic metabolic disorder. If left untreated, MSUD can cause neurological damage, mental disability, seizures, coma and death within the first months of life.

At this stage of early development, without any near term timeline, I am not attributing much value to Acer for the MSUD indication.

Use patents have been filed for ACER-001 for MSUD.

Acer's World-wide In-Licensing Deal with Sanofi for Osanetant, a NK3 Receptor Antagonist

On January 2, 2019 Acer announced an exclusive in-licensing deal with Sanofi under which Acer would be granted worldwide rights to osanetant, a clinical-stage, selective, non-peptide tachykinin NK3 receptor antagonist. According to the announcement, Acer plans to initially pursue development of osanetant as a potential treatment for certain neuroendocrine-related disorders, with no further details being provided. Financial terms of the license agreement were also not disclosed.

* Above slide taken from Acer's April 4, 2019 corporate presentation

*above slides taken from Acer's April 4, 2019 corporate presentation

NK3 receptor antagonists, including osanetant, were originally thought to be of benefit for the treatment of schizoprenia, depression, and cocaine addiction. When the trials for those indications weren't successful, the 3 big pharma companies exploring NK3 receptor antagonists (AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi) effectively abandoned further exploration of the NK3 receptor antagonists.

However during the past 5 years a number of smaller pharmaceutical companies began taking a second look and found that NK3 receptor antagonists may be effective to treat other medical conditions including:

(1) non-hormonal treatment of menopause-related vasomotor symptoms which include hot flashes and night sweats;

(2) Polycystic Ovary Syndrome ("PCOS"); and

(3) other potential neuroendocrine-related disorders.

Back on January 5, 2016 Millendo Therapeutics announced that it had licensed AstraZeneca's Phase 2 NK3 receptor drug candidate AZD4901, also referred to as MLE4901, for the treatment of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Early clinical studies testing MLE4901 for PCOS saw very positive results. Unfortunately during the Phase 2B study involving MLE4901 for the treatment of PCOS, the Phase 2B study had to be terminated in late 2017 because of liver toxicity issues associated with MLE4901.

However, the earlier clinical study sponsored by AstraZeneca showing potential efficacy of AZD4901 in the treatment of PCOS involved 67 randomized female patients (65 evaluable). The early study results were published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, Vol. 101, Issue 11, 1 November 2016, pages 4313-4321 with the title, Neurokinin B Receptor Antagonism in Women With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial. Unfortunately, because of the liver toxicity issues, AstraZeneca's Phase 2b trial was terminated and AstraZeneca's drug candidate did not move forward.

AstraZeneca/ Millendo's clinical trial failure in treating PCOS may prove to be an opportunity for Acer to pursue with osanetant, which is similar to AZD4901/MLE4901 as it is also a NK3 receptor antagonist, but expected to be without liver toxicity.

GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) NK3 receptor antagonist drug candidate, fezolinetant, was licensed to Belgium based Ogeda SA, a privately owned drug discovery company. Fezolinetant became Ogeda SA's lead investigational drug candidate. In January, 2017, Ogeda announced positive Phase 2a study results for fezolinetant in the treatment of non-hormonal treatment of menopause-related vasomotor symptoms (MR-VMS), generally characterized by hot flashes and night sweats. In the 80 patient Phase 2a study, fezolinetant reduced the frequency of moderate to severe hot flashes (HF) at week 4 by 89% from baseline compared to 38% for placebo (p <0.001) and 93% at week 12. No severe adverse events were reported.

A few months later on April 2, 2017, Ogeda announced that it was being acquired by Astellas Pharma Inc. for a total of up to EUR 800 million with an initial payment of EUR 500 million for 100% of the equity in Ogeda, with Ogeda shareholders being eligible to earn an additional EUR 300 million upon attainment of certain clinical development and regulatory milestones. Essentially Astellas was paying EUR 800 million (nearly US $1 billion) for Ogeda's NK3 receptor antagonist drug candidate fezolinetant even before AstraZeneca's own NK3 drug candidate clinical study was terminated because of toxicity issues.

On March 26, 2019 Astellas announced the results of its Phase 2b trial for Fezolinetant, at an oral session (Abstract OR33-6) of the Endocrine Society Annual Meeting (OTCPK:ENDO). The Phase 2b trial, involving 356 women, met all of its FDA recommended co-primary clinical endpoints in the treatment of vasomotor symptoms (VMS) - i.e., hot flashes and night sweats - in postmenopausal women including a mean decrease in frequency and mean decrease in severity of VMS at both week 4 and week 12 in most groups.

Acer's Licensing Deal with Sanofi for Osanetant

As a result of their earlier clinical trial experience with osanetant, Sanofi accumulated safety data from approximately 1,000 healthy and schizophrenic patients, which, according to Acer's CEO, showed no evidence of liver toxicity. As well, Sanofi has already filed an IND for this drug with the FDA containing extensive safety and pre-clinical data.

Acer is currently working with leading neuro-endocrine key opinion leaders to determine what treatment indications they believe Acer should focus on in any upcoming clinical trials for osanetant. Acer began its work obtaining advice and feedback from key opinion leaders as part of its due diligence process while studying Sanofi's NK3 receptor antagonist. As set out in Acer's April 10th presentation at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference, CEO Chris Schelling continues to meet with key opinion leaders and believes that Acer will be in a position to announce those potential treatment for Osanetant indications in or about July.

Given that an IND that has already been filed by Sanofi for osanetant, (in connection with its earlier schizophrenia trials) Acer believes that once it determines where it wishes to focus its treatment indications, it will prepare and file an updated NDA with the FDA, and if accepted, begin one or more Phase 1b/2a sets of clinical trials (to understand dosing and efficacy in one or more treatment indications) in H2 2019. Osanetant may in the future have enormous commercial potential.

Upcoming Potential Catalysts

Acer has the following upcoming potential catalysts:

a. EDSIVO's PDUFA date of June 25, 2019 (with priority review), with anticipated approval of EDSIVO for the treatment of vEDS in the U.S.;

b. commercial launch of EDSIVO in the U.S. in the first 50 Centres of Excellence in H2 2019, assuming approval by the FDA on or before the June 25, 2019 PDUFA date. With orphan drug designation, EDSIVO will have 7 years exclusivity from the time of approval, with the potential to extend exclusivity for an additional 6 months for pediatric patients, once an sNDA is filed and FDA approval obtained for pediatric patients;

c. potential approval of use patents for EDSIVO which could extend exclusivity of EDSIVO;

d. Acer's announcement of its plans for osanetant in or about July 2019;

e. Osenetant's anticipated IND filing with the FDA in H2 2019, with anticipated Phase 1b/2a clinical trial or trials to begin for at least one indication later in H2 2019; and

f. NDA submission with the FDA for ACER-001 for the treatment of UCD anticipated in or about Q1 2020, with potential approval in the U.S. in late 2020 or early 2021.

Analyst Recommendations (according to Bloomberg report summary) (Acer's current share price is $19.78 at close on April 18, 2019)

Raymond James - Outperform: Price target: $40.00 (as of April 17, 2019)

Brookline Capital - Buy Recommendation: Price target: $56.00 (as of April 16, 2019).

Needham & Co: Buy Recommendation: Price target: $48.00 (as of April 16, 2019).

Roth Capital - Buy Recommendation: Price target: $66.00 (as of April 16, 2019).

William Blair & Co. - Outperform rating; Calculates the sum of parts, risk adjusted NPV for ACER at $47.00 (as of April 16, 2019).

HC Wainwright & Co. - Buy Recommendation: Price target: $55.00 (as of April 17, 2019)

Risks

Acer Therapeutics is a pre-revenue development stage pharmaceutical company. An investment in Acer involves numerous risks including, but not limited to, regulatory risks relating to approval of the drug products, potential changes to regulations and laws relating to orphan and ultra-orphan drugs, the FDA failing to approve one or more of Acer's drug candidates, clinical failures in bio-equivalence and other clinical studies, increased competition, intellectual property challenges, loss of key personnel, potential reimbursement challenges from payers, difficulty in raising new funds in the future, future dilution of shares, and general market conditions and risks.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent Form 10-Q dated March 7, 2019 filed with the SEC.

Before making an investment in Acer Therapeutics, please do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you as well as determining the sizing of such an investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.