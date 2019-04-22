East West Bancorp Appears To Be An Attractive Opportunity Given The Current Valuation

The bank has been, and continues to be, highly profitable and has found a niche that works for them.

Overview

East West Bancorp (EWBC) is a $42 billion bank headquartered in California. The bank does business in the US as well as China, however, China only makes up about 7% of assets and roughly 4% of revenues. Below is the current loan and deposit composition as of March 31, 2019.

Commercial loans (including RE) make up roughly 75% of the loan book, with the other 25% in mortgages. On the deposit side, savings make up roughly 45% of funding, with demand deposits and time deposits being the next largest components at 27% each. Something interesting to note is that the bank has very little debt (both long and short-term) to speak of. Below is a historical look at the loan and deposit composition over the last 10 years:

As you can see, savings has been the catalyst for growth on the deposit side. You see a tick up in time deposits over the past year due to higher and more favorable rates. There appears to be some slight cannibalization of savings and demand deposit balances, but overall the net result was growth. On the loan side, commercial loan growth has been a large part of the bank's strategy.

Profitability

As of March 2019, East West Bank had an ROE of 14.6% and has been generally trending up over the past 8 years. The last 5 quarters have shown a steady decrease, however, ROE is still above the 5 year average.

Still, it's worth exploring whether the decrease in ROE is due to weakness in the core business, or if it's just a result of temporarily unfavorable conditions/timing. Below is a decomposition of ROE.

A few things stand out at first glance. First, a decrease in all three components help explain the recent weakness in ROE, however, the decrease in profit margin is the main driver and the one that requires a closer look. Second, the bank has been growing ROE even as they've been deleveraging. Since leverage is one of the easiest ways to boost returns, this is encouraging that the bank still has this avenue available to them in the future.

On the profit margin front, GAAP NII was down about 2% QoQ, but was up about 11% from March 2018. The weakness in QoQ growth was attributed largely to the day count in the first quarter by the bank. Below the line items appear to be the main cause to the decrease in net income. The bank booked $10mm less in other income in the most recent quarter than they've booked on average over the past 4 quarters. Additionally, the gain on securities was about $10mm lower on average in the most recent quarter than the past 4 quarters as well. From my perspective, this isn't too concerning. Given the banks forward guidance of low double digit NII growth and a NIM in the 3.75% to 3.80% range for 2019, I wouldn't expect to see a significant move down in ROE and profitability from the level it's at now, which keep in mind, is still above its historical average.

What Type of Risk is the Bank Taking?

Liquidity Risk

Overall, the liquidity risk on East West Bank's balance sheet is low. With $3.8 billion in cash, the bank boasts a cash and ST investments / asset ratio of over 17%. Additionally, the bank's tier 1 capital ratio was 12.4% as of March 2019. Couple that with the fact that the bank only has roughly $200mm in borrowings on their books, gives them ample room to borrow. Lastly, of the $2.7 billion in AFS investments, $2.1 billion is made up of US treasuries or agency bonds.

Credit Risk

Credit risk, and to some extent concentration risk, is the main risk the bank is taking on to generate income. As stated above, commercial loans comprise nearly 75% of the loan portfolio. Below is a breakdown of their CRE and Multifamily Residential portfolio by geographical concentration taken from their most recent 10K:

As you can see, the portfolios have a high concentration in California. However, the bank does do a good job of trying to mitigate some of that risk by diversifying through collateral type.

There doesn't appear to be any real concerns from an asset quality perspective at this time. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans ticked up over the quarter, from 26 bps to 42 bps, however, the 3 year average is hovering around 45 bps. Charge offs and PLL to total assets remained relatively flat. Definitely something to keep an eye on as a potential investor.

Something also worth noting here is that the bank doesn't plan to keep growing commercial loans to a larger percentage of their portfolio (at least in the near future). From the latest earnings call, the bank has "started originating 30 year fixed single family mortgages, which is about 40% of the pipeline today".

Interest Rate Risk

There's nothing that really stands out here. As discussed above, the bank mainly focuses in the commercial space, which means shorter duration loans. EVE and NII sensitivity is low (6.3% and 16.6% in an up 200 rate shock, respectively). The bank is structured to perform better if rates were to increase, but there is also no major concern from an interest rate risk perspective if rates were to decrease.

Valuation

Historically, the bank has traded at around 2.25x tangible book value when looking at the 3 and 5 year average. As of March 2019, the stock was trading at 1.70x. With the stock price at $49.75 as of last Friday, the bank is trading at 1.76x. This presents a potential investor with roughly 28% in upside if the stock were to trade at its historical valuation.

Conclusion

Overall, East West Bank appears to be an interesting potential investment. The bank has a solid balance sheet, has seen healthy growth over the past decade, and is strong from an earnings perspective. It doesn't appear that this will change in the foreseeable future, barring a broad economic downturn or other systemic event. Given this, along with the current valuation, I believe that East West Bank is an attractive enough opportunity to continue further due diligence.

Additional disclosure: The data for all graphs came from Bloomberg.