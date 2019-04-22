Exxon Mobil: The Stabroek Baker's Dozen

The Drillship Tom Madden from Noble Corp. is expected to drill the Hammerhead-2 well, which could become the 14th discovery in the Stabroek project.

Exxon Mobil has struck gold with the Stabroek project. The company is still in the discovery process.

Exxon announced its 13th discovery in the Stabroek block called the Yellowtail-1 well on April 2019. The field is estimated to hold over 5.5 billion Boep/d now.

Photo: The drillship Noble Tom Madden which drilled the Yellowtail-1. Source: Getty

Thesis

The Stabroek block has an area of 26,802 Km2 and is located about 120 miles offshore Georgetown, Guyana. The Stabroek block is classified as one of the most prolific offshore oil potentials in South America and is still growing in reserves.

It is a relatively recent discovery though, which began in May 2015 with the Liza:

In May 2015, Exxon Mobil announced it made a significant oil discovery with the Liza-1 exploration well on the Stabroek block about 120 mi (193 km) offshore in the Guyana-Suriname basin. It encountered more than 295 ft (90 m) of high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs. The Transocean drillship Deepwater Champion drilled the well to an Upper Cretaceous fan play at 17,825 ft (5,433 m) in 5,719 ft (1,743 m) of water.

The operator of the block is Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Ltd., a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil (XOM) which owns 45% working interest.

Its two partners are Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Hess Corp. (HES) with 30% working interest and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Ltd. with a 25% working interest.

Source: Exxon Mobil Feb. 2019 - Added update comment by Fun Trading.

I am confident that many investors have only a limited knowledge of what is going on.

In this article, which is an update of my precedent article on the subject published on Feb. 7, 2019, I intend to help you to understand what are the future financial implications for Exxon Mobil which has invested a small fortune in exploration CapEx since 2015 without recognizing a single dollar in production and cash flow yet.

After Hess and Exxon announced their 13th discovery in the Stabroek block called the Yellowtail-1 well on April 2019. The field is estimated to hold over 5.5 billion barrels of oil and gas (reserve resources) now, but at the pace of the new recoveries, I believe this number will increase substantially soon.

Exxon Mobil indicated in its fourth-quarter results presentation an update from 3.2 MMoep/d in resource in March 2018 to 5 MMoep/d at the end of 2018; it is now around 5.5 MMoep/d

Source: Exxon Mobil Presentation 4Q'18

The company expects that it can install up to five production platforms in the block over the coming years with a total gross production of 750k Boep/d by 2025, which is about 337.5K Boep/d net.

Hess and Exxon Mobil are focusing primarily on the US shale (Permian and Bakken) and offshore South America (Guyana and Brazil) to drive production growth for the next several years. It is one of the reasons why I expect Exxon Mobil to follow Chevron (CVX) and acquire Apache Corp. (APA).

News Today

On April 18, 2019:

Exxon Mobil said today it made a new oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Yellowtail-1 well, marking the 13th discovery on the Stabroek Block. The discovery adds to the previously announced estimated recoverable resource of approximately 5.5 billion oil-equivalent barrels on the Stabroek Block. Yellowtail-1 is the fifth discovery in the Turbot area, which Exxon Mobil expects to become a major development hub.

This discovery comes after two discoveries offshore Guyana at the Tilapia-1 and Haimara-1 wells. Yellowtail-1 is the fifth discovery in the Turbot/Longtail area, which XOM expects to become a major development hub.

Furthermore, the Drillship Tom Madden from Noble Corp. (NE) is expected to drill the Hammerhead-2 well, which could become the 14th discovery in the Stabroek project.

The company also indicates that it is thinking of contracting a fourth drillship in the block, which is good news for the offshore drillers which need it.

Exxon Mobil is also evaluating plans to add another exploration drillship, bringing the number of drillships offshore Guyana to four.

After contracting the Noble Tom Madden, another possible drillship that could eventually do the job is the Noble Sam Croft which will be available around July 2019.

However, Exxon Mobil contracted the Noble Don Taylor for a one-year contract in Guyana starting October 2019 with a dismal day rate of $175K/d.

In addition, the Noble Don Taylor has been awarded a one-year contract with Exxon Mobil in Guyana. The contract is from early October 2019 until early October 2020 and Bassoe's dayrate estimate for the contract is $175,000.

Please look at the latest Noble fleet status here.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Exxon Mobil has struck gold with the Stabroek project. The company is still in the discovery process, and its discovered resources for Stabroek have jumped from 3.2 MM Boep/d last year to 5.5 MM Boep/d now, not including the Yellowtail-1 discovery.

Yellowtail-1 encountered approximately 292 feet (89 meters) of high-quality oil bearing sandstone reservoir and was drilled to a depth of 18,445 feet (5,622 meters) in 6,046 feet (1,843 meters) of water.

Exxon Mobil's discovery success in 2019 thus far includes three in the Stabroek block and the massive Glaucus-1 gas discovery off of Cyprus (Exxon owns 60% of the block).

Exxon Mobil announced in February that its Glaucus-1 well intersected a 133-m gas-bearing reservoir on Block 10 southwest of Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. Based on preliminary interpretation of the well data, the discovery could represent an in-place gas resource of 142-227 billion cu m, the company said.

Top 15 Conventional Discoveries in 1Q 2019

Million barrels of oil equivalent

Discovery Operator Liquids Gas Total Glaucus, Cyprus Exxon Mobil 70 612.0 682 Brulpadda, South Africa Total (NYSE:TOT) 224 334.0 558 Tilapia, Guyana Exxon Mobil 310 40.0 350 Kali Berau Dalam, Indonesia Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) 26 228.0 254 Glengorm, United Kingdom CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) 50 193.0 243 Yellowtail (added by Fun Trading) Exxon Mobil n/a n/a ~185 estimated by Fun Trading Agogo, Angola Eni (NYSE:E) 165 0.0 165 Haimara, Guyana Exxon Mobil 45 104.0 149 Nour, Egypt Eni 12 107.0 119 Froskelar, Norway Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) 59 39.0 98 Abadan, Iran NIOC 61 11.0 72 Cholula, Mexico Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) 36 28.0 64 Orchid, Australia PTTEP 6 53.0 59 Kokitl, Mexico Pemex 10 44.0 54 TE-10, Morocco Sound Energy (OTC:SNEGF) 5 45.0 50 Chaco Este, Bolivia YPFB 11 34.0 45

Source: Rystad Energy Ecube Created with Datawrapper

Technical Analysis (Short-Term)

XOM is forming an ascending wedge pattern with line resistance at $83 (I recommend taking about 15% profit at this level unless oil prices can continue climbing above $80 per barrel. In this case, it would be better to wait until $87 level to take profit) and line support at $81.25.

The ascending wedge pattern is close to its apex, which means we are close to a decisive breakout. I believe that an upside breakout is more likely due to the oil prices strength and the golden cross experienced a few days ago (see chart above). However, in my experience, this bullish situation is highly precarious and could end up with a surprising retracement depending on what OPEC+ decides after the recent move by the US to end exemptions from sanctions for countries still buying oil from Iran, which is pushing oil prices to a five-and-a-half-month high. Always be prepared to adapt to oil volatility by trading short term about 20% of your position.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade also XOM short term (About 25-30% of my position).