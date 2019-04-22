Trulieve: Continuing To Dominate Florida, For Now

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) just reported its 2018 Q4 results, and the numbers look very good. The company managed to report the highest quarterly revenue we have seen so far among all U.S. cannabis firms, which came entirely from its Florida operations. As the company continues to ramp up in Florida, we see 2019 as another year of solid growth. However, our concerns around its long-term growth potential remain in place. Its recent acquisitions to expand outside Florida are small in nature and unlikely to move the needle, which leaves us wondering whether Trulieve could successfully establish other growth markets outside Florida.

(All amounts in USD)

2018 Q4 Review

On April 10, Trulieve released its 2018 full-year and Q4 financials which showed another quarter of strong revenue growth. In the fourth quarter, revenue grew by another 27% from last quarter, driven by both organic growth and new store openings. At the end of 2018, Trulieve had 23 dispensaries up and running, and that number has increased to 27 as of this writing. Gross margin declined sequentially to 58%, which is a bit disappointing given that the last three quarters all had margins at or above 70%.

(Source: Public Filings)

The key driver for Trulieve's success in Florida is its rampant store openings and the accompanying first-mover advantage. Trulieve recently won a settlement with the state to allow it to open another 14 stores above the current cap of 35 locations per license. We think part of the reason for its high profitability and positive EBITDA is its ability to leverage existing infrastructure and reach economies of scale better than its competitions. While other players are quickly scaling up in Florida, such as Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) which just opened its 23rd location in Florida, we think Trulieve deserves credits for achieving one of the best financial scorecards. Going into 2019, we think there is still ample runway for the company to continue growing revenue and EBITDA before it hits the limit, which is 49 right now (14 plus 35). However, the question mark is whether margins will continue to be pressured given the heightened competition from other operators. Trulieve is facing little to no competition in many of its locations due to its first-mover advantage, but things are changing fast, and we expect other players to aggressively pursue market share including potential price wars.

(Investor Presentation)

As part of the Q4 release, Trulieve provided 2019 guidance including:

$214 million of revenue

68% gross profit margin

$92 million of adjusted EBITDA or 43% of revenue

We think this guidance is reasonable and achievable based on Q4 numbers, but a few risks also exist that need to be addressed. First of all, Trulieve stated that its forecast hinges on its multi-state strategy panning out, which means that its California and Massachusetts acquisitions need to perform in 2019. Its acquisition of Life Essence in MA is currently applying for cultivation, processing, and retail licenses, and it won't be fully operational until the latter part of 2019. Its acquisition of Leef Industries in CA is expected to generate more than $2 million in annual revenue in 2019. Clearly, most of the contributions will still come from Florida, but growth is certainly expected to slow down after 2019 as the market becomes saturated and competition heats up. We also think the margin guidance is reasonable given that Trulieve has the infrastructure in place to support its continued retail rollout. As more stores are open, we think unit economics will improve.

(Investor Presentation)

Valuation

Trulieve currently trades 11x EV/Revenue, which is at the low end of the peer set including MSOs and some of the largest U.S. cannabis companies. We think the lower multiple is likely due to Trulieve's reliance on Florida and its lack of exposure to other states. Most of the other MSOs have footprints in 10+ states, which diversifies state-specific risk and provides runways for growth. Florida is one of the most vibrant markets for medical cannabis due to its demographics; however, competition is heating up. All of the large MSOs have acquired their licenses in Florida, and they are in the process of ramping up store openings in 2019 which will erode Trulieve's first-mover advantage.

We think the only way for Trulieve to close the valuation gap with its peers is a transformative acquisition or merger that opens itself to new markets. Trulieve already has one of the best revenue-generating business model in Florida that is already highly profitable. However, its multiple of 11x annualized revenue is also very high by conventional wisdom and when compared to traditional consumer companies. Put another way, if Trulieve only operates in Florida, its current multiple arguably already reflects the growth prospects. Trulieve did acquire two small assets in Massachusetts and California, but they are way too small to make a difference in any meaningful way. It would take much bigger moves than those to elevate Trulieve into a top contender.

Looking Ahead

We think Trulieve has an excellent management team that is building the best business operating in Florida right now. The company has consistently reported impressive revenue growth and margins, which is better than most cannabis companies we covered. However, in a world where most cannabis companies are fighting to expand into as many states as possible, we worry Trulieve's comfort in Florida is costing itself the precious opportunity to enter other markets. Right now is the best time for Trulieve because the rest of the license holders are just beginning to ramp up in Florida. However, we think 2019 will see competition heat up substantially and Trulieve could face its biggest test yet as a public company. Despite the growth and strong margins, we continue to believe that it will take a transformative acquisition in order to push the stock materially higher from current levels. For investors looking for growth, we don't think Trulieve is the option for you. However, for investors looking for cannabis companies with solid profitability and cash flows, we think Trulieve represents a solid stock trading at reasonable valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.