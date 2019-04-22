Zoom Video: The Floor Is About To Drop

Investment Thesis

Imagine you were selling your home for the purpose of raising money to fund something critical to you such as your child's education, a new business, or another home for you and your family. You hire a realtor to help you list your property and they do so at a 72% discount compared to its fair value on the market. Would you be happy with them? Would your friends want to list this realtor who brokered the deal? On the buyer perspective, would you feel comfortable paying a 72% premium from the levels the owners and broker originally listed the home only a day before? People have to remember buying stock in a company is buying ownership of its earnings and while it's not a tangible asset like a home, it can be a good deal and it can be overpriced. While both the company and the underwriters want to leave some money on the table, 72% upside is just more than they ever reasonably would consider. Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is a great example of a high-velocity growth story and with astronomical prices that seem to only be justified by the fact it is "less of a bad deal" than its peers debuting on the market this year. If you invested in Zoom at the IPO price, then I congratulate you on your earnings, but I encourage you to take your profits and run while you still have the chance.

Company Overview

Zoom Video Communications is a San Jose, California tech providing video conferencing services to its users using cloud computing. The company was founded in 2011 and boasts leadership from some of the most prominent cloud computing and technology companies in Silicon Valley. It boasts the coveted, and increasingly common, unicorn designation and, as a result, has a league of venture backers that reads like a who's who of top-tier Venture Capital Firms. The company also has a number of highly desirable clients including the Facebook (FB) founder and CEO's philanthropy (the Zuckerberg Chan Initiative), Uber Technologies (UBER), and VMware (VMW).

Historical Performance & Projections

Zoom Video has performed very well over the past several years and boasts the rare designation of being a 2019 unicorn IPO with full-year profitability. The company earned $330.517MM in 2018 (year ending 01/31/2019) which is over a 100% increase from the prior period (2017) and over 500% from the 2016 calendar year.

The chart above illustrates the company's sales postings per quarter over the past two years. This is easily the firm's biggest selling point to investors and the biggest attribute to the company's current deca-unicorn valuation. While 100%+ revenue growth looks great on paper, the margins leave room to be desired.

The company has great gross margins which are around 80% on average, but the operating margins are a completely different story, typically posting less than 10% and even less than 5% for many years. The biggest expense by far is sales and marketing, which made up 56% of the revenue in the most recent year of operations. This high acquisition cost is going to be something to watch as the company increases its penetration rate.

The table above shows the company's historical performance as well as my expectations looking forward over the next two fiscal years. I expect the company will remain profitable for the foreseeable future and that revenue will increase by 79% over the next year. This is lower than the triple-digit growth Zoom has previously posted, but still, a have desirable rate, to say the least. I am looking for EPS of $0.07 and $2.21 per share revenue for the year concluding 01/31/2020 (labeled FY 2019 as the majority of the results were during the said year).

Valuation

My valuation is based on comparable companies analysis looking at similar SAAS companies and businesses offering enterprise video communications solutions. I have chosen to examine price/sales and revenue per share as the company's earnings are primarily driven by growth in top-line revenues. The results are detailed in the table below:

The company priced at $36 per share or about 30x revenue per share. This is significantly higher than any of the companies listed and its current price of $62 (at the time of writing) puts this stock at a 48x revenue premium, more than double the high end of the range and more than three times the average.

My table creates implied fair value price targets based on full-year per share revenue statistics from the prior calendar year. For example, the "implied value 2018" represents revenue per share based on earnings from the period ending January 2019 and so on. Right now, the stock has a fair value somewhere between $7.74 and $28.57, with an average of $16.59. Looking forward to next year (January 2020), the stock should be worth between $13.92 and $51.39, with an average of $29.84. It is not until January of 2021 that we start to see prices above the current market values on its first day of trading, and this is only in the highest end of the range. Overall, it's hard to pitch, even using the upper end of comps to reflect the rapid growth, that this stock is priced fairly.

Risks

Irrational Pricing

Market pricing can often be irrational and it can go on for extended periods of time unchecked. In the case of IPOs, this usually does not last long past the first few analyst price targets, earnings cycles, and certainly not lockup expiration. That being said, the company could remain at lofty valuations for an extended period while investors process the company's financial outlook.

Margin Improvement

My price target is based on revenue per share and thus revenue growth is the primary driver with margins coming in second. That being said, any improvement in margins could lead to the investor sentiment remaining higher and the company could be afforded a higher than expected multiple. With that in mind, the company is even more expensive from an EPS standpoint, so I am not too concerned about this as this figure does not yet appear to be significant to its valuation.

Conclusion

I think the situation surrounding Zoom Video is a sad commentary on the state of our IPO market. You have a great company with strong EPS growth priced to unsustainable levels as a result of excitement over the fact that it is not generating a loss. I'm bullish on the future of the company, but I am very bearish on its valuation. Do not give into FOMO and buy into this stock. The writing is on the wall for a complete collapse in the share price. I am giving Zoom Communications a strong sell with a price target of $30 based on my expected year-end results.

