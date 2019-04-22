Natural Gas: A $1 Handle Is Coming

Natural gas prices are going to head lower this spring. I believe NG prices will soon be under $2.00. Historically, natural gas at $2.50 has been a decent bottom. A look at the 20-year chart below shows that since June of 2016, NG prices have been above $2.50 and have held every time they flirted with $2.50. In fact, going all the way back to 1999, NG prices have only been below $2.50 four times and only briefly each time. NG has almost never been below $2.00 in the last 20 years. This is all about to change. I believe NG prices will break significantly below $2.50 this week. I also think that NG will spend significant amounts of time below $2.00 over the next couple of years. The snarky well-worn Wall Street adage is that nothing cures high prices like high prices. The opposite is also true: nothing cures low prices like low prices.

Natural Gas production is soaring

The chart below tells it all. Since September 2016, dry gas production has risen from 70 BCF per day to nearly 90 BCF per day. Demand growth is good, but not enough. LNG exports remain largely a dream. There are only two functioning LNG export facilities in the USA. Others are coming, but production growth is far outpacing any export capacity.

Data used in above chart is from the EIA

Associated gas is a big problem. In the Permian basin and Eagle Ford shale, we generally consider that the producers are drilling for oil. Strictly speaking, that is true. Dedicated gas rig counts have been steady nationwide at around 185 for a few years now. Oil rig counts are over 1,000. In the Permian and Eagle Ford, every well produces oil AND natural gas. The page below published by the EIA illustrates the problem. The first two charts are crucial. Each new well produces 600 barrels of oil per day. EACH NEW WELL ALSO PRODUCES 1.2 million cubic feet of gas per day. There are 500 rigs operating in the Permian alone. That is a lot of associated gas. An overwhelming amount.

This is a picture of West Texas gas prices at WAHA hub over the last couple of years.

Note that gas prices have been under $2 in west Texas since 4Q 2017! Recently gas prices hit ZERO - $0.00 - in West Texas. In fact, some producers had to actually PAY to get their gas taken away. This problem is not going to go away. It will get worse. The thousands of Drilled Uncompleted wells in the Permian basin represent several BCF per day of gas waiting to come online. This adds to soaring production from all the other gas fields nationwide. The West Texas low-priced gas phenomenon will spread and drive natural gas prices nationwide under $2.

What this means for prices and investments

Natural gas prices will establish a new lower range for a few years; likely $1.50-3.00. There will be volatility and price spikes as always during hot summers and cold winters, but the "base case" will be low prices and supply outstripping demand. This is bad news for gas-centric independent producers. Some will not survive. On the other hand, M&A activity should really heat up. Chevron (NYSE:CVX)/Anadarko (NYSE:APC) is only the beginning. Big producers will be able to pick up natural gas assets from weaker companies at bargain prices. Furthermore, low natural gas prices will be generally good for the economy nationwide. Electricity prices should trend lower since half our power is produced from natural gas. Heavy industry will also benefit since the USA has the cheapest energy in the world now. A period of low prices will spur new demand from multiple sources both internal and external to the USA. Nothing cures low prices like low prices. Plan for $1 natural gas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.