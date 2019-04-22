Activision Is Still Attractive As A Long Term Investment

Management is acutely aware of changes that need to be made and repositioning the company for the future.

I believe the fundamental earning power of Activision Blizzard is still intact and the company has a very strong competitive advantage with its franchises.

The stock is down 50% from near recent highs which represents a major decline in value of such a large cap company.

Background

Activision (ATVI) is a compelling long term investment. The company is the largest video game publisher in the world, with very strong IP and massive competitive advantages. It produces some of the most well known gaming franchises in the world, including Call of Duty, Tony Hawk, World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero and Crash Bandicoot. While the company faces short-term headwinds, I believe that the earning power of the business remains in tact.

Lately, things have not been easy for the company. Activision recently announced that it is laying off 8% of its work force. There also seems to be some increased executive turnover. The company has seen a sharply declining monthly active user base which is extremely concerning for a video game company, where the most important yardstick of measurement is the number of monthly active users.

The Blizzard segment (Overwatch, Hearthstone, and World of Warcraft) has seen particularly sharp declines. Monthly active users have declined to 35 million, down from 40 million in the year-ago quarter. This was somewhat expected and management citied weakening engagement in both World of Warcraft and Overwatch. This is very concerning given the company's reliance on these franchises. Both Overwatch and Hearthstone experienced sequential declines in revenue from in-game spending. In essence, Activision's core franchises are seeing less interaction from players and the company hasn't released enough new titles to expand its userbase.

Source: Motley Fool

Activision has also been criticized of alienating its hardcore fans by pushing so aggressively in mobile games. Management has made it clear that it intends to bring key franchises from Activision and Blizzard to mobile platforms. Clearly, this has not boded well with hardcore gaming fans, who know that mobile games are less complicated and a bit more mainstream. While this is almost certainly the correct long-term strategy, it is taking place at a time when the company is suffering through a number of difficulties.

By management's own account, 2018 was a bit of a disappointing year on most fronts.

We measure our success by growth in reach, engagement and player investment and while we had record financial results in 2018, we didn't achieve the reach engagement and player investment goals we set for ourselves. 2019 will require significant change to enable us to achieve our long-term goals and objectives. We're making changes to enable our development teams to create better content for our biggest franchises more quickly. Source: Earnings Call

Valuation

As a value investor, when a stock drops sharply I always try to compute if a decline in the stock price reflects a permanent loss of earning power or if the company is just going through difficult times. In the case of Activision Blizzard, it's not so clear. The company traded as high as $84.50 last year, which reflected an earnings multiple near 40 or 35 times operating cash flow. That was an extremely high valuation. Even after being cut in half, Activision still trades at an earnings multiple of 20 or around 18 times its operating cash flow. This is still roughly in line with the broader market.

Given that Activision has forecasted that earnings per share will only be around ~$2.10 for fiscal 2019, the stock does not seem a bargain by any means. Despite having come down around 50% the company still commands a premium valuation. Even with a recently announced buyback program of $1.5 billion, the company is still struggling to grow earnings per share.

Activision does have a very strong balance sheet with more than $4 billion dollars in cash and only around $2 billion in long term debt. The company has been very conservatively managed and has only issued debt a couple of times in the company's history. For example, Activision issued around ~$2 billion to purchase mobile game company King Digital. This was accretive to Activision's bottom line and the company generated $2 billion dollars in cash flow in the two years prior to its acquisition.

Competitive advantages

Reassuringly, I know that Activision still has all of its competitive advantages in tact. Activision is the world’s largest video game publishers. The company’s platforms have about 384 million monthly active users (MAUs) and the daily time spent per user is over 50 minutes, which is on par with mega social networks like Facebook (FB). Players want deeply immersive experiences, which requires the best development teams and sophisticated systems. Activision has also enjoyed stronger margins than its competitors as it has cut intermediaries like GameStop (GME) out of the loop with its direct to consumer sales.

Yes, monthly subscribers have dropped but Activision has steadily increased revenue per average user. This year was also a touch lighter on major releases for the company, so there is no surprise that monthly subscribers have dipped slightly. I don't think that this is a permanent trend but rather a normal component of a somewhat cyclical business.

Activision is also focusing on E-sports. The Overwatch League, for example, already has a community of over 35 million registered users which will play for a pool of more than $3 million dollars in winnings. With the eSports industry still in the early phases this should provide a long runway of growth.

The company also has partnerships with NetEase (NTES) which it has teamed up with for Diablo Immortal, and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) which is handling most of the development for Call of Duty Mobile. China requires that foreign games companies partner with local ones in order to release titles in the market, and teaming up with NetEase and Tencent should help ensure that Activision Blizzard is able to make its franchises available to the country's roughly 700 million internet users.

Clearly, Activision also operates in a highly scalable and an industry with low capital requirements. As the company has broadened its portfolio and grown, it has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the last decade. Keeping a long-term view, after such a sharp drop, its always critical.

Source: Bloomberg

Risks

The two main reasons Activision Blizzard stock has fallen over the past year are competition from Fortnite and the free to play industry. Fortnite came from almost nowhere in 2018 to generate $2.4 billion in revenue becoming the top grossing game of the year. Partly due to the impact of Fortnite, Activision Blizzard's 2019 guidance forecasted a drop in revenue to $6 billion from $7.50 billion in 2018. That's a big drop in revenue, particularly given that the company is not planning a lot of major new releases.

The company follows a franchise model and a significant portion of its revenues have come from a relatively small number of popular franchises. Those products are responsible for a very high percentage of profits. For example, revenues associated with the Call of Duty, Candy Crush, and World of Warcraft franchises, collectively, accounted for approximately 58% of net revenue.

Clearly, if the free to pay industry keeps producing titles of such high quality this represents a major threat to the business model of Activision Blizzard, which charges upward of $60 per title. This seems like a low level possibility though and Activision's core franchises having staying power. More than 35 million people still subscribe to World of Warcraft monthly, while Call of Duty sales have topped 250 million copies. These franchises are ingrained in video gaming culture and I don't seem them going away. I don't think that investors should be very concerned about a sustained decline.

Summary

Activision Blizzard has faced a number for challenges lately, however I cannot see anything that would indicate the company is going to face severe long-term challenges. In fact, the company should easily be able to capitalize on growing international markets and secular tailwinds from the gaming industry. Long term, I see no reason why Activision won't be able to return to growth and be worth significantly more money. The company's valuation is still relatively high though, so I would recommend waiting for a further pullback before pulling the trigger.

All Weather Fund: Build a bulletproof portfolio My marketplace is designed help you outperform the market, while being protected against the downside. Subscribers have access to: The All Weather Portfolio - The portfolio will be concentrated, with 4-5 of my highest conviction picks.

The portfolio will be concentrated, with 4-5 of my highest conviction picks. Monthly Newsletter - Details the current investing environment, relevant news stories etc.

- Details the current investing environment, relevant news stories etc. Detailed Reports - Of my best ideas. And much more. I'm offering a sign-up special. The first 100 members will pay $300 a year, just half my standard yearly rate!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.