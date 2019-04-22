Charlotte's Web: Returning To Growth Mode

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) reported 2018 Q4 results which showed the company back on track for continued growth after a brief hiccup in Q3. The company is well-funded and has a moat that is enabling it to capture early market share in the burgeoning CBD market. We remain optimistic about Charlotte's Web's near-term outlook and continue to be a believer in the stock.

(All amounts in USD)

2018 Q4 Review

On March 28, Charlotte's Web reported 2018 Q4 results which alleviated previous concerns on growth and sets the company up for strong momentum heading into 2019. Revenue grew 21% from last quarter and 72% from last year to $21.5 million. Gross margin declined to 72% but remains very high relative to other cannabis companies that we cover. Most importantly, this quarter indicated that sales have returned to positive growth after Q3 spooked investors due to a notable slowdown in the momentum.

(Source: Public Filings)

As we noted previously in our analysis of the Q3 results:

One of the main reasons why profitability has dropped from 2017 levels was the significant investments CWB is making to refresh its product packaging. Management cited product shipment delays related to the rebranding as the reason for the revenue miss.

Clearly, the company was able to sort out the logistical issues and we are seeing resumed momentum heading into 2019. Going into the new year, we expect the company to experience continued growth driven by a fast-growing CBD market that benefited from the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill. We recently argued that the two biggest potential catalysts for CWB are national distribution partnerships and an uplisting to NYSE or Nasdaq. So far, we have already seen several national retailers embracing CBD products including Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), CVS (NYSE:CVS), and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD). On social media, CWB products have been spotted in select CVS stores and we expect that it will also penetrate other national retailers due to their leading brand recognition and top-notch quality.

It is also worth highlighting that CWB has maintained a pristine balance sheet and a tight capital structure so far. At the end of 2018, the company had $73 million of cash outstanding with external debt. Furthermore, the founding family still holds 32% of the total shares outstanding through the proportional voting shares. The float is very tight with only 22 million basic common shares that are issued as part of the RTO process. The company just filed a shelf prospectus to raise up to $500 million which provides it with flexibility should it require additional capital down the road. However, so far, management has exhibited discipline and has not diluted shareholders since the RTO in 2018.

(Investor Presentation)

Valuations

Charlotte's Web trades at 25x EV/revenue which is in the mid-range of the peers. There are high-flyers such as Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Green Growth (OTCQB:GGBXF), and Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) but these are all multi-state operators focusing on the cannabis retail industry. However, we think there are key differences between the two business models. CWB employs a capital-light model as it uses a combination of contract farming and internal cultivation for its raw materials but it avoids operating retail stores directly. Compared to MSOs that need to build up cultivation, processing, and retail infrastructures across each state due to federal laws. For Charlotte's Web, the company operates similarly to a traditional CPG company whereby it relies on channel partners for the final point of sale. As a result, CWB has not raised additional capital since its C$93 million IPO last August. With the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, CWB is in a prime position to scale up quickly through newly won national retailers. We think CWB trades at a reasonable multiple compared to its peers due to its capital-light business model and improved business prospects in 2019.

Looking Ahead

We think Charlotte's Web is in an excellent position to capture the explosive growth in the CBD market following the 2018 Farm Bill. We are just beginning to see national retailers embracing the products and Charlotte's Web has been that brand that everyone is talking about due to its long history in the industry and high customer recognition. The company now has access to over 4,000 retail outlets as it began shipping products to three national retailers post Q4. As a result, we expect to see continued growth as these new channels begin to show up in financials as early as 2019 Q1. The future is looking bright for CBD players and Charlotte's Web is one of the few leading players that is run by a team of an experienced management team. The involvement of founders ensured cost discipline and shrewd capital allocation. We remain optimistic about the future prospect of this company and the CBD industry in general. For investors, we continue to believe that Charlotte's Web represents the best way to invest in the CBD industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.