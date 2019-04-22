Weekly Oil Storage Report - Delaying The Inevitable

We also explain the lack of draws in product storage, please read this report.

We have high confidence US crude storage will fall to 350 to 380 mbbls by year-end.

May projections show US crude storage declining 18.25 mbbls. Our updated projections continue to show 350 mbbls for US crude storage by year-end.

Unplanned outages continue to plague throughput, but May should see a big rebound. We have ~17.35 mb/d as our forecast.

EIA reported a slightly bullish oil storage report last week. The delta between our estimate and EIA's is explained by refinery throughput.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

EIA reported a slightly bullish oil storage report this week. The crude storage draw of -1.396 mbbls was less than our forecast of -3.42 mbbls. The entire delta between our estimate and EIA's report was attributed to the disappointing refinery throughput. EIA reported refinery throughput decreased w-o-w to 16.078 mb/d versus our estimate of 16.4 mb/d. The 300k b/d explains the delta of ~2.1 mbbls in our forecast.

If we look at the refinery throughput by PADD, we can clearly see that throughput is starting to increase with PADD 2 increasing materially w-o-w, but PADD 4 and PADD 5 decreasing offsetting the gains.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Most of the disappointment in refinery throughput is attributed to unplanned outages. If these unplanned outages did not occur, US refinery throughput would've been ~17 mb/d by now. To give you an idea, if refinery throughput was at ~17 mb/d, this week would've seen US crude storage decrease ~8.6 mbbls.

What's clear to us is that this is simply delaying the inevitable. Why?

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Because according to the refinery maintenance schedule, May throughput should be higher year-over-year by ~350k b/d. In May 2018, US refinery throughput averaged ~16.85 mb/d. We estimate that refineries will likely increase throughput structurally by 100k b/d y-o-y. This means that May refinery throughput could average ~17.35 mb/d.

Based on tanker tracking data, we see US crude imports for May to be right around the April average. This would put US crude imports around ~6.75 mb/d.

According to our estimate, if US refinery throughput averages 17.35 mb/d in May, US crude imports come in at 6.75 mb/d, US oil production is 12.3 mb/d, and US crude exports are 2.45 mb/d. We have a draw of 18.25 mbbls for May.

At the moment, US crude storage is following our original projection which we had US crude storage falling to 380 mbbls by year-end. Our updated projection still has US crude storage falling to 350 mbbls by year-end.

Based on one of our subscriber's model (expected value), price projection for year-end is around $75 to $80 WTI. We have a high degree of confidence that US crude storage will fall somewhere between these two projections.

Source: Expected Value

Why aren't product storages declining more?

With all that being said, subscribers have asked us a very simple question, "if refinery throughput is disappointing then why aren't we seeing larger product draws?"

Simple, there are two explanations for this.

1. Weather sensitive products like propane/propylene and distillate have seen demand drop in the face of bearish weather, especially in a y-o-y comparison.

Since 2000, April 2019 falls as the second lowest natural gas demand months. While if you look at April 2018, it was the highest demand month.

You can also see this reflected in the demand figures.

2. To combat unplanned outages, refineries have chosen to import more refined products resulting in net imports to decrease. But even in the face of this, production storage remains tight.

As you can see below, gasoline and distillate are both below the 5-year average:

What all of this simply means is that once the unplanned outages are done, US refinery throughput will quickly jump to where they are supposed to be. We estimate that May throughput should average ~17.35 mb/d.

Overall, the disappointing refinery throughput figures are simply delaying the inevitable outcome, which is that US crude storage is headed downward. Given our high confidence on Saudi's oil policy and its determination to bring US crude storage down to 350 to 380 mbbls, we are confident in our projections.

