Qualcomm Continues To Roll

Shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) are trading higher again to kick off the week after last week's monster surge in the wake of the royalty settlement with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). In just the last four trading days, the stock has rallied more than 43%. Now, it's rare enough to see small-cap stocks rally 40% in the span of four trading days, but for a mega-cap stock like QCOM, it's practically unheard of. In just the last four trading days, QCOM's market cap has jumped by nearly $30 billion from $69 billion to just under $99 billion. In the process, it has passed stocks like CVS (NYSE:CVS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), and American Express (NYSE:AXP), among others.

For QCOM itself, the move over the last four trading days is also reaching historical proportions. The chart below shows the historical rolling four-day rate of change for QCOM, and the current rate of 43.2% now ranks as the second all-time behind only the 53.2% four-day rally in April 1999. What makes that rally in 1999 even more impressive, though, was that even before it started, QCOM was already up 139% YTD after announcing in March of that year that it had settled all outstanding patent litigations with Ericsson related to CDMA technology. After that four-day rally, QCOM was up more than 250% YTD and finished the year with a gain of more than 2,600%! The late 1990s sure were fun!

