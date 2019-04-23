PetMed Express Is In A No Win Situation

Much of the impact of trying to match Chewy’s pricing will be felt in the just-completed March quarter. The full impact will be felt this quarter.

Unless Chewy backs off, my analysis suggests PETS earnings will be cut in half or more. Chewy is showing signs of accelerating its push.

Background

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is an online prescription drug pharmacy for dogs and cats through 1800PetMeds.com. It carries about 3,000 SKUs. Products include prescription and non-prescription items, with most sales coming from prescription items. It's a simple business with a moderate moat, that is you need a license to sell prescription drugs for pets and a strong distribution network. That moat has kept out larger competitors until now, though there are many smaller players. The stock price closed at $22.31 on April 19th. My price target is $10-12.

"Your margin is my opportunity"- Jeff Bezos

The famous Jeff Bezos quote referred to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) being able to take business away from competitors that had large profit margins by being more efficient and taking less profit. PETS has this problem. Its profit margin is huge. In fiscal 2018 (ended 3/18), its pretax profit margin was 19.6%. That is almost unheard of in retail outside of luxury goods and, certainly, rarely seen online. This has made it an easy target for well-financed competitors.

Surprisingly, Amazon is not PETS' primary competitor as it doesn't yet have a license to sell prescription products for pets. The largest competitor is Chewy.com. Chewy only entered the prescription business in July 2018, but did so with a bang. Chewy is an online company owned by PetSmart, the large pet store chain. Chewy quickly pushed hard into the prescription pet market, aiming directly at PETS, which had been the market leader. Chewy dropped prices to the bone and advertised like crazy. Others in the space such as Allivet also dropped prices.

The Dilemma

"When they kick at your front door How you gonna come? With your hands on your head Or on the trigger of your gun" - From Guns of Brixton by The Clash

PETS had a choice to make, fight or stand pat and hope for the best. Fighting meant matching or coming close to Chewy's prices and watching their profit margin cut by more than half. The alternative was to stand pat and lose market share. PETS has decided to fight and has cut prices considerably. When I called them in January, I was told they usually have prices 10-20% off. Shortly thereafter, they cut prices to 30% off everything. Based on my monitoring of 1800petmeds.com, it seems that discounts temporarily backed off that to 25% but have returned to 30% off. Going from an average of 15% off at the midpoint to 30% off reduces the profit margin by 15%. Changes in pricing drop to pretax earnings dollar for dollar. Remember, the pre-tax profit margin recently was at 19.6%, so it appears they have cut their earnings by more than two thirds. There is the possibility that they marked prices up before marking them down, an old retailers' trick. My belief, based on Allivet's pricing (shown below) and Chewy's continued aggressiveness, is they haven't done much of that. Pricing appears down 15% on average.

Competition

Below, I looked at current product prices at PETS, Chewy, and Allivet. I chose the first five of PETS' most popular offerings that could be directly compared to Chewy.com and Allivet. These were compared in price.

Source: Websites of the three shown

Chewy.com has an "Autoship" option for many products. This lets you set a schedule, and items are automatically shipped per that schedule. This saves 5% or more from the regular price. The Autoship price was used when offered. PETS has something similar on some products, and that price was used when offered. The smallest product dosage size was used when more than one size was given.

Some have mentioned that PetSmart is highly leveraged, so may not be able to keep up the price war. PetSmart was acquired by BC Partners for $8.7 billion In December 2014. PetSmart then acquired Chewy in 2017 for $3.35 billion. These acquisitions were leveraged. BC Partners manages one of the largest families of private equity buyout funds in the world. It is based in London and has significantly more investor money available to invest into Chewy and PetSmart if they are comfortable with the potential payoff. It looks like they are doing exactly that.

The following was reported in Business North Carolina Magazine on April 17, 2019.

"In the largest single job announcement in Rowan County history, PetSmart's Chewy online pet products unit will add a $55 million fulfillment center with 1,200 jobs expected to be created by 2025. The 700,000 square-foot plant will be built near Interstate 85's exit 81 near Salisbury. The average wage is expected to be $28,388 per year, or about $14 per hour. At 1,200 employees, Chewy will rank among the three biggest Rowan County private employers, along with Food Lion and Daimler Trucks. PetSmart, which is controlled by British private-equity group BC Partners, bought Chewy in 2017 for $3.3 billion."

In addition to its pricing, Chewy has been advertising heavily since last summer. I had actually never heard of them until then. Now, their commercials are ubiquitous. Yes, their non-prescription business is much larger but they are clearly serious about prescription medicine sales.

Where PETS Stands Today

PETS is facing a triple-whammy, much lower gross margins, lower revenue, and higher advertising costs. As shown above, Chewy still appears to be lower in prices. It's picking up business not just with pricing but with the heavy advertising. When I looked at the Alexa sight that ranks website by visitors, PETS ranking has dropped significantly since last summer. That decline has recently stopped after PETS dropped prices to more closely compete with Chewy. Allivet is shown for three reasons; it appears to be the third largest player, it also shows the impact of Chewy, and PETS has mentioned them as being competitive with pricing. Keep in mind, a higher number means market share loss.

Source: Alexa.com

PETS has lost a significant amount of visitors between July 2018 when Chewy entered their space and January 2019 when it got aggressive on its pricing to compete with Chewy. But it stands today with lesser visitors and a much lower profit margin.

On the earnings front, PETS was sailing along until its third quarter (ended 12/31/18) when the wheels started to come off. EPS was $0.38, well below the analyst estimate of $0.48. What's more, revenues were $60.1 million, flat to the prior year quarter. For the first six months of the fiscal year, revenues had been up 8.5%. That is a dramatic change in just one quarter. The gross margin also dropped from 36.5% the prior year to 32.3% in the 12/18 quarter. Keep in mind, PETS didn't make most of its price reductions until after that quarter ended.

The fourth quarter, which was just completed, will show most of the impact of dropping prices to 30% off. The gross margin is very likely to be significantly lower than the 32.3% of the third quarter. Also, based on the Alexa numbers, revenues are likely to be down significantly from the prior year quarter.

PETS Options

PETS has few good options other than hoping Chewy backs off. Chewy is much bigger and probably benefits from more scale. The question is how willing is its private equity owner to keep up the price war. I believe very willing, though it may back off some. The price war is working, allowing them to get significant market share. Also, I believe Chewy is profitable now, with a more normal ad budget. The point is, Chewy doesn't need to have a 19.6% pre-tax profit margin (that PETS used to have) to be successful. A 5-8% pretax profit margin will do just fine and is a more typical retail profit margin anyway. If they price there consistently, PETS will be forced to give up the majority of its historical profit margin. Also, the announcement they are adding a large plant indicates they will continue to be aggressive.

PETS can try to sell more non-prescription pet supplies. This is a much larger market, but then, they will compete directly with Amazon and Walmart (NYSE:WMT), in addition to Chewy, and have low margins. They will also have to significantly increase their distribution system.

PETS can try to buy its way into another business. It has $150-200 million, including debt capacity to do so. That will take away the cash floor they currently have, so it's risky. It also won't move the needle enough to get back to their former profitability.

Summary of Issues

1. Chewy entered this space in July 2018, and PETS' margins were hit hard in the December 2018 quarter, with guidance it will get worse. Chewy is pushing forward. It just announced it is adding significant distribution capacity.

2. PETS' competition problems currently don't include competing with Amazon. Amazon has recently entered the human prescription business, albeit in a small way. It is a potential additional competitor.

3. Both Chewy and PETS are unable to buy some of their product directly from the manufacturers due to Vet pressure. They rely on third parties making their supply chain more expensive and less reliable.

4. The primary reason PETS is in this predicament is its huge pre-tax profit margin of 19.6%. This is well above most retailers and makes them an easy target, especially for a large competitor. There is little chance they will have that high of a profit margin going forward, now that there is a larger competitor.

5. From fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2018, net income increased by 113% while revenues were up only 19%. To do this, they cut way back on marketing among other things. Marketing went from 11.0% of revenues in fiscal 2015 to 7.0% in fiscal 2018. Chewy is advertising like crazy. PETS knows it needs to increase its advertising. The CEO said as much on the last conference call. But that will significantly reduce profits.

6. Chewy has much larger scale, which should lead to lower costs and a pricing advantage. If they can knock out a more normal 5-8% profit margin, PETS' margins will likely be less.

7. PETS got fat from limited competition online as it was able to take business easily from Vets who need to charge more due to lack of scale. It was the largest online retailer of pet prescriptions. The landscape has recently changed probably permanently. They now have a larger aggressive competitor in Chewy, and Amazon is in the wings.

8. I expect this quarter (ended 3/31/19) to reveal a much fuller impact of Chewy's inroads. As I showed above, the website has declining visitors, pricing has been cut significantly in the quarter, and advertising is expected to increase. The latter two will significantly reduce the profit margin. The full impact will be shown in the June 2019 quarter.

9. PETS is susceptible to generics. Most of their best sellers are not currently generic.

10. Three of their largest sellers are Bravecto, Nexguard, and Simparica. The FDA recently alerted Vets and pet owners that these can have adverse effects on pets, including seizures, ataxia, and muscle tremors (FDA alert). A decline in sales of these would have an impact.

Risks of a Short Position

The biggest risk is Chewy backs way off. The only way I see that happening is if the private equity firm parent decides to focus on earnings instead of market share due to excessive leverage. If they back off some, they will have an industry-standard profit margin as will PETS, but that is way below where PETS' profit margin has been in the past. I expect that to happen eventually.

It is possible that PETS marked up its inventory price before applying 30% off. Based on how aggressive Chewy remains and evidence Allivet is getting left behind, I don't believe there is a lot of that. Chewy doesn't need a 19.6% pretax profit margin to be very successful.

I do not believe there is much risk of a sale of PETS as long as Chewy keeps the pressure on. An acquirer would want to have an idea of how bad it can get before stepping up.

PETS does have one thing going for it, a strong balance sheet. The company had tangible net worth of $132 million on December 31, 2018. That is $6.38 per share. The stock currently trades at $22.31. So, that puts a floor on the stock at probably $8-10 per share assuming PETS can remain profitable, which I expect to happen.

Lower pricing by PETS, Chewy, and others should bring more business to the online market. However, PETS has had a declining amount of web visitors. To be fair, that has leveled off recently. Also, the amount of the price cuts way more than offsets any benefits from more volume. Further, their revenues were flat last quarter before the full impact of dropping prices and increased advertising was felt.

Valuation

My valuation is calculated below followed by an explanation paragraph.

Source: See immediately below and the last 10-Q

My best guess is Chewy eventually earns a 5-8% industry normal pretax profit margin. Due to less scale, PETS pretax profit may be 4-7% if they match Chewy's pricing. After tax, that is 3-6% or 4.5% at the midpoint. That is about $10.8 million net income per year based on last quarter's sales. Sales this quarter are likely to be significantly lower. That's earnings of $0.53/share per year using last quarter's sales, which was before the full impact of lower pricing and more advertising. Based on this, and the balance sheet floor discussed above, I expect the stock to be cut in half to $10-12 from the current $22.31.

The $10-12 price is a PE of 20 of my projected $0.53 EPS. That is high for a non-growth stock. The $10-12 price is based on a combination of the floor I discussed earlier and the $0.53 projected earnings.

Some may say, it's too late, PETS has already been cut in half. In my opinion, that cut was due to PETS going from a growth stock to a value stock. The next cut will be due to a large drop in earnings. As long as Chewy remains aggressive, that cut is unavoidable. It's not about where the stock came from, it's about where it's going.

There seems to be one thing holding PETS stock up. It is flashing green on the screens of value investors. In particular, the trailing PE ratio is 12, well below the market average. The problem with that is trailing earnings are irrelevant. The playing field has changed probably permanently, and margins are about to be cut at least in half by aggressive price cuts, lesser website visitors, and higher advertising. The "E" in PE should be much lower going forward.

Could you use a short to act as a hedge in this uncertain market? PETS current short ratio in days is 16.0. Despite this, I have been able to borrow shares of PETS to short at no cost other than paying the dividend. The dividend yield is currently 4.74%.

PETS' next earnings are coming up. They will probably be between May 6 and 10 based on prior years. I expect to see significant deterioration at that time and more in the following quarter. Things should level off after then. This, therefore, is a relatively short-term trade going until mid-August, a few weeks after first quarter earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PETS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.