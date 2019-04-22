How To Stay Financially Healthy With AT&T

The company remained highly profitable and solvent, showing its massive capacity to maintain, and even expand, its operations, and adequately meet financial obligations to all its stakeholders.

AT&T (NYSE:T), the leading company in telecom, continued to awe its stakeholders with its increasing dividends and adequacy to meet financial obligations. Likewise, its Income Statement has been reflecting impressive results from revenue to bottom-line figures, which Balance Sheet affirmed showing the company's solid profitability and solvency. This could easily be a response to a potential investor who wishes to invest in a highly secured and sustainable company. However, its stock price remained cheap and undervalued though it continued to climb up since mid-February.

What's in it for the Investors?

Dividend per Share

AT&T has always been consistent with the announcement and distribution of dividends to the shareholders. For the last 10 years, it has been increasing by $0.04 per share, giving an average annual growth of 2.3%. As the year opened, the company announced dividends to be $2.04 per share from $2.0 in the previous year, staying with its $0.04 annual increment and agreeing with the Dividend Growth Model projection. But from 2020 to 2023, the investors would realize higher earnings at $2.20 to $2.55 per share, which would result in 4-7% average dividend growth per year. But would AT&T still have more than enough after this?

Taken from AT&T

Values for the next five years were calculated using the Dividend Growth Model.

Dividend Payout Ratio

Amidst the changes in the operations, the company remained highly profitable, so did the investments here as dividend per share continued to increase over the years. It could be an assurance to the current and potential investors to show that the company has always been profitable and would still have enough even after deducting dividend payments. An investor could expect noticeable changes here because of EPS. For example, dividend per share has always been increasing by $0.04 so from $1.92 in 2016, it rose to $1.96 in 2017, but EPS moved from $2.1 to $4.7. For the last 10 years, EPS has been moving in a generally upward trend and increasing faster and larger than its dividend per share. Nevertheless, what would always matter here is the fact that as the company continued to realize higher earnings, dividend per share has been moving in an upward trend as well.

Taken from AT&T and MarketWatch

Values for the next five years were calculated using the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis.

Dividends versus Net Income

This would be the counterpart of the dividend payout ratio. One could easily understand that, basically, net income has an inverse relationship with it. But what's more essential here is the fact that despite the troughs in 2011, 2012, and 2014, the company has always been viable enough to cover all its dividend payments. From 2013 to 2018, the company still realized an impeccable value of $14.26 billion as its average annual net income after shareholders' dividends. Projected years showed a higher value at $15.24 billion. This has always been a testament to the company's massive capacity to cover all its obligations, sustain dividend payments, and even expand its operations.

Taken from AT&T and MarketWatch

Values for the next five years were calculated using the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis.

Dividends versus Free Cash

Free Cash has been moving in almost the same direction with net income, given their movements like their low points in 2011 and 2014 and an upward trend in the projected years, suggesting a strong consistency with the company's profitability. A higher value of free cash conveys a higher capacity to meet all its obligations. In AT&T, it could easily be seen that free cash has always been larger than dividends and would still be enough even if the company would make a single payment to all its stakeholders and even for increasing its capital expenditures on its operations. Forecasted years showed higher values for both dividends and free cash, but the gap would become larger which also agreed with the gap between net income and dividends, suggesting its long-term profitability and sustainability.

Taken from AT&T and MarketWatch

Values for the next five years were calculated using the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis.

Delving into AT&T's Fundamentals

Operating Revenue

AT&T has been capturing an increasing number of demands mixed with pricing strategy as its operating revenue continued to increase and would continue to do so for the next five years. From a $2 billion increase from 2008 to 2013, it leaped to almost $4 billion in 2014, giving a total amount of $132.45 billion from $128.75 billion. Since then, it increased substantially, though it fell short in 2017 from $163.77 billion in 2016 to $160.55 billion. Nevertheless, it easily bounced higher by 6.4% reaching $170.81 billion in 2018. Forecasted years showed a higher value as it would increase by almost $20 billion in 2023. Meanwhile, quarterly values also showed how revenue accumulated in every year. Though it had the lowest value in 1Q and 2Q at $38-39 billion in reference to 2016 and 2017, it boomed in 3Q and 4Q to $45.04 billion and $48.74 billion, respectively. This was not surprising at all since it released many of its newly innovated products from August to November 2018.

Taken from MarketWatch

Values for the next five years were calculated using Linear Trend Analysis.

Taken from MarketWatch

Values for the next five years were calculated using Linear Trend Analysis.

The increasing trend of operating revenue, as well as its growth rate, would convey not only its increasing price and demand but also its increasing profits which could always be used to further stimulate its operations.

Meanwhile, operating costs and expenses have been moving in the same direction with operating revenue, but the latter continued to increase faster and larger than the former. This resulted in a generally increasing operating profit. There have been obvious changes in operating expenses which might have caused operating profit to decreased specifically in 2011 and 2014. But one should consider that it has never been negative for the last 10 years. In fact, since 2015, it continued to rise and stay at $20-30 billion, which would continue in the succeeding years.

Taken from MarketWatch

Values for the next five years were calculated using Linear Trend Analysis.

Tax Paid (Benefit)

Non-operating income and interest expense continued to increase and to cancel out each other's effect on operating income. As a result, profit before tax has been moving in the same direction with operating income. But what made net income sharply decrease in 2018? The tax became the main reason here. From being an income tax payment of $6.48 in 2016, it became a $14.71 billion income tax refund or benefit in 2017 before becoming an expense again in 2018 at $4.92 billion. It actually happened even in 2010. From a $6 billion income tax expense in 2009, it turned into a $1.16 billion tax benefit.

Taken from MarketWatch

Net Income

Net income has been moving in a generally upward manner. Although there have been sharp changes in 2009-2011 and 2016-2018, one must consider that AT&T has been realizing a positive value: billions of earnings for the last 10 years. This just showed that no matter what the amount of tax was, the company remained profitable and has been increasing with an average value of $12.74 billion (2008-2018). With regards to tax, it could be seen that it had an obvious impact on net income. Graphically, the decrease-to-increase (inverted pyramid appearance) of tax in 2009-2011 became the opposite to net income which was also obvious in 2016-2018. This showed that as tax sharply decreased in 2010 and 2017, net income sharply rose as well. When tax increased again in 2011 and 2018, net income decreased. This suggested that the sharp changes in net income were caused by the sharp changes in tax most of the time.

But like what was said before, with or without tax, and whatever the amount was, what would always matter was the fact that net income has always been positive in value and about $12 billion in average for the last 10 years. Projected years showed higher amounts and would even rise to $30 billion.

Taken from MarketWatch

Values for the next five years were calculated using Linear Trend Analysis.

Earnings per Share

EPS mirrored the movement of net income even in the projected years as WAV remained almost unchanged. The increasing movement of the company's sales to bottom line net income also resulted in positive estimates of EPS in the succeeding years. From $2.85 in 2018, it would increase to $3.89 and $4.06 as estimated using linear trend analysis. Nasdaq also shared its positive outlook for EPS in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 at $3.6, $3.66, $3.75, and $3.82, respectively. Although it hasn't released its annual estimates yet, Wall Street Journal remained optimistic as well, as it estimated its EPS to be $0.86 and $0.89 in 1Q and 2Q 2019 with respect to their comparative values in 2018 at $0.75 and $0.81.

Taken from MarketWatch

Values for the next five years were calculated using Linear Trend Analysis.

Current Ratio

As the company's sales and earnings continued to increase, current assets specifically the most liquid ones rose significantly. It could be confirmed through receivables as the amount increased by more than 50% in 2018. It could also be compared with the trend of free cash as it has been increasing despite its increase in CapEx. However, one must give emphasis on its sharp change as it was affected by income tax benefit and payment in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Meanwhile, current liabilities continued to rise, too, but remained slower than current assets. An example of this is its short-term debt which decreased by more than 70% in 2018. Though the current ratio has not reached 1.0 yet, the changes from 2008 to 2018 have been very substantial from 0.53 to 0.79. The next five years showed better results as the ratio would reach 0.9 to 0.95 showing the increasing capacity of AT&T's liquid assets to pay short-term obligations.

Taken from MarketWatch

Values for the next five years were calculated using Linear Trend Analysis.

Net Worth

As the company got more profitable and liquid through the years, one must be concerned about the company's ability not only to cover its operations and payables within the fiscal year but even those that would be met in the coming years. As current assets stayed between 5 to 17% of total assets, one must realize that a huge chunk of the company's assets would always go to fixed assets and even to intangibles and long-term investments. As more cash was intended for CapEx, long-term assets increased massively as well; the efficiency and profitability couldn't be measured, though. Total liabilities increased as well but remained even lower and slower than total assets. From about 70-80% it fell to 60% in 2018 and would continue to do so for the next five years. The increasing value and growth rate of assets relative to liabilities also resulted in increasing net worth. This would also be an assurance to the investors that the company would remain highly solvent over the years had, it decided to make one-time payments for all its liabilities and even dividends for the shareholders. This even rose to more than $100 billion in 2015 until it almost reached $200 million in 2018.

Taken from MarketWatch

Values for the next five years were calculated using Linear Trend Analysis.

Return on Asset

To assess the assets' ability to generate profit this study used ROA. Total assets have been consistently increasing for the last 10 years while net income has been fluctuating especially during the sharp changes of tax payment to a tax benefit and vice versa (2009-2011 and 2016-2018). This also became a reflection of the movement of net income in reference to the above-mentioned years. This would be another confirmation that the company's profitability was greatly affected by tax changes. Nevertheless, it was impressive as it stayed at more than $10 billion on average. In reference to total assets, the company remained profitable which has been sustained for the last 10 years. It got an average ROA of 4.6% suggesting that from 2008 to 2018, for every asset purchased, there would be a 4-5% increase in net income. Projected years showed higher ROAs between 5.3%and 5.5% showing a higher rate of sustained profitability.

Taken from MarketWatch

Values for the next five years were calculated using Linear Trend Analysis.

Technical Side

Stock Price

AT&T continued to be bullish since mid-February as its stock price kept climbing up from $28-30 to $30-32. Given its PE Ratio, an investor should be willing to spend $11.2 for every earning. But did the market set the stock at its right price? This would be tested using the Dividend Growth Model.

Recently Closed Price: $31.93

Dividend Proposed: $2.04 per share

Average Dividend Growth Rate: 0.02256622994

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.08645598879

Derived Price: $32.65053972 or $32.65

Given this, spending $11.2 for every earning would not be bad at all as it would be relatively cheap if assessed using the Dividend Growth Model. The stock price is still undervalued and would still go up for the next few days or weeks until it's set at its correct value.

Growth Catalysts

Innovations for Emergencies, Disaster Risk Reduction, and Resilience

ShakeAlertLA (AT&T-ShakeAlertLA)

The city of Los Angeles, in partnership with AT&T, launched a new mobile app, ShakeAlertLA (Shake Alert Los Angeles) to notify the LA residents of a potential earthquake and/or inform them on an earthquake that occurred near the city. This was designed to help them prepare before shaking approaches the area. The app could detect it when it reaches or exceeds magnitude of 5.0. This also has features which could help the citizens prepare and find the possible area for evacuation and the rescue teams. This is timely and relevant especially for the people in the city since it is situated near the San Andreas Fault. Also, a lot of faults in different parts of the world have been discovered only during this decade. This could be accessed both in iOS and Android Smartphones. This might be the advent of its partnership with different cities, countries, and groups that aim to reduce the adverse impact of different disasters aside from earthquake and to promote resilience. This could form not only partnerships and popularity but demand from other app stores which could leverage its expansion and innovation and increase its earnings in the future.

Open ROADM Demo (AT&T-Open ROADM)

AT&T, Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSF), Orange (NYSE:ORAN), in cooperation with the University of Texas at Dallas, showed how optical networking equipment based on the standards set by Open ROADM could quickly get back online in the aftermath of a disaster. This was released in 2016, and its fifth version is still in progress. The success of it would not only benefit its creator but even its members and partners. Thus, it would create more potential projects that would involve AT&T. Its relevance would not only help the company lower its costs of operations when dealing with things like this through government grants and partnerships but would also be another testament to AT&T being a telecom beast, which in turn could attract investors from other countries.

911 Call via AT&T ESInet in Cherokee County (AT&T-ESInet)

In cooperation with AT&T, Cherokee County became the first county in South Carolina to make an IP-based 911 call via AT&T ESInet. This was launched to further develop public safety communications and the ability to handle a large volume of calls and messages especially in times of emergencies and disasters. This now serves 57,000 residents in the area. With ESInet's upgraded features, one could expect that calls and messages are properly routed to reach the designated 911 agency for a quicker action, helps the agency in the county handle a multitude of calls, stay in service even in times of natural and man-made hazards, and pictures or videos could also be sent for more accurate information. The success of this launching would further stimulate AT&T's operations in this fiscal year which would be an addition to its product lines and innovations. Partnerships with other states would be expected as well. Investments to further develop it, and other AT&T's products are highly anticipated which would help the company showcase more of its products and services and even expand its operations in other countries to capture more demand and earnings.

Achievement

AT&T: Telecom Monster (AT&T-#1 Telecom According to Fortune)

AT&T ranked first in the telecom industry according to Fortune. The company's strengths were measured using the following: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services and global competitiveness. This resulted in added value to a telecom beast which would fortify its good reputation, maintain or enhance its operations and attract potential investors for future expansion.

Social Initiatives

Educational Escola+ Project (AT&T: SKY Brasil)

SKY, a subsidiary of AT&T, launched the project Ver Bem (Good Vision) with Brazilian NGOs Atados and Renovatio in Jaguariuna, Sao Paulo, Brazil. This targeted more than 3,000 students from public schools in the area to help them with their visual problems like myopia and astigmatism. This could result in ties with and/or support from other NGOs and government in Latin America. With all the innovations it did, AT&T could use this to enhance optical products like glasses and lens or create virtual glasses through an app it may launch in the future. This might open more doors for the company.

Timely Development

AT&T and Game of Thrones (AT&T and GOT)

One must know that Game of Thrones already captured a significant portion of demand from its target market which became a significant addition to HBO. The highly anticipated finale of the series would gain earnings not only for HBO but even for AT&T as its partner. The relevance and popularity of the show would also be an addition to AT&T as its success would help it get more projects on TV which, would help it further diversify and give distinction to AT&T's products and services to form a bigger range of demand and earnings in the future.

Key Takeaways

Before this article ends, one must understand that it wouldn't take a genius to understand why it is both safe and profitable to invest in AT&T. Fortune wouldn't announce that AT&T is #1 in the world of telecom for nothing. A lot of reliable measures were used to determine the quality of each company like financial health, competitiveness in the market, long-term investments, social responsibilities, and product quality. The analysis done agreed with the findings of Fortune as profitability, liquidity, and solvency have always been present in AT&T. Thus, one is highly encouraged to his money here.

Short-term investors: an investor who wishes to do buy-and-sell for a very short period of time is advised to try investing here. The price is bullish but still undervalued and relatively cheap which would surely increase for the next few days or weeks as checked with its fundamentals and the Dividend Growth Model. Also, the positive news and reviews on it as well as its successful projects and partnerships would add value to it, which could further elevate its price soon.

Long-term investors: AT&T has been a dividend champion for 35 years which shows that dividend payments have always been certain and moving in an upward trend. With respect to its fundamentals from 2008 to 2018, the impeccable results on the Income Statement were confirmed by Balance Sheet ratios which showed the company's solid profitability and solvency for a long period of time. The company has always been profitable, and the change was highly influenced by tax as computed and shown graphically. Net Worth and Retained Earnings continued to rise which proved that the company would still be able to operate at a large capacity should it decide to make a single payment to all the company's stakeholders showing long-term sustainability. Lastly, with all the projects and partnerships, the effect would not only be in this year but even in the long-run. This could not only form deep bonds and additional projects but guide the company in further innovating its own products and services. Clearly, AT&T has a brighter future ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.